Stemsation International, Inc.: StemSation International Announces Corporate Updates

PLANTATION, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2023 / StemSation International (OTC PINK:STSN), a South-Florida based company that has licensed technology for the production and distribution of flavored, canned oxygen products is providing updates on recent company activities as well as corporate planning for the upcoming months.

"Last year we announced the divesting of the Network Marketing business as well as the resignation of our former CEO," stated Benjamin Silber, CEO of StemSation International. "That allowed us to reduce our debts by over $328,000 as well as reduce payments towards operations of over $50,000 per month," he continued. "Additionally, we announced the retirement of $264,000 in noteholder debt with the settlement of a lawsuit in June. Since that time, we have focused on further debt restructuring as well as research and development of our licensed technologies for the production and distribution of flavored, canned oxygen products. We are excited to move this business forward as we seek other licensing opportunities and asset acquisitions," he concluded.

StemSation expects to have additional updates shortly as they fulfill on their current business plan.

