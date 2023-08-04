Solestial says its ultra-thin solar cells will power in-space delivery vehicles for Atomos Space.From pv magazine USA Arizona-based Solestial, a specialist in space-based solar tech, has agreed to partner with in-space logistics firm Atomos Space. It will supply ultra-thin PV blankets for Atomos Space's solar-electric orbital transfer vehicles (OTV). The deal calls for at least 20 kW of ultra-thin, low mass, radiation-hardened solar blankets to power the craft for several upcoming missions in 2024. The company said its 20-micron thick cells demonstrate over 20% efficiency. Atomos Space's OTVs ...

