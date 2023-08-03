Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 04.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung 4.8.2023: Kurschance! Und warum hier heute noch rein…!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CSZN | ISIN: US72815G1085 | Ticker-Symbol: 7E3
Frankfurt
04.08.23
09:15 Uhr
4,140 Euro
-0,120
-2,82 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PLAYSTUDIOS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PLAYSTUDIOS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,1404,28010:48
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PLAYSTUDIOS
PLAYSTUDIOS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PLAYSTUDIOS INC4,140-2,82 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.