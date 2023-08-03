SAN CLEMENTE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CTRE) today reported operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, as well as other recent events.
For the quarter, CareTrust REIT reported:
- 96.7% of contractual rents collected;
- Net loss of $0.5 million and net loss per share of $0.01;
- Normalized FFO of $34.6 million and normalized FFO per share of $0.35;
- Normalized FAD of $36.1 million and normalized FAD per share of $0.36;
- A quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share, representing a payout ratio of approximately 78% on normalized FAD;
- Acquired 12 properties for $173.5 million;
- Commenced six new operator relationships;
- Originated a $26.0 million loan investment; and
- Sold 6.7 million shares on a forward basis under its ATM Program for expected net proceeds of $131.1 million
CareTrust's President and Chief Executive Officer, Dave Sedgwick, expressed enthusiasm for the Company's performance in the second quarter. "We are pleased to not only report $173 million of new investments and six new operator relationships but also to report that we have largely funded those investments with equity via ATM forward contracts." Mr. Sedgwick continued, "We have announced new investments every month since March and yet we sit here today with ample dry powder to continue to grow the portfolio. The investment pipeline today is roughly $150 million and is composed mostly of skilled nursing acquisitions."
The Company gave an update on its portfolio management initiatives. Mr. Sedgwick said, "As of today, from last year's announced disposition plan, three facilities remain on the market. Two of those are under contract to sell in the coming months pending the standard diligence and licensing process. The third facility is under a Letter of Intent." With regards to the delinquent operator that accounts for approximately $5 million of annual contractual rent, the Company has classified those assets as held-for-sale, removed the properties from its lease coverage report in the quarterly supplemental, and is currently negotiating a sale of the properties. The Company recognized $0.4 million of rent from this operator in the quarter and reports receiving $0.3 million in July.
Turning to the portfolio performance in the quarter, the Company's reported EBITDARM and EBITDAR lease coverage, excluding Provider Relief Funds, improved to 2.70x and 2.13x, respectively. Based on preliminary operator reports, June 2023 occupancy (excluding properties held for sale) increased slightly to 76.2% from 76.0% in March 2023 for skilled nursing and seniors housing held steady at 74.9% in March and June 2023.
Financial Results for Quarter Ended June 30, 2023
Chief Financial Officer, Bill Wagner, reported that, for the second quarter, CareTrust reported net loss of $0.5 million, or $0.01 per diluted weighted-average common share, normalized FFO of $34.6 million, or $0.35 per diluted weighted-average common share, and normalized FAD of $36.1 million, or $0.36 per diluted weighted-average common share.
Liquidity
As of quarter end, CareTrust reported net debt-to-annualized normalized run rate EBITDA of 3.8x, which is below the Company's target leverage range of 4.0x to 5.0x, and a net debt-to-enterprise value of approximately 26.2%. Mr. Wagner stated that, as of today, the Company has approximately $310 million outstanding on its $600 million revolving credit line, with no scheduled debt maturities prior to 2026. He also disclosed that CareTrust currently has approximately $12 million in cash on hand. He further noted that the Company had $367.2 million and $290.7 million in available authorization remaining on its at-the-market equity program as of June 30, 2023 and August 3, 2023, respectively. During the three months ended June 30, 2023, the Company executed sales under its ATM Program with a financial institution acting as a forward purchaser to sell 6,736,089 shares of common stock at a weighted average sales price of $19.71 per share before commissions and offering expenses. In July 2023, the Company executed sales under its forward ATM Program to sell 3,839,348 shares of common stock at a weighted average sales price of $19.94 per share before commissions and offering expenses. "With substantial availability on our revolver, and equity markets readily accessible to us at present, we continue to have a wide range of capital options for funding our opportunistic growth strategy," said Mr. Wagner.
Dividend Maintained
During the quarter, CareTrust declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per common share. On an annualized basis, the payout ratio was approximately 80% based on second quarter 2023 normalized FFO, and 78% based on normalized FAD.
Conference Call
CARETRUST REIT, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenues:
Rental income
$
47,745
$
46,806
$
93,908
$
92,813
Interest and other income
3,808
747
8,251
1,216
Total revenues
51,553
47,553
102,159
94,029
Expenses:
Depreciation and amortization
12,716
12,559
24,954
26,134
Interest expense
11,040
6,303
20,867
12,045
Property taxes
1,390
1,254
2,270
2,674
Impairment of real estate investments
21,392
1,701
23,278
61,384
Provision for loan losses, net
-
-
-
3,844
Property operating expenses
658
89
1,621
536
General and administrative
4,718
4,978
9,779
10,193
Total expenses
51,914
26,884
82,769
116,810
Other (loss) income:
Gain on sale of real estate, net
2,028
-
1,958
186
Unrealized losses on other real estate related investments, net
(2,151
)
-
(2,605
)
-
Total other (loss) income
(123
)
-
(647
)
186
Net (loss) income
$
(484
)
$
20,669
$
18,743
$
(22,595
)
(Loss) earnings per common share:
Basic
$
(0.01
)
$
0.21
$
0.19
$
(0.24
)
Diluted
$
(0.01
)
$
0.21
$
0.19
$
(0.24
)
Weighted-average number of common shares:
Basic
99,117
96,564
99,090
96,487
Diluted
99,117
96,598
99,194
96,487
Dividends declared per common share
$
0.28
$
0.275
$
0.56
$
0.55
CARETRUST REIT, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NET (LOSS) INCOME TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net (loss) income
$
(484
)
$
20,669
$
18,743
$
(22,595
)
Depreciation and amortization
12,716
12,559
24,954
26,134
Interest expense
11,040
6,303
20,867
12,045
Amortization of stock-based compensation
924
1,394
1,860
2,915
EBITDA
24,196
40,925
66,424
18,499
Impairment of real estate investments
21,392
1,701
23,278
61,384
Provision for loan losses, net
-
-
-
3,844
Provision for doubtful accounts and lease restructuring
-
-
-
977
Property operating expenses
831
631
1,965
1,862
Gain on sale of real estate, net
(2,028
)
-
(1,958
)
(186
)
Unrealized losses on other real estate related investments, net
2,151
-
2,605
-
Normalized EBITDA
$
46,542
$
43,257
$
92,314
$
86,380
Net (loss) income
$
(484
)
$
20,669
$
18,743
$
(22,595
)
Real estate related depreciation and amortization
12,712
12,553
24,945
26,124
Impairment of real estate investments
21,392
1,701
23,278
61,384
Gain on sale of real estate, net
(2,028
)
-
(1,958
)
(186
)
Funds from Operations (FFO)
31,592
34,923
65,008
64,727
Provision for loan losses, net
-
-
-
3,844
Provision for doubtful accounts and lease restructuring
-
-
-
977
Property operating expenses
831
631
1,965
1,862
Unrealized losses on other real estate related investments, net
2,151
-
2,605
-
Normalized FFO
$
34,574
$
35,554
$
69,578
$
71,410
CARETRUST REIT, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NET (LOSS) INCOME TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net (loss) income
$
(484
)
$
20,669
$
18,743
$
(22,595
)
Real estate related depreciation and amortization
12,712
12,553
24,945
26,124
Amortization of deferred financing fees
608
520
1,217
1,040
Amortization of stock-based compensation
924
1,394
1,860
2,915
Straight-line rental income
7
(5
)
14
(11
)
Impairment of real estate investments
21,392
1,701
23,278
61,384
Gain on sale of real estate, net
(2,028
)
-
(1,958
)
(186
)
Funds Available for Distribution (FAD)
33,131
36,832
68,099
68,671
Provision for loan losses, net
-
-
-
3,844
Provision for doubtful accounts and lease restructuring
-
-
-
977
Property operating expenses
831
631
1,965
1,862
Unrealized losses on other real estate related investments, net
2,151
-
2,605
-
Normalized FAD
$
36,113
$
37,463
$
72,669
$
75,354
FFO per share
$
0.32
$
0.36
$
0.65
$
0.67
Normalized FFO per share
$
0.35
$
0.37
$
0.70
$
0.74
FAD per share
$
0.33
$
0.38
$
0.69
$
0.71
Normalized FAD per share
$
0.36
$
0.39
$
0.73
$
0.78
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding [1]
99,360
96,672
99,278
96,687
[1] For the periods presented, the diluted weighted average shares have been calculated using the treasury stock method.
CARETRUST REIT, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - 5 QUARTER TREND
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
June 30,
September 30,
December 31,
March 31,
June 30,
Revenues:
Rental income
$
46,806
$
47,018
$
47,675
$
46,163
$
47,745
Interest and other income
747
3,275
4,135
4,443
3,808
Total revenues
47,553
50,293
51,810
50,606
51,553
Expenses:
Depreciation and amortization
12,559
12,256
11,926
12,238
12,716
Interest expense
6,303
8,355
9,608
9,827
11,040
Property taxes
1,254
691
968
880
1,390
Impairment of real estate investments
1,701
12,322
5,356
1,886
21,392
Property operating expenses
89
3,808
695
963
658
General and administrative
4,978
5,159
4,813
5,061
4,718
Total expenses
26,884
42,591
33,366
30,855
51,914
Other loss:
(Loss) gain on sale of real estate, net
-
(2,287
)
(1,668
)
(70
)
2,028
Unrealized losses on other real estate related investments, net
-
(4,706
)
(2,396
)
(454
)
(2,151
)
Total other loss
-
(6,993
)
(4,064
)
(524
)
(123
)
Net income (loss)
$
20,669
$
709
$
14,380
$
19,227
$
(484
)
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
0.21
$
0.01
$
0.15
$
0.19
$
(0.01
)
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
96,598
96,625
97,272
99,087
99,117
CARETRUST REIT, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - 5 QUARTER TREND
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
June 30,
September 30,
December 31,
March 31,
June 30,
Net income (loss)
$
20,669
$
709
$
14,380
$
19,227
$
(484
)
Depreciation and amortization
12,559
12,256
11,926
12,238
12,716
Interest expense
6,303
8,355
9,608
9,827
11,040
Amortization of stock-based compensation
1,394
1,380
1,463
936
924
EBITDA
40,925
22,700
37,377
42,228
24,196
Impairment of real estate investments
1,701
12,322
5,356
1,886
21,392
Provision for doubtful accounts and lease restructuring
-
-
390
-
-
Property operating expenses
631
3,821
914
1,134
831
Loss (gain) on sale of real estate, net
-
2,287
1,668
70
(2,028
)
Unrealized losses on other real estate related investments, net
-
4,706
2,396
454
2,151
Normalized EBITDA
$
43,257
$
45,836
$
48,101
$
45,772
$
46,542
Net income (loss)
$
20,669
$
709
$
14,380
$
19,227
$
(484
)
Real estate related depreciation and amortization
12,553
12,251
11,921
12,233
12,712
Impairment of real estate investments
1,701
12,322
5,356
1,886
21,392
Loss (gain) on sale of real estate, net
-
2,287
1,668
70
(2,028
)
Funds from Operations (FFO)
34,923
27,569
33,325
33,416
31,592
Provision for doubtful accounts and lease restructuring
-
-
390
-
-
Property operating expenses
631
3,821
914
1,134
831
Unrealized losses on other real estate related investments, net
-
4,706
2,396
454
2,151
Normalized FFO
$
35,554
$
36,096
$
37,025
$
35,004
$
34,574
CARETRUST REIT, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - 5 QUARTER TREND (continued)
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
June 30,
September 30,
December 31,
March 31,
June 30,
Net income (loss)
$
20,669
$
709
$
14,380
$
19,227
$
(484
)
Real estate related depreciation and amortization
12,553
12,251
11,921
12,233
12,712
Amortization of deferred financing fees
520
520
535
609
608
Amortization of stock-based compensation
1,394
1,380
1,463
936
924
Straight-line rental income
(5
)
(3
)
(3
)
7
7
Impairment of real estate investments
1,701
12,322
5,356
1,886
21,392
Loss (gain) on sale of real estate, net
-
2,287
1,668
70
(2,028
)
Funds Available for Distribution (FAD)
36,832
29,466
35,320
34,968
33,131
Provision for doubtful accounts and lease restructuring
-
-
390
-
-
Property operating expenses
631
3,821
914
1,134
831
Unrealized losses on other real estate related investments, net
-
4,706
2,396
454
2,151
Normalized FAD
$
37,463
$
37,993
$
39,020
$
36,556
$
36,113
FFO per share
$
0.36
$
0.28
$
0.34
$
0.34
$
0.32
Normalized FFO per share
$
0.37
$
0.37
$
0.38
$
0.35
$
0.35
FAD per share
$
0.38
$
0.30
$
0.36
$
0.35
$
0.33
Normalized FAD per share
$
0.39
$
0.39
$
0.40
$
0.37
$
0.36
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding [1]
96,672
96,752
97,408
99,195
99,360
[1] For the periods presented, the diluted weighted average shares have been calculated using the treasury stock method.
CARETRUST REIT, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Assets:
Real estate investments, net
$
1,528,234
$
1,421,410
Other real estate related investments, at fair value (including accrued interest of $1,136 as of June 30, 2023 and $1,320 as of December 31, 2022)
166,822
156,368
Assets held for sale, net
21,554
12,291
Cash and cash equivalents
1,145
13,178
Accounts and other receivables
387
416
Prepaid expenses and other assets, net
14,029
11,690
Deferred financing costs, net
4,781
5,428
Total assets
$
1,736,952
$
1,620,781
Liabilities and Equity:
Senior unsecured notes payable, net
$
395,594
$
395,150
Senior unsecured term loan, net
199,454
199,348
Unsecured revolving credit facility
280,000
125,000
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and deferred rent liabilities
21,039
24,360
Dividends payable
27,843
27,550
Total liabilities
923,930
771,408
Equity:
Common stock
991
990
Additional paid-in capital
1,245,717
1,245,337
Cumulative distributions in excess of earnings
(433,686
)
(396,954
)
Total equity
813,022
849,373
Total liabilities and equity
$
1,736,952
$
1,620,781
CARETRUST REIT, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
18,743
$
(22,595
)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization (including below-market ground leases)
24,983
26,167
Amortization of deferred financing costs
1,217
1,040
Unrealized losses on other real estate related investments, net
2,605
-
Amortization of stock-based compensation
1,860
2,915
Straight-line rental income
14
(11
)
Adjustment for collectibility of rental income
-
977
Noncash interest income
184
(13
)
Gain on sale of real estate, net
(1,958
)
(186
)
Impairment of real estate investments
23,278
61,384
Provision for loan losses, net
-
3,844
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts and other receivables
14
578
Prepaid expenses and other assets, net
(330
)
(1,724
)
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and deferred rent liabilities
(3,624
)
(4,074
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
66,986
68,302
Cash flows from investing activities:
Acquisitions of real estate, net of deposits applied
(172,453
)
(21,915
)
Purchases of equipment, furniture and fixtures and improvements to real estate
(6,380
)
(3,628
)
Investment in real estate related investments and other loans receivable
(27,262
)
(102,086
)
Principal payments received on real estate related investments and other loans receivable
15,287
1,026
Escrow deposits for potential acquisitions of real estate
(300
)
-
Net proceeds from sales of real estate
14,464
959
Net cash used in investing activities
(176,644
)
(125,644
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from (costs paid for) the issuance of common stock, net
(629
)
-
Borrowings under unsecured revolving credit facility
155,000
125,000
Payments of deferred financing costs
(21
)
-
Net-settle adjustment on restricted stock
(1,479
)
(4,469
)
Dividends paid on common stock
(55,246
)
(52,817
)
Net cash provided by financing activities
97,625
67,714
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(12,033
)
10,372
Cash and cash equivalents as of the beginning of period
13,178
19,895
Cash and cash equivalents as of the end of period
$
1,145
$
30,267
CARETRUST REIT, INC.
DEBT SUMMARY
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
June 30, 2023
Interest
Maturity
% of
Deferred
Net Carrying
Debt
Rate
Date
Principal
Principal
Loan Costs
Value
Fixed Rate Debt
Senior unsecured notes payable
3.875
%
2028
$
400,000
45.5
%
$
(4,406
)
$
395,594
Floating Rate Debt
Senior unsecured term loan
6.691
%
[1]
2026
200,000
22.7
%
(546
)
199,454
Unsecured revolving credit facility
6.299
%
[2]
2028
[3]
280,000
31.8
%
-
[4]
280,000
6.462
%
480,000
54.5
%
(546
)
479,454
Total Debt
5.286
%
$
880,000
100.0
%
$
(4,952
)
$
875,048
[1] Funds can be borrowed at applicable SOFR plus 1.50% to 2.20% or at the Base Rate (as defined) plus 0.50% to 1.20%.
[2] Funds can be borrowed at applicable SOFR plus 1.10% to 1.55% or at the Base Rate (as defined) plus 0.10% to 0.55%.
[3] Maturity date assumes exercise of two 6-month extension options.
[4] Deferred financing fees are not shown net for the unsecured revolving credit facility and are included in assets on the balance sheet.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
EBITDA represents net income before interest expense (including amortization of deferred financing costs), amortization of stock-based compensation, and depreciation and amortization. Normalized EBITDA represents EBITDA as further adjusted to eliminate the impact of certain items that the Company does not consider indicative of core operating performance, such as recovery of previously reversed rent, lease termination revenue, property operating expenses, gains or losses from dispositions of real estate, real estate impairment charges, provision for loan losses, non-routine transaction costs, loss on extinguishment of debt, unrealized loss on other real estate related investments and provision for doubtful accounts and lease restructuring, as applicable. EBITDA and Normalized EBITDA do not represent cash flows from operations or net income as defined by GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to those measures in evaluating the Company's liquidity or operating performance. EBITDA and Normalized EBITDA do not purport to be indicative of cash available to fund future cash requirements, including the Company's ability to fund capital expenditures or make payments on its indebtedness. Further, the Company's computation of EBITDA and Normalized EBITDA may not be comparable to EBITDA and Normalized EBITDA reported by other REITs.
Funds from Operations ("FFO"), as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit"), and Funds Available for Distribution ("FAD") are important non-GAAP supplemental measures of operating performance for a REIT. Because the historical cost accounting convention used for real estate assets requires straight-line depreciation except on land, such accounting presentation implies that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values have historically risen or fallen with market and other conditions, presentations of operating results for a REIT that uses historical cost accounting for depreciation could be less informative. Thus, Nareit created FFO as a supplemental measure of operating performance for REITs that excludes historical cost depreciation and amortization, among other items, from net income, as defined by GAAP.
FFO is defined by Nareit as net income computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains or losses from dispositions of real estate investments, real estate related depreciation and amortization and real estate impairment charges, and adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. The Company computes FFO in accordance with Nareit's definition.
FAD is defined as FFO excluding noncash income and expenses, such as amortization of stock-based compensation, amortization of deferred financing fees and the effects of straight-line rent. The Company considers FAD to be a useful supplemental measure to evaluate the Company's operating results excluding these income and expense items to help investors, analysts and other interested parties compare the operating performance of the Company between periods or as compared to other companies on a more consistent basis.
In addition, the Company reports Normalized FFO and Normalized FAD, which adjust FFO and FAD for certain revenue and expense items that the Company does not believe are indicative of its ongoing operating results, such as provision for loan losses, non-routine transaction costs, provision for doubtful accounts and lease restructuring, loss on extinguishment of debt, unrealized loss on other real estate related investments, recovery of previously reversed rent, lease termination revenue and property operating expenses. By excluding these items, investors, analysts and our management can compare Normalized FFO and Normalized FAD between periods more consistently.
While FFO, Normalized FFO, FAD and Normalized FAD are relevant and widely-used measures of operating performance among REITs, they do not represent cash flows from operations or net income as defined by GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to those measures in evaluating the Company's liquidity or operating performance. FFO, Normalized FFO, FAD and Normalized FAD do not purport to be indicative of cash available to fund future cash requirements.
Further, the Company's computation of FFO, Normalized FFO, FAD and Normalized FAD may not be comparable to FFO, Normalized FFO, FAD and Normalized FAD reported by other REITs that do not define FFO in accordance with the current Nareit definition or that interpret the current Nareit definition or define FAD differently than the Company does.
The Company believes that net income, as defined by GAAP, is the most appropriate earnings measure. The Company also believes that the use of EBITDA, Normalized EBITDA, FFO, Normalized FFO, FAD and Normalized FAD, combined with the required GAAP presentations, improves the understanding of operating results of REITs among investors and makes comparisons of operating results among such companies more meaningful. The Company considers EBITDA and Normalized EBITDA useful in understanding the Company's operating results independent of its capital structure, indebtedness and other charges that are not indicative of its ongoing results, thereby allowing for a more meaningful comparison of operating performance between periods and against other REITs. The Company considers FFO, Normalized FFO, FAD and Normalized FAD to be useful measures for reviewing comparative operating and financial performance because, by excluding gains or losses from real estate dispositions, impairment charges and real estate related depreciation and amortization, and, for FAD and Normalized FAD, by excluding noncash income and expenses such as amortization of stock-based compensation, amortization of deferred financing fees, and the effects of straight-line rent, FFO, Normalized FFO, FAD and Normalized FAD can help investors compare the Company's operating performance between periods and to other REITs.
