Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Oxford, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2023) - Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP), a leader in cell therapy to treat cancer, will report financial results and provide business updates for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, before the US markets open on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. Following the announcement, the Company will host a live conference call at 8:00 a.m. EDT (1:00 p.m. BST) that same day.

The press release will be available in the investor section of Adaptimmune's corporate website. A live webcast of the conference call and replay can be accessed at https://www.gowebcasting.com/12658. Call in information is as follows: (800)- 319-4610 (US or Canada) or +1 (416)- 915-3239 (International and additional options available HERE).

About Adaptimmune

Adaptimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products for people with cancer. The Company's cell therapy products have shown clinical responses in multiple solid tumor indications. Our unique T-cell platforms enable us to identify cancer targets, find and develop cell therapy candidates active against those targets, and produce therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. Adaptimmune's cell therapy products include T-cells with genetically engineered T-cell receptors ("TCR T-cells"), TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells), and HLA-independent TCRs ("HiTs").

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA). These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, and include, without limitation: the success, cost and timing of our product development activities and clinical trials and our ability to successfully advance our TCR therapeutic candidates through the regulatory and commercialization processes. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to our business in general, we refer you to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 6, 2023, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made and we do not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Adaptimmune Contacts:

Investor Relations

Juli P. Miller, Ph.D., VP of Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations

M: +1 215 460 8920

Juli.Miller@adaptimmune.com

Media Relations

Dana Lynch, Senior Director of Corporate Communications

M: +1 267 990 1217

Dana.Lynch@adaptimmune.com

