Amundi Asset Management (INFG; INFU; FINW; ESGL; CWFU; CWFG) Amundi Asset Management: Mergers on Amundi Funds 03-Aug-2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 07/09/2023

-- Overview - Please find attached the Notices to Shareholders. They can also be found on Amundi website: Importantinformation: Merger of several ETFs | Amundi ETF Luxembourg | Retail - The Absorbed ETFs below will merge into the Receiving ETFs on 07/09/2023. - The receiving tickers in green will be transferred and activated on the merger date, please find thedetails in the table below. - Tickers in green = new tickers, tickers in red = discontinued tickers. - Characteristics of the Receiving ETFs will remain the same after the effective date. - Please refer to the Overview section of the Excel file attached for more information.

Receiving ETFs ETF Trading Stock First Trading day ISIN Replication ETF NAME Index TER CCY Symbol Currency Exchange of the Receiving ETF (at Open) UINF EUR Xetra Already live GY INFG London LN GBX Stock Already live Exchange INFU London LN USD Stock Already live Lyxor USUSD10Y Markit iBoxx USD Exchange LU1390062831 Physical Inflation Breakeven 10-Year 0,25% USD Expectations UCITS Inflation Index INFU Borsa ETF IM EUR Italiana Already live ---------------------- LYPD GY EUR Xetra Already live FINSW Borsa IM EUR Italiana Already live Lyxor MSCI World MSCI Daily TR LU0533032859 Synthetic Financials TR UCITS World Net 0,30% EUR ETF - Acc (EUR) Financials USD --------------- Lyxor MSCI World MSCI Daily TR FINW London LU0533033071 Synthetic Financials TR UCITS World Net 0,30% USD LN USD Stock Already live ETF - Acc (USD) Financials USD Exchange ESGL London LN GBP Stock Already live Exchange Lyxor MSCI Europe MSCI Europe ESG ESGE Borsa LU1940199711 Physical ESG Leaders (DR) Leaders Net Total 0,20% EUR IM EUR Italiana Already live UCITS ETF - Acc Return Index LEAD GY EUR Xetra Already live Absorbed ETFs ETF Trading Stock Last Trading day ISIN Replication ETF NAME Index TER CCY Symbol Currency Exchanges of the Absorbed ETF (at Close) BINFU EUR Borsa 06/09/2023 IM Italiana AFI1 GY EUR Xetra 06/09/2023 Amundi Index iBoxx USD 10-Year LU2037750168 Physical Breakeven Breakeven Inflation 0,16% USD Inflation USD 10Y (Futures) Index TRI UCITS ETF DR ------------------ Borsa CWF IM EUR Italiana 06/09/2023 Amundi MSCI World MSCI Daily TR World LU1681045883 Synthetic Financials UCITS Net Financials USD 0,35% EUR ETF - EUR (C) WDFI GY EUR Xetra 06/09/2023 CWFU London LN USD Stock 06/09/2023 Amundi MSCI World MSCI Daily TR World Exchange LU1681045966 Synthetic Financials UCITS Net Financials USD 0,35% EUR ETF -USD (C) CWFG London LN GBX Stock 06/09/2023 Exchange SADE GY EUR Xetra 06/09/2023 Amundi MSCI Europe MSCI EUROPE ESG LU2109787478 Physical ESG Leaders Select LEADERS SELECT 5% 0,15% EUR UCITS ETF DR (C) ISSUER CAPPED EUESG Borsa IM EUR Italiana 06/09/2023

Impact on Secondary Market:

- The Absorbed ETFs will stop trading on the 06/09/2023 at close.

- Effective 07/09/2023 at open, the new tickers will be listed and the Receiving ETFs will remain the only active entities.

- Timetable of the merger:

Event Date Last trading day on Stock Exchanges for the Absorbed ETFs 06/09/2023 Merger Effective Date 07/09/2023

