Diageo PLC Announces Publication of 2023 Annual Report and Form 20-F

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2023 / Following the release by Diageo plc (the "Company") on 01 August 2023 of the Company's preliminary results for the year ended 30 June 2023, the following documents have today been issued:

  • Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2023
  • Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2023 on Form 20-F which has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

The documents are available to view on the Company's website at www.diageo.com and the Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2023 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2023, together with the Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023 and Form of Proxy/Letter of Direction for the Annual General Meeting will be made available to shareholders on 25 August 2023.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its Annual Report on Form 20-F (including the Company's audited financial statements) to its shareholders free of charge upon request. Requests should be directed to Diageo plc, Company Secretariat, 16 Great Marlborough Street, London, W1F 7HS or to The.Cosec@diageo.com.

James Edmunds
Deputy Company Secretary

Enquiries:

Investor relations:
Durga Doraisamy +44 (0) 7902 126 906
Andy Ryan +44 (0) 7803 854 842
investor.relations@diageo.com

Media relations:
Clare Cavana +44 (0) 7751 742 072
Isabel Batchelor +44 (0) 7731 988 857
press@diageo.com

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company whose products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO). For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

LEI: 213800ZVIELEA55JMJ32

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Diageo PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/772099/Diageo-PLC-Announces-Publication-of-2023-Annual-Report-and-Form-20-F

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
