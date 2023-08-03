Portugal's Ministry of the Environment has awarded 5 GW of grid-connection permits, primarily for PV projects. These permits cover 5 GW for power plants linked to the high-voltage transmission network and an additional 1 GW for projects connected to E-Grids at lower voltage levels.From pv magazine Spain The Portuguese Ministry of the Environment has approved a new set of solar energy projects to connect to the grid, in collaboration with grid operators REN and E-Redes. It marks the first time since June 2019 that the Portuguese government has ensured the integration of fresh PV capacity into ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...