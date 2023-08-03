GAIMIN AG: GAIMIN and SophiaVerse Collaborate on AI LLM Data Processing and Distributed Web3 infrastructure

ZUG, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2023 / The GAIMIN infrastructure gateway for the mass adoption of Web3 games and blockchain technology, and SophiaVerse, a virtual world harmonizing human and AI coexistence, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to benefit from each other's technology, services, branding and user community.

SophiaVerse, a joint venture between two AI and robotics powerhouses - Hanson Robotics and SingularityNet Foundation - is a virtual extension of the physical social humanoid robot, the renowned Sophia, developed by SophiaVerse Chief Visionary David Hanson. The aim of SophiaVerse is to build a futuristic ecosystem to harness the powers of VR, blockchain and AI technologies and create a Web3 immersive environment where humans and AI can evolve together in a community based on collaboration, exploration and innovation.

The type of AI deployed by SophiaVerse is one of the largest consumers of data processing power due to its need to refine the data to train and deploy LLMs, critical for AI operation and output. SophiaVerse is exploring how GAIMIN's distributed data processing service (gain.cloud) can be used to provide scalable AI data processing to its community while increasing monetisation options available to users participating in gaimin.cloud.

"SophiaVerse is key to our strategy of AI-based service delivery, data processing and provision of Web3 infrastructure to gaming and AI projects," comments Martin Speight, GAIMIN CEO. "Though SophiaVerse has its own data processing network, gaimin.cloud provides a single point of access to orchestrated data processing services that can identify all devices participating within the distributed network. Our cloud quickly responds to data processing requests and digital infrastructure scaling demands and automatically directs this computational demand to devices scaling up and down based on SophiaVerse requirements."

Multipronged Alliance

GAIMIN and SophiaVerse are exploring a number of strategic initiatives. One initiative includes a plan to use GAIMIN distributed Web3 digital infrastructure to host the SophiaVerse ecosystem. Another program will access GAIMIN's testing community, an exclusive network of real-world participants that provide an in-depth approach to testing and optimisation through GAIMIN Web3 "sandbox" service for game and AI developers.

"This partnership is just the start!" adds David Hanson, a SophiaVerse Founder. "The synergy with GAIMIN and associated businesses drives forward the adoption of AI technology, and builds a larger community for AI and Web3 integrated services. GAIMIN will enable us to quickly and effectively process data for AI based LLM, and deploy our solutions across revolutionary highly-scalable, distributed Web3 infrastructure. We look forward to identifying a long-term strategic roadmap to benefit from each other's technology and community."

Ben Goertzel, a SophiaVerse Founder known as a pioneer of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) at SingularityNet, the leading platform for decentralized AI services, echoes Hanson's thoughts, "We share core values with GAIMIN on how to benefit humanity through friendly AI development and a passion for AI-powered gamified learning. Our ecosystem is working on similar distributed processing solutions, like those of Nunet Utilities and Hypercycle, but GAIMIN's Web3 infrastructure support on the Sophia Ail Lab (SAIL) application allows us to achieve a wider audience at a low cost."

Distributed Web3 Power

The GAIMIN platform supports different data processing tasks, including AI data processing and video rendering. When there is no requirement for these jobs, the app switches to its "always on" solution of powering blockchain computations to ensure users gain monetisation rewards. Users are incentivised to remain connected to gaimin.cloud and can launch games along with integrated Web3 technology components, such as cryptocurrencies and digital gaming assets interoperable across Web3 games. SophiaVerse is considering how its virtual world can use the GAIMIN platform and benefit from its distributed Web3 infrastructure, such as the GMRX token and DGAxg's.

"The addition of SophiaVerse LLM AI data processing and distributed Web3 digital infrastructure services extends the possible monetisation options through our cloud," concludes Martin Speight, "supporting our community with more ways to earn rewards. We will look to roll out this new platform functionality over the coming months so that gaimin.cloud participants with devices capable of supporting the SophiaVerse AI model can automatically be sent AI data processing jobs and infrastructure requests through our own decision making algorithm."

About GAIMIN

GAIMIN is a Web3 gaming infrastructure project strategically positioned at the disruptive intersection of Web3, gaming, and distributed cloud computing, based in the UK and Switzerland. With 3 billion active gamers globally set to transition into the exciting world of Web3 gaming, GAIMIN's innovative technology solutions mean the project is set to be a key gateway for the mass adoption of Web3 games and blockchain technology.

For more information on GAIMIN click on this link: www.gaimin.io

To download the GAIMIN app, please go to www.gaimin.gg

About SophiaVerse

The SophiaVerse ecosystem, in conjunction with Hanson Robotics, is at the leading edge of AI robotics solutions and Web3 gaming infrastructure. Aligning synergistic blockchain, AI data processing and the powering of data processing solutions is fundamental to the SophiaVerse ecosystem.

