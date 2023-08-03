Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.08.2023

WKN: A0B7ZY | ISIN: INE467B01029 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P BSE SENSEX
Tata Consultancy Services: Encourage Youth To Whet Their Appetite for Innovation in the goIT Monthly Challenge for August

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2023 / Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

TCS is proud to partner with the nonprofit Sakhikamva Foundation for the August Go Innovate Together (goIT) Monthly Challenge. This month's challenge is aligned with the U.N.'s Sustainable Development Goal 6: Clean Water and Sanitation.

Throughout the month, TCS and the Sakhikamva Foundation invite whole classrooms, small groups and individual students aged 6-18 to express their ideas and flex their creativity. Specifically, the goIT Monthly Challenge for August asks them to create and present concepts for digital solutions focused on promoting access to clean water and sanitation for all. Students will consider the global issue at hand and then submit a three-minute video entry before July 31. All entries will be judged by TCS employee volunteers and supporters from the TCS community following the contest's end-of-the-month close. Entrants will receive beneficial feedback and winners may receive mentoring and other recognitions. All winning goIT Monthly Challenge innovations are also submitted into TCS' global goIT Innovator of the Year competition which takes place late next winter.

goIT is TCS' digital innovation and career readiness program serving students with inspiration, innovation opportunities, preparedness skills and more. Sakhikamva Foundation is a nonprofit organization committed to building a positive future for today's youth in South Africa as well as throughout the world.

Access to clean water and sanitation benefits everyone through improved health care, better nutrition and increased economic development. The team looks forward to receiving student entries and to inspiring youth to make a difference for many generations ahead.

Learn more about, or enter, the goIT Monthly Challenge at on.tcs.com/goIT-ENG.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on 3blmedia.com.

ACCESSWIRE | Article Logo

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/tata-consultancy-services-tcs
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/772106/Encourage-Youth-To-Whet-Their-Appetite-for-Innovation-in-the-goIT-Monthly-Challenge-for-August

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
