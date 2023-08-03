CustomerInsights.AI Recognized in Gartner's 2023 Hype Cycle for Data & Life Sciences Commercial Operations

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2023 / CustomerInsights.AI's Unified AI-Powered Commercial Analytics Cloud - ciPARTHENON - was recognized by Gartner for the 'Data and Analytics Platforms in Commercial Life Sciences' category in the 2023 Hype Cycle for Life Science Commercial Operations.









The current domain of Life Sciences Commercial Analytics is dependent on siloed functional systems, point solutions, and antiquated systems built by internal groups and legacy consulting companies. These systems lack the agility and flexibility to rapidly adapt to business changes.

ciPARTHENON eliminates point solutions and functional silos to accelerate proactive insight generation while dramatically reducing operational costs.

ciPARTHENON is a ready-to-deploy, no-code, unified data management and analytics platform with 30+ vertical solution apps across Sales Operations & Analytics, Customer Engagement, Market Access, and Information Management built specifically for Life Sciences Commercial Analytics.

Abhay Jajoo, CEO of CustomerInsights.AI, says, "At CIAI, innovation is all about delivering better business results for our customers, faster AND at lower costs (notice there is no OR there). We deliver this by incessantly taking a platform-led approach to address business problems. Gartner's recognition validates the technological maturity and business relevance of ciPARTHENON for Life Sciences and in turn, our approach to innovation. We are truly delighted and honored to be acknowledged in the 2023 Hype Cycle."

ciPARTHENON leverages modern technologies - scalable data architecture, industry-specific data models, automated workflows, ML, and GenAI - to deliver actionable insights across all functions within Life Sciences Commercial Operations.

ciPARTHENON delivers benefits like:

5x faster speed to insights with real-time reports & proactive insights leading to 3-6% increase in revenue.

40-60%% cost savings with 2x the analytics output, with no code deployment and predictive analytics (ML/AI/GenAI).

Built-in accuracy through repeatable & scalable analytics automation.

With a strong focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, CustomerInsights.AI is pioneering advancements in data science & analytics and challenging the status quo to become a leading partner for Life Science companies seeking to digitize analytics to build more robust, efficient, and scalable commercial operations by adapting to evolving business needs.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Hype Cycle is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not recommend that technology users select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

