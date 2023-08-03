BE[IN]CRYPTO Launches Cutting-Edge Price Prediction Tool for Informed Investment Decisions

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2023 / BE[IN]CRYPTO is proud to introduce its latest addition to the Rankings product line, Price Prediction. Designed to cater to the needs of the crypto community, this innovative tool aims to empower users with valuable insights for making well-informed investment decisions. With comprehensive live data on crypto exchanges, currency prices, and converter tools, the Ranking section is set to revolutionize how users navigate the crypto landscape.

Cryptocurrencies have become a topic of immense interest for individuals involved in trading and investments. The value of these digital assets fluctuates second by second, driven by an ever-evolving market that never sleeps. Recognizing the need for better education and unbiased news, BE[IN]CRYPTO presents Price Prediction as a forward-looking and crowdsourced social tool that facilitates accurate price forecasting and empowers users to stay ahead of market trends.

Users can utilize the Price Prediction feature to extend current currency prices and anticipate potential price shifts. For instance, users can use this feature to extend current $BTC, $ETH, and other 5000 traded currency prices and anticipate potential price shifts.

By gathering information from a vast network of exchanges, independent sources, traders, and analysts, BE[IN]CRYPTO's Price Prediction tool correlates the data with existing market trends to predict the possible trading thresholds for each cryptocurrency within a given timeframe. The proprietary algorithm analyzes data from over 5000 cryptocurrencies across leading crypto exchanges, generating a price forecast displayed as a range of prices. The algorithm considers over 200 Technical Analysis Indicators to provide a realistic prediction.

"BE[IN]CRYPTO is committed to providing traders and investors with a suite of products that empower them to make informed decisions. Price Prediction, our latest offering, is a powerful addition to our portfolio, designed to serve as a valuable guide for anticipating market movements. Leveraging real-time data from over 5000 cryptocurrencies across leading exchanges, we have developed a predictive modeling tool that analyzes market trends. Our proprietary algorithm incorporates over 200 Technical Analysis Indicators to construct accurate price ranges," said Mikhail Arzumanov, CTO of BE[IN]CRYPTO.

While it is essential to note that price prediction calculators are widely available across the crypto industry, BE[IN]CRYPTO emphasizes that they should be used as guides rather than guarantees of future performance. The inherent volatility of cryptocurrency markets poses unique challenges, and the tool serves as a valuable resource for traders looking to estimate potential market movements. Users must conduct their research and analysis before making any trading decisions.

"At BE[IN]CRYPTO, our mission is to deliver unbiased news and insights on the web3, crypto, and blockchain industry, empowering our audience with the knowledge they need to navigate this rapidly evolving landscape. We are committed to helping curious individuals kickstart their web3 journey and experienced crypto natives make informed investment decisions. Introducing our Price Prediction tool is another step towards achieving this goal. This tool will provide users with valuable guidance on potential price scenarios for different cryptocurrencies," said Alena Afanaseva, CEO and Founder of BE[IN]CRYPTO.

One notable feature of Price Prediction is its ability to represent potential price increases over time visually. By leveraging historical and current pricing data, the tool provides users with a clear visualization of the price points a specific currency could reach within a given timeframe. This feature allows traders to gauge the potential growth of a particular cryptocurrency, enabling them to make more informed investment decisions.

BE[IN]CRYPTO is strategically positioned to thrive in this rapidly evolving industry as a leading news and educational content provider in the blockchain and crypto ecosystem. With the introduction of the Price Prediction tool, the platform aims to enhance the support it provides to its crypto-native audience. In addition to a wide range of news, education, and interactive content, BE[IN]CRYPTO's Price Prediction will empower users to make well-informed decisions.

About BE[IN]CRYPTO

BE[IN]CRYPTO is a global media organization that empowers Web3 journeys through credible insights that educate, engage, and inspire. BE[IN]CRYPTO aims to be the reference for all things Web3 providing the world's most innovative content in more languages than any other organization in the industry. Connecting more than 20 million Web3 enthusiasts in its community through digital and social channels, BE[IN]CRYPTO provides Think, Learn, and Work content in more than 14 languages spanning 62 countries. BE[IN]CRYPTO is committed to empowering crypto, blockchain, and Web3 adoption through localized education globally. At Be[IN]CRYPTO, we promote diversity and empower women. We pledge to achieve balanced representation at team and leadership levels, with women holding more than half of all positions.

