Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2023) - Its recent announcement represents a timely move supported by national statistics. With the NHTSA putting the number of lives lost in 2021 due to distracted driving at an alarming 3,522 across the country, Reyna Law Firm offers a response in the form of enhanced legal representation options for innocent victims and their families.

Austin Car Accident & Distracted Driver Case Service Launched By Reyna Law Firm

The firm's new services span case reviews, evidence collection, and injury compensation settlement negotiations. Backed by the catastrophic injury expertise of its lead attorney JR Reyna, the firm's Austin lawyers now aim to significantly simplify damage claim cases for those hurt in distracted driver-related accidents.

In today's phone and text message-reliant culture, Reyna Law Firm suggests that the risk of distraction is ever-present among motorists. Driver inattention can be particularly dangerous on busy roadways such as those in the Austin area, potentially causing collisions and pileups. The firm's new services are provided for cases such as these, tailored to meet the needs of injured victims.

Its team points out that many of the injuries sustained during high-impact car crashes can require lifelong care, representing a constant drain on financial resources. As such, Reyna Law Firm offers its new services as a means of pursuing compensation - potentially relieving accident victims and their families of a heavy burden.

The firm advises that Texas' specific injury law regulations assign liability to those deemed responsible for causing accidents. Where victims believe that their crash was chiefly the result of a motorist failing to pay attention on the road for any reason, Reyna Law Firm targets firm proof as part of its new services in Austin.

Specifically, its lawyers offer legal guidance and claim navigation in scenarios involving driver inattention leading to car, truck, and commercial vehicle accidents. Their new services are designed based on an existing familiarity with similar vehicular crash cases in Austin and nearby, as well as the typical procedures followed by insurance adjusters.

Accordingly, its new services offer Austin accident victims representation in the face of insurance company tactics, with Reyna Law Firm aiming to press forward with cases and secure fairer legal recoveries for victims either in or out of court.

Interested parties in and around Austin can find additional details about Reyna Law Firm and its distracted driver accident services at https://www.reynainjurylaw.com/austin

