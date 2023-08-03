Vers Creative: HERD Disrupts the Market With Unexpected Price Point on Newest Truck Guard Model

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2023 / HERD, a leading manufacturer of front-end protection and truck accessories, recently announced a new addition to its most popular Truck Guard series. The Stealth Defender stands apart from the original Defender series with its unique Satin Finish, achieved through a proprietary treatment of aluminum that works to create an eye-catching sparkle. While the new finish has been met with positive reviews, the true excitement among drivers and fleet managers has been about the affordable price.

The simplicity of the Satin Finish contributes to the Stealth Defender's affordability. With an MSRP of $2,950 USD, the Stealth Defender is priced significantly under the original Defender Series but offers the same level of protection without sacrificing quality. The significant price difference opens doors for a wider range of drivers and fleet managers to experience premium front-end protection without compromising on reliability or performance. In the face of a potential recession, this creates significant opportunities for savings.

Crafted through a careful process of glass bead blasting, the Stealth Defender's Satin Finish is one of the most durable finishes on the market today. As opposed to polished guards, which require frequent polishing in order to maintain their factory look, the low-maintenance Stealth Defender regains its original shimmer with a quick wash. This not only saves valuable time but ensures that the guard maintains its impressive appearance for years to come.

The Stealth Defender comes standard with HERD's Slam Latch system, which provides easy access to the truck's engine, simplifying pre-inspections and routine maintenance. It also comes equipped with fully-enclosed uprights and HERD's exclusive impact plates that provide vital protection in the event of an off-center collision. Plus, the Stealth Defender is backed by a reimagined 3-year warranty that guards against manufacturing defects, giving truck owners added assurance and confidence in their investment.

"For over twenty years, HERD has worked tirelessly to manufacture the highest quality Truck Guards in the transportation industry," said Marc Daudet, CEO of HERD. "By launching the Stealth Defender, HERD is entering a whole new era of accessibility and presenting drivers and fleet managers with unprecedented opportunities to gain premium protection at affordable prices."

For more information about HERD's Grille Guards and to place an order, visit HERD.com

####

Since its founding in 2003, HERD has emerged as one of North America's premium manufacturers of front-end protection. The Winnipeg-based company has built a reputation for producing high-quality and innovative products that enable drivers and fleet managers to maximize their trucks' performance. While gaining recognition for its Truck Guards and Grille Guards, HERD also offers a variety of high-quality trucking accessories and recently announced an all-new Electric Power Division, further expanding its innovative product offerings.

