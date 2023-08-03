SCHAUMBURG, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ: PRDO) today reported operating and financial results for the quarter and year to date ended June 30, 2023.
Second Quarter 2023 Results as Compared to Prior Year Quarter
- Revenue increased 11.3% to $186.6 million, primarily driven by an 18.7% increase at CTU.
- Operating income increased 41.7% to $48.1 million, while adjusted operating income increased 31.5% to $55.2 million.*
- Earnings per diluted share were $0.80 as compared to $0.37, while adjusted earnings per diluted share were $0.61 as compared to $0.42.*
- Total student enrollments at June 30, 2023 decreased by 5.2%. AIUS experienced a 14.2% decrease in total student enrollments while CTU remained relatively flat.
- Ended the quarter with $578.1 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and available-for-sale-short-term investments.
- Board of Directors declared inaugural dividend for the second quarter of $0.11 per share payable on September 15, 2023.
Year to Date 2023 Results as Compared to Prior Year to Date
- Revenue increased 9.0% to $382.2 million, primarily driven by a 14.1% increase at CTU.
- Operating income increased 17.8% to $91.4 million, while adjusted operating income increased 16.6% to $108.3 million.*
- Earnings per diluted share were $1.30 as compared to $0.83, while adjusted earnings per diluted share were $1.19 as compared to $0.93.*
*See GAAP (U.S. generally accepted accounting principles) to non-GAAP reconciliation attached to this press release
"Second quarter results came in ahead of our expectations, as we experienced further improvements in student retention and engagement, supported by various operating changes and technology upgrades within our onboarding, academic and student support processes," said Andrew Hurst, Chief Executive Officer.
REVENUE
- For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, revenue of $186.6 million increased 11.3% compared to revenue of $167.7 million for the prior year quarter.
- For the year to date ended June 30, 2023, revenue of $382.2 million increased 9.0% compared to revenue of $350.6 million for the prior year to date.
For the Quarter Ended June 30,
For the Year to Date Ended June 30,
Revenue ($ in thousands)
2023
2022
% Change
2023
2022
% Change
CTU
$
119,292
$
100,461
18.7
%
$
243,784
$
213,609
14.1
%
AIUS
67,062
66,920
0.2
%
137,902
136,452
1.1
%
Corporate and Other
210
303
NM
476
582
NM
Total
$
186,564
$
167,684
11.3
%
$
382,162
$
350,643
9.0
%
TOTAL STUDENT ENROLLMENTS
- As of June 30, 2023, CTU's total student enrollments decreased 0.4%, while AIUS' total student enrollments decreased 14.2% as compared to June 30, 2022.
At June 30,
Total Student Enrollments(1)
2023
2022
% Change
CTU
25,900
26,000
-0.4
%
AIUS
12,100
14,100
-14.2
%
Total
38,000
40,100
-5.2
%
(1)
Total student enrollments do not include learners participating in: a) non-degree seeking and professional development programs, and b) degree seeking, non-Title IV, self-paced programs at the Company's universities.
OPERATING INCOME
- For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, operating income increased by 41.7% to $48.1 million as compared to the prior year quarter.
- For the year to date ended June 30, 2023, operating income increased by 17.8% to $91.4 million as compared to the prior year to date.
For the Quarter Ended June 30,
For the Year to Date Ended June 30,
Operating Income ($ in thousands)
2023
2022
% Change
2023
2022
% Change
CTU
$
40,451
$
33,008
22.5
%
$
84,141
$
76,034
10.7
%
AIUS
17,078
10,733
59.1
%
29,081
20,256
43.6
%
Corporate and Other
(9,435
)
(9,795
)
NM
(21,792
)
(18,651
)
NM
Total
$
48,094
$
33,946
41.7
%
$
91,430
$
77,639
17.8
%
ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME
The Company believes it is useful to present non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude certain significant and non-cash items, as a means to understand the performance of its operations. (See table below and the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation attached to this press release for further details.)
- For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, adjusted operating income of $55.2 million increased 31.5% compared to adjusted operating income of $41.9 million for the prior year quarter.
- For the year to date ended June 30, 2023, adjusted operating income of $108.3 million increased 16.6% compared to adjusted operating income of $92.9 million for the prior year to date.
For the Quarter Ended June 30,
For the Year to Date Ended June 30,
Adjusted Operating Income ($ in thousands)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Operating income
$
48,094
$
33,946
$
91,430
$
77,639
Depreciation and amortization (1)
4,369
4,909
9,524
9,791
Legal fee expense related to certain matters (2)
2,709
3,087
7,328
5,434
Adjusted Operating Income
$
55,172
$
41,942
$
108,282
$
92,864
Increase (Decrease)
31.5
%
16.6
%
(1)
Amortization relates to definite-lived intangible assets associated with acquisitions.
(2)
Legal fee expense associated with (i) responses to the Department of Education (the "Department") relating to borrower defense to repayment applications from former students, and (ii) acquisition efforts.
NET INCOME AND EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE
For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the Company recorded:
- Net income of $54.7 million compared to $25.8 million for the prior year quarter.
- Earnings per diluted share of $0.80 compared to $0.37 for the prior year quarter.
- Adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.61 compared to $0.42 for the prior year quarter. (See table below and the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation attached to this press release for further details.)
For the year to date ended June 30, 2023, the Company recorded:
- Net income of $89.2 million compared to $57.8 million for the prior year to date.
- Earnings per diluted share of $1.30 compared to $0.83 for the prior year to date.
- Adjusted earnings per diluted share of $1.19 compared to $0.93 for the prior year to date. (See table below and the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation attached to this press release for further details.)
For the Quarter Ended June 30,
For the Year to Date Ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Reported Earnings Per Diluted Share
$
0.80
$
0.37
$
1.30
$
0.83
Pre-tax adjustments included in operating expenses:
Amortization for acquired intangible assets (1)
0.03
0.02
0.07
0.05
Legal fee expense related to certain matters (2)
0.04
0.05
0.11
0.08
Gain on sale of intangible asset (3)
(0.32
)
-
(0.32
)
-
Tax effect of adjustments (4)
0.06
(0.02
)
0.03
(0.03
)
Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share
$
0.61
$
0.42
$
1.19
$
0.93
(1)
Amortization relates to definite-lived intangible assets associated with acquisitions.
(2)
Legal fee expense associated with (i) responses to the Department relating to borrower defense to repayment applications from former students, and (ii) acquisition efforts.
(3)
Non-cash gain associated with the sale of the LCB tradename in exchange for outstanding shares of Perdoceo's stock.
(4)
The tax effect of adjustments was calculated by multiplying the pre-tax adjustments with a tax rate of 25.0%. This tax rate is intended to reflect federal and state taxable jurisdictions as well as the nature of the adjustments.
INAUGURAL QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYMENT
The Company today announced that its board of directors has adopted a dividend policy. Pursuant to this policy, the board of directors intends to pay quarterly dividends, commencing with the Company's quarter ended June 30, 2023. The board of directors declared the first quarterly dividend as part of the dividend policy of $0.11 per share, which will be paid on September 15, 2023 for holders of record of common stock as of September 1, 2023. Any decision to pay future cash dividends, however, will be made by the board of directors and depend on the Company's available retained earnings, financial condition and other relevant factors.
The Company expects quarterly dividend payments to be an integral part of its balanced capital allocation strategy while also prioritizing investments in organic projects, in particularly technology-related initiatives designed to benefit students and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW
- For the quarter ended June 30, 2023 net cash provided by operating activities was $61.6 million, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $32.6 million for the prior year quarter.
- For the year to date ended June 30, 2023, net cash provided by operating activities was $66.2 million, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $54.8 million in the prior year to date.
- As of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and available-for-sale short-term investments totaled $578.1 million and $518.2 million, respectively.
- The Company's stock repurchase program, which was set to expire on September 30, 2023, has been extended to September 30, 2024. As of June 30, 2023, approximately $24.1 million was available under the stock repurchase program to repurchase outstanding shares of common stock.
For the Quarter Ended June 30,
For the Year to Date Ended June 30,
Selected Cash Flow Items ($ in thousands)
2023
2022
% Change
2023
2022
% Change
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
61,648
$
32,625
89.0
%
$
66,220
$
54,779
20.9
%
Capital expenditures
$
1,687
$
2,023
-16.6
%
$
3,612
$
6,765
-46.6
%
OUTLOOK
The Company is providing the following third quarter outlook along with a full year outlook, subject to the key assumptions identified below. Please see the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation for adjusted operating income and adjusted earnings per diluted share attached to this press release for further details.
Total Company Outlook
For Quarter Ending September 30,
For the Year Ending December 31,
OUTLOOK
ACTUAL
OUTLOOK
ACTUAL
2023
2022
2023
2022
Operating Income
$38.6M - $40.6M
$29,324
$137.0M - $144.0M
$129,637
Depreciation and amortization
$4.1M
$5,065
$17.6M
19,734
Legal fee expense related to certain matters (1)
$0.3M
$4,294
$10.4M
14,597
Adjusted Operating Income
$43.0M - $45.0M
$38,683
$165.0M - $172.0M
$163,968
Earnings Per Diluted Share
$0.46 - $0.48
$0.32
$1.89 - $1.96
$1.39
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
$0.03
$0.03
$0.12
$0.11
Legal fee expense related to certain matters (1)
-
$0.06
$0.15
$0.21
Gain on sale of intangible asset
-
-
($0.32)
-
Tax effect of adjustments
($0.01)
($0.02)
$0.01
($0.08)
Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share
$0.48 - $0.50
$0.39
$1.85 - $1.92
$1.63
|(1)
Legal fee expense associated with (i) responses to the Department relating to borrower defense to repayment applications from former students, and (ii) acquisition efforts.
Operating income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to adjusted operating income, and earnings per diluted share, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to adjusted earnings per diluted share, may not follow the same trends stated in the outlook above because of adjustments made for certain significant and non-cash items. The operating income, adjusted operating income, earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share outlook provided above for 2023 are based on the following key assumptions and factors, among others: (i) prospective student interest in the Company's programs and trends in student retention and engagement remain consistent with management's estimates, (ii) no significant impact of new or proposed regulations, including recent Department negotiated rulemaking initiatives, or other adverse changes in the legal or regulatory environment, which may require further operational changes in the way the Company's academic institutions enroll, support and educate current and prospective students, among other impacts, (iii) no significant operating impacts from the settlements with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general or other legal or regulatory matters, (iv) the impact from student aid initiatives implemented by the current administration remains consistent with management's estimates, (v) earnings per diluted share outlook assumes an effective income tax rate of approximately 28% for the third quarter and 27% for the full year, and (vi) excludes any future impact from the Company's stock repurchase program. Although these estimates and assumptions are based upon management's good faith beliefs regarding current and future circumstances and actions that may be undertaken, actual results could differ materially from these estimates. In addition, decisions the Company makes in the future as it continues to evaluate diverse strategies to enhance stockholder value may impact the outlook provided above.
CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION
ABOUT PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORPORATION
Perdoceo's accredited academic institutions offer a quality postsecondary education primarily online to a diverse student population, along with campus-based and blended learning programs. The Company's academic institutions - Colorado Technical University ("CTU") and the American InterContinental University System ("AIUS" or "AIU System") - provide degree programs from the associate through doctoral level as well as non-degree seeking and professional development programs. Perdoceo's academic institutions offer students industry-relevant and career-focused academic programs that are designed to meet the educational needs of today's busy adults. CTU and AIUS continue to show innovation in higher education, advancing personalized learning technologies like their intellipath® learning platform and using data analytics and technology to serve and educate students while enhancing overall learning and academic experiences. Perdoceo is committed to providing quality education that closes the gap between learners who seek to advance their careers and employers needing a qualified workforce. For more information, please visit www.perdoceoed.com.
PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
2023
2022
(unaudited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents, unrestricted
$
140,533
$
109,408
Restricted cash
9,476
9,476
Short-term investments
428,104
399,315
Total cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments
578,113
518,199
Student receivables, net
42,322
42,551
Receivables, other
6,896
3,457
Prepaid expenses
12,524
8,411
Inventories
2,875
1,904
Other current assets
664
597
Total current assets
643,394
575,119
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
Property and equipment, net
24,257
26,038
Right of use asset, net
23,105
26,156
Goodwill
244,114
243,540
Intangible assets, net
49,089
53,564
Student receivables, net
1,184
1,850
Deferred income tax assets, net
21,638
24,613
Other assets
6,889
6,488
TOTAL ASSETS
$
1,013,670
$
957,368
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Lease liability - operating
$
5,695
$
6,555
Accounts payable
15,361
13,518
Accrued expenses:
Payroll and related benefits
27,291
40,306
Advertising and marketing costs
6,385
8,977
Income taxes
16,041
7,814
Other
23,008
14,621
Deferred revenue
66,914
71,590
Total current liabilities
160,695
163,381
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Lease liability - operating
24,357
27,286
Other liabilities
36,186
40,856
Total non-current liabilities
60,543
68,142
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Preferred stock
-
-
Common stock
900
894
Additional paid-in capital
688,805
684,183
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(5,621
)
(5,447
)
Retained earnings
436,996
347,839
Treasury stock
(328,648
)
(301,624
)
Total stockholders' equity
792,432
725,845
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
1,013,670
$
957,368
PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)
For the Quarter Ended June 30,
2023
% of
2022
% of
REVENUE:
Tuition and fees, net
$
184,520
98.9
%
$
165,896
98.9
%
Other
2,044
1.1
%
1,788
1.1
%
Total revenue
186,564
167,684
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Educational services and facilities
32,748
17.6
%
27,269
16.3
%
General and administrative
100,588
53.9
%
101,332
60.4
%
Depreciation and amortization
4,369
2.3
%
4,909
2.9
%
Asset impairment
765
0.4
%
228
0.1
%
Total operating expenses
138,470
74.2
%
133,738
79.8
%
Operating income
48,094
25.8
%
33,946
20.2
%
OTHER INCOME:
Interest income
4,531
2.4
%
1,094
0.7
%
Interest expense
(96
)
-0.1
%
(99
)
-0.1
%
Miscellaneous income (expense)
22,074
11.8
%
(226
)
-0.1
%
Total other income
26,509
14.2
%
769
0.5
%
PRETAX INCOME
74,603
40.0
%
34,715
20.7
%
Provision for income taxes
19,930
10.7
%
8,948
5.3
%
NET INCOME
54,673
29.3
%
25,767
15.4
%
NET INCOME PER SHARE - BASIC:
$
0.81
$
0.38
NET INCOME PER SHARE -DILUTED:
$
0.80
$
0.37
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:
Basic
67,421
68,341
Diluted
68,533
69,182
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the Quarter Ended June 30,
(In Thousands)
2023
2022
NET INCOME
$
54,673
$
25,767
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS, net of tax:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(3
)
(164
)
Unrealized loss on investments
(1,497
)
(1,469
)
Total other comprehensive loss
(1,500
)
(1,633
)
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
$
53,173
$
24,134
PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)
For the Year to Date Ended June 30,
2023
% of
2022
% of
REVENUE:
Tuition and fees, net
$
377,839
98.9
%
$
347,223
99.0
%
Other
4,323
1.1
%
3,420
1.0
%
Total revenue
382,162
350,643
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Educational services and facilities
66,599
17.4
%
55,357
15.8
%
General and administrative
213,274
55.8
%
207,628
59.2
%
Depreciation and amortization
9,524
2.5
%
9,791
2.8
%
Asset impairment
1,335
0.3
%
228
0.1
%
Total operating expenses
290,732
76.1
%
273,004
77.9
%
Operating income
91,430
23.9
%
77,639
22.1
%
OTHER INCOME:
Interest income
8,349
2.2
%
1,427
0.4
%
Interest expense
(191
)
0.0
%
(202
)
-0.1
%
Miscellaneous income (expense)
22,068
5.8
%
(315
)
-0.1
%
Total other income
30,226
7.9
%
910
0.3
%
PRETAX INCOME
121,656
31.8
%
78,549
22.4
%
Provision for income taxes
32,499
8.5
%
20,704
5.9
%
NET INCOME
89,157
23.3
%
57,845
16.5
%
NET INCOME PER SHARE - BASIC:
$
1.32
$
0.84
NET INCOME PER SHARE -DILUTED:
$
1.30
$
0.83
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:
Basic
67,328
68,542
Diluted
68,512
69,376
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the Year to Date Ended June 30,
(In Thousands)
2023
2022
NET INCOME
$
89,157
$
57,845
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS, net of tax:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
23
(245
)
Unrealized loss on investments
(197
)
(2,833
)
Total other comprehensive loss
(174
)
(3,078
)
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
$
88,983
$
54,767
PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
For the Year to Date Ended June 30,
2023
2022
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income
$
89,157
$
57,845
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Asset impairment
1,335
228
Gain on sale of asset
(22,086
)
-
Depreciation and amortization expense
9,524
9,791
Bad debt expense
18,927
24,379
Compensation expense related to share-based awards
4,315
4,316
Deferred income taxes
2,975
(557
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
(37,927
)
(41,223
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
66,220
54,779
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchases of available-for-sale investments
(159,183
)
(330,797
)
Sales of available-for-sale investments
132,325
134,964
Purchases of property and equipment
(3,612
)
(6,765
)
Business acquisition
-
(7,000
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(30,470
)
(209,598
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Issuance of common stock
313
849
Purchase of treasury stock
(2,729
)
(15,670
)
Payments of employee tax associated with stock compensation
(2,209
)
(1,612
)
Release of cash held in escrow
-
(3,986
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(4,625
)
(20,419
)
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH
31,125
(175,238
)
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of the period
118,884
325,178
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of the period
$
150,009
$
149,940
PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED SELECTED SEGMENT INFORMATION
(In thousands, except percentages)
For the Quarter Ended June 30,
2023 (1)
2022
REVENUE:
CTU
$
119,292
$
100,461
AIUS
67,062
66,920
Corporate and Other
210
303
Total
$
186,564
$
167,684
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS):
CTU
$
40,451
$
33,008
AIUS
17,078
10,733
Corporate and Other
(9,435
)
(9,795
)
Total
$
48,094
$
33,946
OPERATING MARGIN (LOSS):
CTU
33.9
%
32.9
%
AIUS
25.5
%
16.0
%
Corporate and Other
NM
NM
Total
25.8
%
20.2
%
(1)
Results of operations include an acquisition completed on December 1, 2022 within CTU and an acquisition completed on July 1, 2022 within AIUS.
PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED SELECTED SEGMENT INFORMATION
(In thousands, except percentages)
For the Year to Date Ended June 30,
2023 (1)
2022
REVENUE:
CTU
$
243,784
$
213,609
AIUS
137,902
136,452
Corporate and Other
476
582
Total
$
382,162
$
350,643
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS):
CTU
$
84,141
$
76,034
AIUS
29,081
20,256
Corporate and Other
(21,792
)
(18,651
)
Total
$
91,430
$
77,639
OPERATING MARGIN (LOSS):
CTU
34.5
%
35.6
%
AIUS
21.1
%
14.8
%
Corporate and Other
NM
NM
Total
23.9
%
22.1
%
(1)
Results of operations include an acquisition completed on December 1, 2022 within CTU and an acquisition completed on July 1, 2022 within AIUS.
PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ITEMS (1)
(In thousands, unless otherwise noted)
For the Quarter Ended June 30,
For the Year to Date Ended June 30,
ACTUAL
ACTUAL
Adjusted Operating Income
2023
2022
2023
2022
Operating income
$
48,094
$
33,946
$
91,430
$
77,639
Depreciation and amortization (2)
4,369
4,909
9,524
9,791
Legal fee expense related to certain matters (3)
2,709
3,087
7,328
5,434
Adjusted Operating Income
$
55,172
$
41,942
$
108,282
$
92,864
For the Quarter Ending September 30,
For the Year Ending December 31,
OUTLOOK
ACTUAL
OUTLOOK
ACTUAL
2023
2022
2023
2022
Operating income
$38.6M - $40.6M
$
29,324
$137.0M - $144.0M
$
129,637
Depreciation and amortization (2)
$4.1M
5,065
$17.6M
19,734
Legal fee expense related to certain matters (3)
$0.3M
4,294
$10.4M
14,597
Adjusted Operating Income
$43.0M - $45.0M
$
38,683
$165.0M - $172.0M
$
163,968
PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ITEMS (1) (cont'd)
For the Quarter Ended June 30,
For the Year to Date Ended June 30,
ACTUAL
ACTUAL
2023
2022
2023
2022
Reported Earnings Per Diluted Share
$
0.80
$
0.37
$
1.30
$
0.83
Pre-tax adjustments included in operating expenses:
Amortization for acquired intangible assets (2)
0.03
0.02
0.07
0.05
Legal fee expense related to certain matters (3)
0.04
0.05
0.11
0.08
Gain on sale of intangible asset (4)
(0.32
)
-
(0.32
)
-
Total pre-tax adjustments
$
(0.25
)
$
0.07
$
(0.14
)
$
0.13
Tax effect of adjustments (5)
0.06
(0.02
)
0.03
(0.03
)
Total adjustments after tax
(0.19
)
0.05
(0.11
)
0.10
Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share
$
0.61
$
0.42
$
1.19
$
0.93
For the Quarter Ending September 30,
For the Year Ending December 31,
OUTLOOK
ACTUAL
OUTLOOK
|
ACTUAL
2023
2022
2023
2022
Reported Earnings Per Diluted Share
$0.46 - $0.48
$
0.32
$1.89 -$1.96
$
1.39
Pre-tax adjustments included in operating expenses:
Amortization for acquired intangible assets (2)
0.03
0.03
0.12
0.11
Legal fee expense related to certain matters (3)
-
0.06
0.15
0.21
Gain on sale of intangible asset (4)
-
-
(0.32)
-
Total pre-tax adjustments
$0.03
$
0.09
(0.05)
$
0.32
Tax effect of adjustments (5)
(0.01)
(0.02
)
0.01
(0.08
)
Total adjustments after tax
0.02
0.07
(0.04)
0.24
Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share
$0.48 - $0.50
$
0.39
$1.85 - $1.92
$
1.63
PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ITEMS (1) (cont'd)
(1)
The Company believes it is useful to present non-GAAP financial measures which exclude certain significant and non-cash items as a means to understand the performance of its operations. As a general matter, the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP to help analyze the performance of its operations, assist with preparing the annual operating plan, and measure performance for some forms of compensation. In addition, the Company believes that non-GAAP financial information is used by analysts and others in the investment community to analyze the Company's historical results and to provide estimates of future performance.
The Company believes adjusted operating income and adjusted earnings per diluted share allow it to analyze and assess its operations and compare current operating results with the operational performance of other companies in its industry because it does not give effect to potential differences caused by items it does not consider reflective of underlying operating performance, such as amortization for acquired intangible assets, significant legal settlements and legal fee expense related to certain matters. The Company believes the items it is adjusting for are not normal operating expenses necessary to run its business. In evaluating adjusted operating income and adjusted earnings per diluted share, investors should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses similar to the adjustments presented above. The presentation of adjusted operating income and adjusted earnings per diluted share should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future results will be unaffected by expenses that are unusual, non-routine or non-recurring. Adjusted operating income and adjusted earnings per diluted share have limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for net income, operating income, earnings per diluted share, or any other performance measure derived in accordance and reported under GAAP or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity.
Non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed in a reconciliation to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide an additional way of viewing the Company's results of operations and the factors and trends affecting the Company's business. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding financial results presented in accordance with GAAP.
Results of operations include the Coding Dojo acquisition as of December 1, 2022 and the CalSouthern acquisition as of July 1, 2022.
(2)
Amortization for acquired intangible assets relate to definite-lived intangible assets associated with acquisitions.
(3)
Legal fee expense associated with (i) responses to the Department relating to borrower defense to repayment applications from former students, and (ii) acquisition efforts.
(4)
Non-cash gain associated with the sale of the LCB tradename in exchange for outstanding shares of Perdoceo's stock.
(5)
The tax effect of adjustments was calculated by multiplying the pre-tax adjustments with a tax rate of 25.0%. This tax rate is intended to reflect federal and state taxable jurisdictions as well as the nature of the adjustments.
