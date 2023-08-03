User Friendly Home Services Acquires Crestwood Plumbing, Inc.

THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2023 / User Friendly Home Services is pleased to announce the acquisition of Crestwood Plumbing, Inc. in Crestwood, KY.





"At User Friendly Home Services, our main goal is to not just customer satisfaction but customer delight. It's exciting for all of us to now work with a team like the one at Crestwood that we know shares in that same vision of superior service," said Bruce Howard, CEO of User Friendly Home Services. He also added, "I would also like to thank Otis and Pamela Florence of Business Brokers & Consultations in Louisville for all of the diligent work they did in facilitating this deal. They truly went above and beyond."

"Crestwood has been serving families and homes for over 50 years," said Crestwood owner Gerald Head. "We are thrilled to be working with User Friendly Home Services, and with the support of the entire team there, we know we will be continuing this great work for another 50 years at least."

Crestwood Plumbing, Inc. has been serving Crestwood, Kentucky, and the surrounding areas for over 50 years. They offer a full array of plumbing services, water heater service and installation, kitchen and bathroom faucets and fixtures, as well as back flow testing.

User Friendly Home Services has extended its national network of home service companies to twelve (12) with the addition of Crestwood Plumbing, Inc.

Ohio

- Sal's Heating & Cooling, Plumbing & Sewer

- My Plumber, Inc.

California

- All Seasons Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Heating, Inc.

Kentucky

- Legacy Heating & Air Conditioning

- Isabel Heating & Cooling

- Mike Clark Heating, Cooling & Refrigeration

- Milburn Heating and Air Conditioning

- Murry's Heating & Air Conditioning

- AccuTemp Heating & Air Conditioning

- Efficient Air Heating and Cooling

- Crestwood Plumbing, Inc.

Oklahoma

- All Seasons Air Conditioning & Heating

www.userfriendlyhomeservices.com

www.userfriendlyhomeservices.com

User Friendly Home Services • User Friendly Media • The User-Friendly Phone Book

