KeyBank Provides $46.4 Million for Permanent Supportive Housing in Los Angeles CA

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2023 / KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment (CDLI) provided $46.4 million for the construction of new permanent supportive housing in Los Angeles, CA, which has the nation's largest homeless population. The sponsor of the project is The Prime Company, a giving focused, vertically integrated multi-family development firm that designs, builds, and manages urban properties across the nation.

KeyBank CDLI provided $19.7 million in federal and state LIHTC equity, a $21.4 construction loan and a $5.3 million permanent loan to finance the new construction of 2111 Firestone, a six-story complex of one- and two-bedroom apartments designed to serve families and individuals exiting homelessness.

Of the 85 units, 42 units will be set aside for individuals exiting homelessness and earning no more than 30% of the Area Median Income (AMI). 41 units will be restricted to households earning no more than 50% of AMI. There will be two manager units.

The Prime Company, Domus Development and Kingdom Development will build the 85-unit complex at 2111 Firestone Blvd. in unincorporated Florence-Graham north of Watts. KeyBanc Capital Markets Group (KBCM) also sold $20.7 million of tax-exempt bonds through a public offering, the proceeds of which will be used to support financing of the project.

Supportive services will be available to all residents to help them stabilize and enhance their overall well-being. These services include intensive case management, mental health services, addiction/recovery services, employment and/or benefits advocacy; assistance in strengthening independent living skills and building a more comprehensive natural social support system.

The lead service provider, Housing Works (HW), will offer intensive case management using a housing first, trauma-informed approach to all tenants in the building.

Kortney Brown and Ted Witt of KeyBank CDLI structured the financing. Sam Adams of KeyBanc Capital Markets Public Finance Group provided the bond underwriting.

About KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment

KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment (CDLI) finances projects that stabilize and revitalize communities across all 50 states. As one of the top affordable housing capital providers in the country, KeyBank's platform brings together construction, acquisition, bridge-to-re-syndication, and preservation loans, as well as lines of credit, Agency and HUD permanent mortgage executions, and equity investments for low-income housing projects, especially Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) financing. KeyBank has earned 10 consecutive "Outstanding" ratings on the Community Reinvestment Act exam, from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, making it the first U.S. national bank among the 25 largest to do so since the Act's passage in 1977.

About KeyBanc Capital Markets

KeyBanc Capital Markets is a leading corporate and investment bank providing capital markets and advisory solutions to dynamic companies capitalizing on opportunities in changing industries. Our deep industry expertise, broad capabilities and unique ideas are seamlessly delivered to companies across the Consumer & Retail, Diversified Industries, Healthcare, Industrial, Oil & Gas, Real Estate, Utilities, Power & Renewables, and Technology verticals. With over 800 professionals across a national platform, KeyBanc Capital Markets has more than $50 billion of capital committed to clients and an award-winning Equity Research team that provides coverage on nearly 600 publicly traded companies. Securities products and services are offered by KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and its licensed securities representatives, who may also be employees of KeyBank N.A. Banking products and services, are offered by KeyBank N.A.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $195 billion at June 30, 2023. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications, and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

