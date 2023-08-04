Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) says it will coordinate resources such as rooftop solar, electric vehicles, and energy storage in partnership with Schneider Electric.From pv magazine USA Major California utility PG&E has launched a distributed energy management system (DERMS) in partnership with Schneider Electric. The cloud-based DERMS operates on Microsoft Azure. The software is intended to enable greater amounts of distributed energy to participate on the grid, responding to periods of extreme weather or heavy electricity demand. PG&E said the software enables faster grid connections. The platform, ...

