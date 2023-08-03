Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. Announces Results For The Third Quarter And First Nine Months Of Fiscal 2023

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2023 / Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI)

Third Quarter Operating Results

The Company reported net income of $1,187,000, or $.33 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $771,000, or $.22 per share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue miles were up 379,000, or 7.1%, over the same quarter last year. Operating revenues for the quarter were $24,253,000, up $752,000 from the same quarter last year due to higher miles, rate increases, and an improved business mix. Operating revenue per mile was down $.16, or 3.6% due mainly to lower fuel surcharges as diesel prices have declined since the same quarter last year.

Compensation and benefits increased $1,490,000, mainly due to the increases in driver compensation, a $126,000 increase in training pay versus the same quarter last year and an increase in owner operators. Fuel expense decreased $1,242,000 due to lower diesel prices in the quarter. Insurance and losses decreased $266,000 due to lower risk insurance claims offset by increased health insurance claims. Sales, general & administrative increased $381,000 due mainly to bonus accruals. Gain on sale of equipment was $432,000 versus $163,000 in the same quarter last year.

As a result, operating profit this quarter was $1,499,000 compared to $913,000 in the same quarter last year.

First Nine Months Operating Results for Fiscal year 2023

The Company reported net income of $2,147,000, or $.60 per share for the nine months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $6,720,000, or $1.85 per share in the same period last year. Net income in the nine months ended June 30, 2022 included $6,281,000, or $1.73 per share, from gains on real estate net of income taxes that did not occur in the current period.

Revenue miles were up 177,000, or 1.1%, over the same period last year. Operating revenues for the period were $70,568,000, up $5,568,000 from the same period last year due to rate increases and an improved business mix. Operating revenue per mile was up $.29, or 7.2%.

Compensation and benefits increased $4,692,000, mainly due to the increases in driver compensation, a $422,000 increase in training pay versus the same period last year and increases in owner operators. Fuel expense decreased $802,000 due to declining diesel prices in the second and third quarters offset by higher diesel prices in the first quarter. Insurance and losses decreased $1,022,000 due to lower risk and health insurance claims. Depreciation expense was down $313,000 in the period. Sales, general & administrative increased $787,000 due mainly to bonus accruals, increased travel and higher 401(k) match. Gain on sale of equipment was $773,000 versus $642,000 in the same period last year.

As a result, operating profit this period was $2,703,000 compared to $8,815,000 in the same period last year. Prior year gain on the sale of land was $8,330,000 due to the sale of our former terminal location in Tampa, FL. Operating ratio was 96.2 in the first nine months versus 86.4 in the same period last year.

Summary and Outlook

The adjustments we made to customer rates and driver pay beginning back in April, 2021 have benefitted us throughout this fiscal year. Our driver count has increased by approximately 12% since October 1 2022, our total revenue per mile is up over 7% and our annualized turnover rate has declined from 77.0% last year to 73.4% in fiscal 2023. While the driver training cost has increased significantly year over year, the added driver capacity has allowed us to add some quality new business with both existing and new customers in a few markets and we are working to continue that trend.

Our balance sheet remained stable with $7.4 million of cash as of June 30, 2023, with no outstanding debt. Through the first nine months we have purchased 52 new tractors. For the remainder of fiscal 2023 we are planning to replace 21 additional tractors (16 are replacing lease units) and anticipate a total capital expenditure of approximately $12 million in fiscal 2023.

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. is engaged in the transportation business. The Company's transportation business is conducted through Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc. which is a Southeastern transportation company engaged in the hauling of liquid and dry bulk commodities.

PATRIOT TRANSPORTATION HOLDING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, JUNE 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating revenues $ 24,253 23,501 70,568 65,000 Cost of operations: Compensation and benefits 11,264 9,774 32,512 27,820 Fuel expenses 2,723 3,965 9,041 9,843 Repairs & tires 1,649 1,502 4,390 4,163 Other operating 792 739 2,300 2,193 Insurance and losses 1,652 1,918 5,280 6,302 Depreciation expense 1,360 1,363 3,933 4,246 Rents, tags & utilities 669 651 1,960 2,032 Sales, general & administrative 2,709 2,328 7,732 6,945 Corporate expenses 368 511 1,490 1,613 Gain on sale of terminal sites - - - (8,330 ) Gain on disposition of PP&E (432 ) (163 ) (773 ) (642 ) Total cost of operations 22,754 22,588 67,865 56,185 Total operating profit 1,499 913 2,703 8,815 Interest income and other 87 13 228 17 Interest expense (4 ) (4 ) (13 ) (13 ) Income before income taxes 1,582 922 2,918 8,819 Provision for income taxes 395 151 771 2,099 Net income $ 1,187 771 2,147 6,720 Unrealized investment gains (losses), net (1 ) (4 ) 5 (7 ) Comprehensive income $ 1,186 767 2,152 6,713 Earnings per common share: Net income - Basic $ 0.34 0.22 0.61 1.95 Diluted $ 0.33 0.22 0.60 1.85 Number of shares (in thousands) used in computing: -basic earnings per common share 3,527 3,483 3,511 3,453 -diluted earnings per common share 3,630 3,504 3,585 3,628

PATRIOT TRANSPORTATION HOLDING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

June 30, September 30, Assets 2023 2022 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,425 8,302 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $62 and $68, respectively) 5,690 5,296 Inventory of parts and supplies 928 1,006 Prepaid tires on equipment 1,656 1,486 Prepaid taxes and licenses 151 378 Prepaid insurance 2,301 3,927 Prepaid expenses, other 136 163 Total current assets 18,287 20,558 Property and equipment, at cost 76,106 72,816 Less accumulated depreciation 51,393 52,567 Net property and equipment 24,713 20,249 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,969 2,424 Goodwill 3,637 3,637 Intangible assets, net 408 556 Other assets, net 129 142 Total assets $ 50,143 47,566 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,882 1,964 Federal and state taxes payable 122 594 Accrued payroll and benefits 3,902 3,208 Accrued insurance 525 1,053 Accrued liabilities, other 327 1,010 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 738 884 Total current liabilities 7,496 8,713 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 2,615 1,705 Deferred income taxes 3,944 3,631 Accrued insurance 1,476 1,476 Other liabilities 836 854 Total liabilities 16,367 16,379 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' Equity: Preferred stock, 5,000,000 shares authorized, of which 250,000 shares are designated Series A Junior Participating Preferred Stock; $0.01 par value; None issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $.10 par value; (25,000,000 shares authorized; 3,526,489 and 3,484,004 shares issued and outstanding, respectively) 353 348 Capital in excess of par value 40,390 39,958 Accumulated deficit (7,043 ) (9,190 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income, net 76 71 Total shareholders' equity 33,776 31,187 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 50,143 47,566

