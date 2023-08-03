Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 3 août/August 2023) - Agra Ventures Ltd. (AGRA) has announced a name and symbol change to Digicann Ventures Inc. (DCNN) and a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every twenty-five (25) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 6,531,785 common shares.

The shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis and with a new name and CUSIP number on August 8, 2023.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on August 4, 2023. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

Agra Ventures Ltd. (AGRA) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Digicann Ventures Inc. (DCNN) et une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour vingt-cinq (25) actions ordinaires pré-regroupées.

En conséquent, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 6 531 785 actions ordinaires.

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sur une base consolidée et sous un nouveau nom et un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 8 août 2023.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fin des activités le 4 août 2023. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de saisir à nouveau leurs ordres en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une Base Consolidée: le 8 août/August 2023 Record Date/Date d'Enregistrement: le 9 août/August 2023 Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue le 8 août/August 2023 New Name/ Nouveau Nom: Digicann Ventures Inc. New Symbol/ Nouveau Symbole: DCNN NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 25380E 10 6 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA 25380E 10 6 0 Old Symbol/Vieux symbole: AGRA Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 008505208/CA0085052086

