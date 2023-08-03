Gen 2023 Social Impact Report: Making the World a Better, Safer Place

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2023 / This week, Gen launched our first Social Impact Report as a new global company with a family of trusted Cyber Safety brands. Our social impact work is essential in bringing equity, opportunities and safety to the next generation of digital life. As the report showcases, Gen positively impacts people and communities all over the world. Watch some of these efforts come to life in our 2023 Social Impact Report video.

Our commitment to social impact anchors the Company's purpose - Powering Digital Freedom - through our trusted family of Cyber Safety brands. It's a purpose shaped, powered and fulfilled by all of us.

During 2023, we relaunched our social impact strategy as we became Gen. Our strategy focuses on the tangible and positive contributions we can make to the lives of our customers, employees, communities and other stakeholders.

Our contributions help children, families and vulnerable populations stay safe online and we work to eliminate the gender gap in tech by helping women advance their cybersecurity careers. We operate ethically; safeguard our customers', partners' and employees' data; support communities where we live and work and foster a culture of giving. Gen consistently seeks to improve our environmental impact and is committed to building a strong, diverse and dedicated team to fulfill every one of our initiatives.

Download our 2023 Social Impact Report here.

Gen is a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom?with a family of trusted?consumer?brands including?Norton, Avast, LifeLock, Avira, AVG, ReputationDefender and CCleaner.

