Amundi Asset Management: Mergers on Amundi Funds

DJ Amundi Asset Management: Mergers on Amundi Funds 

Amundi Asset Management (INFG; INFU; FINW; ESGL; CWFU; CWFG) 
Amundi Asset Management: Mergers on Amundi Funds 
03-Aug-2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 07/09/2023

-- Overview - Please find attached the Notices to Shareholders. They can also be found on Amundi website: Importantinformation: Merger of several ETFs | Amundi ETF Luxembourg | Retail - The Absorbed ETFs below will merge into the Receiving ETFs on 07/09/2023. - The receiving tickers in green will be transferred and activated on the merger date, please find thedetails in the table below. - Tickers in green = new tickers, tickers in red = discontinued tickers. - Characteristics of the Receiving ETFs will remain the same after the effective date. - Please refer to the Overview section of the Excel file attached for more information. 

Receiving ETFs 
                                    ETF    Trading Stock  First Trading day 
ISIN     Replication ETF NAME      Index       TER  CCY Symbol Currency Exchange of the Receiving 
                                                  ETF (at Open) 
                                      UINF  EUR   Xetra  Already live 
                                      GY 
                                      INFG      London 
                                      LN   GBX   Stock  Already live 
                                              Exchange 
                                      INFU      London 
                                      LN   USD   Stock  Already live 
             Lyxor USUSD10Y    Markit iBoxx USD               Exchange 
LU1390062831 Physical  Inflation      Breakeven 10-Year 0,25% USD 
             Expectations UCITS Inflation Index       INFU      Borsa 
             ETF                       IM   EUR   Italiana Already live 
 
 
 
                                      ---------------------- 
 
 
                                      LYPD 
                                      GY   EUR   Xetra  Already live 
 
                                      FINSW      Borsa 
                                      IM   EUR   Italiana Already live 
             Lyxor MSCI World  MSCI Daily TR 
LU0533032859 Synthetic  Financials TR UCITS World Net     0,30% EUR 
             ETF - Acc (EUR)   Financials USD 
 
                                      --------------- 
 
 
 
             Lyxor MSCI World  MSCI Daily TR        FINW      London 
LU0533033071 Synthetic  Financials TR UCITS World Net     0,30% USD LN   USD   Stock  Already live 
             ETF - Acc (USD)   Financials USD                Exchange 
 
                                      ESGL      London 
                                      LN   GBP   Stock  Already live 
                                              Exchange 
             Lyxor MSCI Europe  MSCI Europe ESG       ESGE      Borsa 
LU1940199711 Physical  ESG Leaders (DR)  Leaders Net Total 0,20% EUR IM   EUR   Italiana Already live 
             UCITS ETF - Acc   Return Index 
                                      LEAD 
                                      GY   EUR   Xetra  Already live 
 
 
Absorbed ETFs 
                                    ETF    Trading Stock   Last Trading day 
ISIN     Replication ETF NAME      Index        TER  CCY Symbol Currency Exchanges of the Absorbed 
                                                   ETF (at Close) 
 
                                      BINFU EUR   Borsa   06/09/2023 
                                      IM       Italiana 
 
 
                                      AFI1 
                                      GY   EUR   Xetra   06/09/2023 
             Amundi Index    iBoxx USD 10-Year 
LU2037750168 Physical  Breakeven     Breakeven Inflation 0,16% USD 
             Inflation USD 10Y (Futures) Index TRI 
             UCITS ETF DR 
 
 
                                      ------------------ 
 
 
 
 
                                              Borsa 
                                      CWF IM EUR   Italiana 06/09/2023 
 
             Amundi MSCI World MSCI Daily TR World 
LU1681045883 Synthetic  Financials UCITS  Net Financials USD 0,35% EUR 
             ETF - EUR (C) 
                                      WDFI 
                                      GY   EUR   Xetra   06/09/2023 
 
 
                                      CWFU      London 
                                      LN   USD   Stock   06/09/2023 
             Amundi MSCI World MSCI Daily TR World              Exchange 
LU1681045966 Synthetic  Financials UCITS  Net Financials USD 0,35% EUR 
             ETF -USD (C)                   CWFG      London 
                                      LN   GBX   Stock   06/09/2023 
                                              Exchange 
 
                                      SADE 
                                      GY   EUR   Xetra   06/09/2023 
             Amundi MSCI Europe MSCI EUROPE ESG 
LU2109787478 Physical  ESG Leaders Select LEADERS SELECT 5%  0,15% EUR 
             UCITS ETF DR (C)  ISSUER CAPPED 
                                      EUESG      Borsa 
                                      IM   EUR   Italiana 06/09/2023

Impact on Secondary Market:

- The Absorbed ETFs will stop trading on the 06/09/2023 at close.

- Effective 07/09/2023 at open, the new tickers will be listed and the Receiving ETFs will remain the only active entities.

- Timetable of the merger: 

Event                           Date 
Last trading day on Stock Exchanges for the Absorbed ETFs 06/09/2023 
Merger Effective Date                   07/09/2023

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU1390062831, LU1390062831, LU0533032859, LU0533033071, LU1940199711, LU2037750168, LU1681045883, 
        LU1681045966, LU1681045966, LU2109787478 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     INFG; INFU; FINW; ESGL; CWFU; CWFG 
LEI Code:   DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 
Sequence No.: 262296 
EQS News ID:  1695689 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1695689&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2023 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
