Medovate Ltd Receives Innovative Technology Contract from Vizient for SAFIRA

GIRTON, CAMBRIDGE / ACCESSWIER / August 3, 2023 / Medovate Ltd announced its SAFIRA (SAFer injection for Regional Anesthesia) has received an Innovative Technology contract from Vizient, Inc. the nation's largest member-driven healthcare performance improvement company. The contract was awarded based on the recommendation of SAFIRA by hospital experts who serve on one of Vizient's member-led councils, and it signifies to Vizient members unique qualities that potentially bring improvement to the healthcare industry.

Innovative Technology contracts are recommended after review and interaction with products submitted through Vizient's Innovative Technology Program. Vizient member-led councils identify technologies that have the potential to enhance clinical care, patient safety, healthcare worker safety or improve business operations of healthcare organizations.

The current regional anesthesia procedure typically requires an assistant to inject the anesthetic while the anesthesiologist uses ultrasound guidance to place the needle. SAFIRA is a novel technology, developed alongside specialist anesthesia clinicians in the UK National Health Service, designed to reduce the risk of nerve injury during regional anesthesia.

The SAFIRA system automatically limits injection pressure to a specified threshold to help reduce the risk of nerve injury and improve patient safety. In addition, SAFIRA transforms regional anesthesia into a one-person procedure by enabling anesthesiologists to conduct the entire nerve block process.

Making regional anesthesia a single-operator procedure further supports the effective application of resources by enabling the anesthesiologist to take full control of the injection process, removing the need for a second operator, freeing up nursing staff to carry out other critical tasks.

Stuart Thomson, Managing Director, at Medovate said: "We are excited to announce that our SAFIRA system is now available through one of the largest national GPO programs in the USA. This is really positive news for Medovate as it helps streamline the purchase of SAFIRA for healthcare organizations delivering services and treatments which use regional anesthesia, such as ambulatory care and surgical centers. It is a great opportunity to increase the availability of our game-changing technology to regional anesthesia practitioners in the USA to help improve patient safety during peripheral nerve blocks."

"Congratulations to Medovate for being awarded an Innovative Technology contract," said Kelly Flaharty, senior director of contract services for Vizient. "Our member council recommended SAFIRA for this contract based on the efficiencies it offers and its potential to make an incremental difference in healthcare."

Vizient represents a diverse membership base that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute healthcare providers and represents more than $130 billion in annual purchasing volume. Through its Innovative Technology Program, Vizient works with member-led councils and task forces to evaluate products for their potential to bring real innovation to healthcare. Vizient may award a contract to products deemed worthy of the Innovative Technology designation outside of the competitive bid cycle.

