Subaru of America Shares Appreciation for Cooper University Health Care Essential Workers and Provides Support for Camden-Based Patients

CAMDEN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2023 / Subaru of America, Inc. (Subaru) today announced that as part of its Subaru Loves to Care® initiative, employees from Subaru headquarters presented 1,500 care packages to essential workers at Cooper University Health Care (Cooper). Alongside the appreciation kits, the automaker donated $30,000 to The Cooper Foundation as part of its ongoing support of Camden-based patients receiving treatment at Cooper.

Representatives from Subaru personally delivered the care kits to groups of essential non-medical hospital staff at Cooper, including janitors, security, and food service personnel. More than 120 Subaru employees personally created and packed the kits, which included gift cards, chocolate, and hand-written notes of appreciation, in the second-largest volunteer event held to date at the automaker's Camden headquarters.

"Each day, the dedicated staff at Cooper wake up and make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients, no matter the circumstances," said Shira Haaz, Head of Corporate Responsibility, Subaru of America, Inc. "We've been consistently inspired by their service and wanted to extend our heartfelt gratitude and support for their efforts to help keep our Camden community healthy and safe."

For a second year in a row, Subaru donated $30,000 to The Cooper Foundation to help the Camden community get and stay healthy. The funds will provide up to 800 Camden residents with transportation to appointments at Cooper facilities via the Camden Loop rideshare program. In addition, a third of the funds will support the purchase of durable medical equipment - including blood pressure monitors, glucometers, scales, wheelchairs, walkers, and canes - to help patients manage chronic health conditions at home and help prevent the need for emergency visits or hospitalizations.

"Time and time again through its generosity and community spirit, Subaru has shown why it is an outstanding corporate citizen and neighbor here in Camden," said George E. Norcross III, Chairman of the Cooper University Health Care Board of Trustees. "We are most grateful for Subaru's support of Cooper in numerous ways over the years, and we look forward to our continued relationship as we work together to make Camden the best place to live, work, and do business."

"Subaru constantly demonstrates its commitment and support to Camden through a myriad of philanthropic giving programs. We are extremely grateful to our Camden neighbor's continued generosity towards our Cooper team and our patients," said Philip A. Norcross, Esq., Chairman of The Cooper Foundation.

Over the last dozen years, Cooper has been the recipient of numerous charitable donations from Subaru. In 2022, the automaker donated $30,000 to purchase durable medical equipment, as well as $15,000to support a fund for Camden patients undergoing cancer treatment. In 2021, Subaru provided gift card bundles to more than 900 support staff at Cooper in recognition of their efforts throughout the pandemic. And since 2016, in conjunction with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Subaru and its local retailers have donated blankets and personalized messages of hope to cancer patients at MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper each year.

The donations to Cooper are part of Subaru Loves to Care, the health-focused philanthropic pillar of the automaker's Love Promise vision to show love and respect to all people at every interaction with Subaru. To learn more about Subaru Loves to Care, please visit subaru.com/care.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $300 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 88,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About The Cooper Foundation

The Cooper Foundation serves as the philanthropic, community outreach, and community development arm of Cooper University Health Care, one of the largest health systems in southern New Jersey with more than 100 outpatient offices and its flagship, Cooper University Hospital located in Camden, N.J. Learn more and donate at foundation.cooperhealth.org

About Cooper University Health Care

Cooper University Health Care, with its MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper and affiliation with Cooper Medical School of Rowan University, is a leading academic health system. Cooper has more than 9,600 team members including 1,600 nurses, and more than 900 employed physicians and 450 advanced practice providers. Cooper University Hospital has been recognized as a top-performing regional hospital by U.S. News & World Report's 2022-2023 Best Hospitals annual survey and has an "A" Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit upholding the standard of patient safety in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.

Cooper has revenues of more than $2 billion and has an "A-" rating from S&P Global Ratings and "A3" rating from Moody's Investors Service. Cooper University Hospital is the only Level 1 Trauma Center in South Jersey and the busiest in the region.? Nearly two million patients are served annually at Cooper's 663-bed flagship hospital, outpatient surgery center, three urgent care centers, and more than 100 ambulatory offices throughout the community. Cooper has been named as one of America's Best Employers by Forbes for two consecutive years. The Cooper Health Sciences campus in Camden, New Jersey, is home to Cooper University Hospital, MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper, Children's Regional Hospital at Cooper, and Cooper Medical School of Rowan University. Visit CooperHealth.org to learn more.

Subaru of America, Inc., as part of its Subaru Loves to Care® initiative, donated $30,000 to The Cooper Foundation in its ongoing support of Camden-based patients receiving treatment at Cooper University Health Care. Pictured from left to right: Dina Mathews-Laurendeau, Director of Development, The Cooper Foundation, Shira Haaz, Head of Corporate Responsibility, Subaru of America, Inc., and Lisa Morina, Vice President of Advancement for Corporate Relations, The Cooper Foundation.

