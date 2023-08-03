SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) ("Victory Capital" or "the Company") today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
"Our investment performance has remained very strong during the second quarter and first half of this year," said David Brown, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Through the end of June, the percentage of our AUM outperforming benchmarks over the respective 3-, 5-, and 10-year periods was 72%, 79%, and 77%.
"Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 50.9% in the second quarter. This was our 12th consecutive quarter above our 49% guidance, and the 8th out of the last 12 quarters that our margins were in excess of 50%.
"Overall, excluding the previously disclosed passive low-fee redemption in April, long-term net flows improved for the second consecutive quarter. Entering the year's second half, we are encouraged about our net flow outlook through the end of this year and into next.
"We continued our strong capital return to shareholders during the quarter with the repurchase of 1.5 million shares, which is the most for any quarter in our history and we paid out $21 million in cash dividends. Additionally, our due diligence activities remain ongoing as we continue to evaluate inorganic growth opportunities.
"As always, we continue to focus on serving our clients, which is our top priority."
1 Total AUM includes both discretionary and non-discretionary client assets.
2 The Company reports its financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income are not defined by GAAP and should not be regarded as an alternative to any measurement under GAAP. Please refer to the section "Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for an explanation of Non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
The table below presents AUM, and certain GAAP and non-GAAP ("adjusted") financial results. Due to rounding, AUM values and other amounts in this press release may not add up precisely to the totals provided.
(in millions except per share amounts or as otherwise noted)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Assets Under Management1
|Ending
$
161,622
$
158,621
$
154,947
$
161,622
$
154,947
|Average
157,372
157,817
165,703
157,595
171,283
|Long-term Flows2
|Long-term Gross
$
5,591
$
5,848
$
9,198
$
11,439
$
20,210
|Long-term Net
(2,106
)
(1,235
)
(630
)
(3,342
)
2,413
|Money Market/Short-term Flows
|Money Market/Short-term Gross
$
231
$
241
$
123
$
472
$
247
|Money Market/Short-term Net
(316
)
(9
)
(53
)
(325
)
(106
)
|Total Flows
|Total Gross
$
5,822
$
6,089
$
9,321
$
11,911
$
20,457
|Total Net
(2,422
)
(1,244
)
(683
)
(3,667
)
2,307
|Consolidated Financial Results (GAAP)
|Revenue
$
204.2
$
201.3
$
216.0
$
405.5
$
446.0
|Revenue realization (in bps)
52.1
51.7
52.3
51.9
52.5
|Operating expenses
116.7
126.8
96.7
243.5
225.2
|Income from operations
87.5
74.6
119.3
162.1
220.9
|Operating margin
42.9
%
37.0
%
55.2
%
40.0
%
49.5
%
|Net income
56.7
49.3
79.2
105.9
150.5
|Earnings per diluted share
$
0.83
$
0.71
$
1.09
$
1.53
$
2.05
|Cash flow from operations
77.4
64.2
90.2
141.6
165.1
|Adjusted Performance Results (Non-GAAP)3
|Adjusted EBITDA
$
104.0
$
99.2
$
106.2
$
203.2
$
220.6
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
50.9
%
49.3
%
49.2
%
50.1
%
49.5
%
|Adjusted net income
66.4
65.6
71.4
132.1
152.5
|Tax benefit of goodwill and acquired intangible assets
9.5
9.5
9.3
19.1
18.6
|Adjusted net income with tax benefit
75.9
75.2
80.7
151.1
171.1
|Adjusted net income with tax benefit per diluted share
$
1.11
$
1.08
$
1.11
$
2.19
$
2.34
|_______________________
1 Total AUM includes both discretionary and non-discretionary client assets.
2 Long-term AUM is defined as total AUM excluding Money Market and Short-term assets.
3 The Company reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income are not defined by GAAP and should not be regarded as an alternative to any measurement under GAAP. Please refer to the section "Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for an explanation of Non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
AUM, Flows and Investment Performance
Victory Capital's total AUM increased by 1.9%, or $3.0 billion, to $161.6 billion at June 30, 2023, compared with $158.6 billion at March 31, 2023. The increase was attributable to positive market action of $5.5 billion partially offset by net outflows of $2.4 billion. Total gross flows were $5.8 billion for the second quarter and $11.9 billion for the year-to-date period. For the second quarter and year-to-date periods, the Company reported total net outflows of $2.4 billion and $3.7 billion, respectively.
As of June 30, 2023, Victory Capital offered 126 investment strategies through its 12 autonomous Investment Franchises and Solutions Platform. The table below presents outperformance against benchmarks by AUM as of June 30, 2023.
|Percentage of AUM Outperforming Benchmark
Trailing
Trailing
Trailing
Trailing
1-Year
3-Years
5-Years
10-Years
63%
72%
79%
77%
Second Quarter 2023 Compared with First Quarter 2023
Revenue increased 1.4% to $204.2 million in the second quarter, compared with $201.3 million in the first quarter, primarily due to an increase in revenue realization and one extra day in the quarter. GAAP operating margin expanded 590 basis points in the second quarter to 42.9%, up from 37.0% in the first quarter primarily due to the combination of a non-cash $5.9 million difference in amounts recorded to the change in the fair value of consideration payable for acquisitions as well as a decrease in compensation related expenses. Second quarter GAAP net income increased 15.0% to $56.7 million, up from $49.3 million in the prior quarter. On a per-share basis, GAAP net income increased 17.1% to $0.83 per diluted share in the second quarter, versus $0.71 per diluted share in the first quarter.
Adjusted net income with tax benefit increased 1.0% to $75.9 million in the second quarter, up from $75.2 million in the first quarter. On a per-share basis, adjusted net income with tax benefit increased 2.8% to $1.11 per diluted share in the second quarter, from $1.08 per diluted share in the prior quarter. Adjusted EBITDA increased 4.9% to $104.0 million in the second quarter, versus $99.2 million in the first quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 160 basis points in the second quarter of 2023 to 50.9% compared with 49.3% in the prior quarter.
Second Quarter 2023 Compared with Second Quarter 2022
Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2023, declined 5.5% to $204.2 million, compared with $216.0 million in the same quarter of 2022 as a result of lower average AUM over the comparable period.
Operating expenses increased 20.7% to $116.7 million, compared with $96.7 million in last year's second quarter due to a non-cash $28.1 million difference in amounts recorded to the change in the fair value of consideration payable for acquisitions, partially offset by a reduction in compensation expense as well as distribution and other asset-based expenses. GAAP operating margin contracted 1,230 basis points to 42.9% in the second quarter, from 55.2% in the same quarter of 2022. GAAP net income declined 28.5% to $56.7 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, in the second quarter compared with $79.2 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, in the same quarter of 2022.
Adjusted net income with tax benefit decreased 5.9% to $75.9 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, in the second quarter, compared with $80.7 million, or $1.11 per diluted share in the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 2.0% to $104.0 million, compared with $106.2 million in last year's same quarter. Year-over-year, adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 170 basis points to 50.9% in the second quarter of 2023, compared with 49.2% in the same quarter last year.
Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Compared with Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2023, decreased 9.1% to $405.5 million, compared with $446.0 million in the same period of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to lower average AUM.
Operating expenses increased 8.1% to $243.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared with $225.2 million in the same period in 2022 due to a non-cash $39.0 million difference in amounts recorded to the change in the fair value of consideration payable for acquisitions, partially offsetting was a decrease in variable expenses including compensation, distribution and other asset-based expenses. GAAP operating margin was 40.0% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, a 950 basis point decrease from the 49.5% recorded in the same period in 2022. GAAP net income decreased 29.6% to $105.9 million, or $1.53 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2023 compared with $150.5 million, or $2.05 per diluted share, in the same period in 2022.
Adjusted net income with tax benefit decreased 11.7% to $151.1 million, or $2.19 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2023, compared with $171.1 million, or $2.34 per diluted share in the same period in 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, adjusted EBITDA declined 7.9% to $203.2 million, compared with $220.6 million for the same period in 2022. Year-over-year, adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 60 basis points to 50.1% in the first six months of 2023, compared with 49.5% in the same period last year.
Balance Sheet / Capital Management
The total debt outstanding as of June 30, 2023 was approximately $1,002 million and consisted of an existing term loan balance of $631 million and the 2021 Incremental Term Loans balance of $371 million.
During the second quarter, the Company repurchased 1.4 million shares under its current share repurchase program and net settled 0.1 million shares.
The Company's Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share. The dividend is payable on September 25, 2023, to shareholders of record on September 11, 2023.
Conference Call, Webcast and Slide Presentation
The Company will host a conference call tomorrow morning, August 4, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session. To participate in the conference call, please call (888) 330-3571 (domestic) or (646) 960-0657 (international), shortly before 8:00 a.m. ET and reference the Victory Capital Conference Call. A live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.vcm.com. Prior to the call, a supplemental slide presentation that will be used during the conference call will be available on the Events and Presentations page of the Company's investor relations website. For anyone who is unable to join the live event, an archive of the webcast will be available for replay shortly after the call concludes.
About Victory Capital
Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $161.6 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. It was ranked No. 55 on the Fortune 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for 2022 and is one of only 24 companies to make the list for the second consecutive year. The Company employs a next-generation business strategy that combines boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.
Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 12 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Business, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment products and services, including mutual funds, ETFs, separately managed accounts, alternative investments, third-party ETF model strategies, collective investment trusts, private funds, a 529 Education Savings Plan, and brokerage services.
Victory Capital is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with offices nationwide and investment professionals in the U.S. and abroad. To learn more please visit www.vcm.com or follow Victory Capital on Twitter and LinkedIn.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as "target," "believe," "expect," "aim," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "assume," "budget," "continue," "estimate," "future," "objective," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "will," "can have," "likely," "should," "would," "could" and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond Victory Capital's control such as the conflict in Ukraine and its effect on our business, operations and financial results going forward, as discussed in Victory Capital's filings with the SEC, that could cause Victory Capital's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Although it is not possible to identify all such risks and factors, they include, among others, the following: reductions in AUM based on investment performance, client withdrawals, difficult market conditions and other factors such as a pandemic; the nature of the Company's contracts and investment advisory agreements; the Company's ability to maintain historical returns and sustain its historical growth; the Company's dependence on third parties to market its strategies and provide products or services for the operation of its business; the Company's ability to retain key investment professionals or members of its senior management team; the Company's reliance on the technology systems supporting its operations; the Company's ability to successfully acquire and integrate new companies; the concentration of the Company's investments in long-only small- and mid-cap equity and U.S. clients; risks and uncertainties associated with non-U.S. investments; the Company's efforts to establish and develop new teams and strategies; the ability of the Company's investment teams to identify appropriate investment opportunities; the Company's ability to limit employee misconduct; the Company's ability to meet the guidelines set by its clients; the Company's exposure to potential litigation (including administrative or tax proceedings) or regulatory actions; the Company's ability to implement effective information and cyber security policies, procedures and capabilities; the Company's substantial indebtedness; the potential impairment of the Company's goodwill and intangible assets; disruption to the operations of third parties whose functions are integral to the Company's ETF platform; the Company's determination that Victory Capital is not required to register as an "investment company" under the 1940 Act; the fluctuation of the Company's expenses; the Company's ability to respond to recent trends in the investment management industry; the level of regulation on investment management firms and the Company's ability to respond to regulatory developments; the competitiveness of the investment management industry; the level of control over the Company retained by Crestview GP; the Company's status as an emerging growth company and a controlled company; and other risks and factors listed under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with the SEC.
Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding Victory Capital's present and future business strategies and the environment in which it will operate in the future. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Victory Capital assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.
From Fortune. © 2022 Fortune Media IP Limited All rights reserved. Fortune is a registered trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited and is used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.
The Fortune annual list ranks the top performing, publicly traded companies in revenues, profits and stock returns over the three-year period ended April 30, 2022.
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands except per share data and percentages)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Revenue
|Investment management fees
$
159,410
$
156,836
$
168,129
$
316,246
$
347,594
|Fund administration and distribution fees
44,816
44,484
47,877
89,300
98,431
|Total revenue
204,226
201,320
216,006
405,546
446,025
|Expenses
|Personnel compensation and benefits
54,940
57,602
57,582
112,542
122,483
|Distribution and other asset-based expenses
37,344
37,654
40,868
74,998
84,452
|General and administrative
13,250
12,388
13,921
25,638
26,683
|Depreciation and amortization
9,650
11,680
10,758
21,330
21,365
|Change in value of consideration payable for acquisition of business
1,500
7,400
(26,600
)
8,900
(30,100
)
|Acquisition-related costs
16
2
143
18
260
|Restructuring and integration costs
-
29
8
29
17
|Total operating expenses
116,700
126,755
96,680
243,455
225,160
|Income from operations
87,526
74,565
119,326
162,091
220,865
|Operating margin
42.9
%
37.0
%
55.2
%
40.0
%
49.5
%
|Other income (expense)
|Interest income and other income (expense)
1,971
1,544
(3,443
)
3,515
(3,650
)
|Interest expense and other financing costs
(14,902
)
(14,239
)
(9,925
)
(29,141
)
(19,158
)
|Loss on debt extinguishment
-
-
(963
)
-
(2,518
)
|Total other income (expense), net
(12,931
)
(12,695
)
(14,331
)
(25,626
)
(25,326
)
|Income before income taxes
74,595
61,870
104,995
136,465
195,539
|Income tax expense
(17,924
)
(12,597
)
(25,790
)
(30,521
)
(45,061
)
|Net income
$
56,671
$
49,273
$
79,205
$
105,944
$
150,478
|Earnings per share of common stock
|Basic
$
0.85
$
0.73
$
1.16
$
1.58
$
2.19
|Diluted
0.83
0.71
1.09
1.53
2.05
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding
|Basic
66,466
67,288
68,521
66,874
68,633
|Diluted
68,500
69,727
72,867
69,037
73,265
|Dividends declared per share
$
0.32
$
0.32
$
0.25
$
0.64
$
0.50
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures1
(unaudited; in thousands except per share data and percentages)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Net income (GAAP)
$
56,671
$
49,273
$
79,205
$
105,944
$
150,478
|Income tax expense
(17,924
)
(12,597
)
(25,790
)
(30,521
)
(45,061
)
|Income before income taxes
$
74,595
$
61,870
$
104,995
$
136,465
$
195,539
|Interest expense
14,146
13,482
9,499
27,628
18,223
|Depreciation
2,296
1,971
2,102
4,267
4,056
|Other business taxes
382
384
541
766
1,131
|Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
7,353
9,709
8,656
17,062
17,312
|Stock-based compensation
1,538
2,004
2,860
3,542
5,493
|Acquisition, restructuring and exit costs
2,949
8,984
(24,033
)
11,933
(24,877
)
|Debt issuance costs
756
748
1,560
1,504
3,621
|Losses from equity method investments
-
-
9
-
66
|Adjusted EBITDA
$
104,015
$
99,152
$
106,189
$
203,167
$
220,564
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
50.9
%
49.3
%
49.2
%
50.1
%
49.5
%
|Net income (GAAP)
$
56,671
$
49,273
$
79,205
$
105,944
$
150,478
|Adjustment to reflect the operating performance of the Company
|Other business taxes
382
384
541
766
1,131
|Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
7,353
9,709
8,656
17,062
17,312
|Stock-based compensation
1,538
2,004
2,860
3,542
5,493
|Acquisition, restructuring and exit costs
2,949
8,984
(24,033
)
11,933
(24,877
)
|Debt issuance costs
756
748
1,560
1,504
3,621
|Tax effect of above adjustments
(3,244
)
(5,457
)
2,604
(8,701
)
(670
)
|Adjusted net income
$
66,405
$
65,645
$
71,393
$
132,050
$
152,488
|Adjusted net income per diluted share
$
0.97
$
0.94
$
0.98
$
1.91
$
2.08
|Tax benefit of goodwill and acquired intangible assets
$
9,537
$
9,524
$
9,327
$
19,061
$
18,649
|Tax benefit of goodwill and acquired intangible assets per diluted share
$
0.14
$
0.14
$
0.13
$
0.28
$
0.25
|Adjusted net income with tax benefit
$
75,942
$
75,169
$
80,720
$
151,111
$
171,137
|Adjusted net income with tax benefit per diluted share
$
1.11
$
1.08
$
1.11
$
2.19
$
2.34
1 The Company reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income are not defined by GAAP and should not be regarded as an alternative to any measurement under GAAP. Please refer to the section "Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for an explanation of Non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except for shares)
|June 30, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
$
43,780
$
38,171
|Receivables
92,964
84,473
|Prepaid expenses
7,028
8,443
|Investments, at fair value
29,991
27,266
|Property and equipment, net
22,485
21,146
|Goodwill
981,805
981,805
|Other intangible assets, net
1,297,574
1,314,637
|Other assets
62,794
64,958
|Total assets
$
2,538,421
$
2,540,899
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
57,438
$
50,862
|Accrued compensation and benefits
46,177
58,458
|Consideration payable for acquisition of business
239,300
230,400
|Deferred tax liability, net
119,757
108,138
|Other liabilities
42,272
42,117
|Long-term debt, net1
987,376
985,514
|Total liabilities
1,492,320
1,475,489
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock, $0.01 par value per share:
2023 - 600,000,000 shares authorized, 81,725,730 shares issued and 65,618,689 shares outstanding; 2022 - 600,000,000 shares authorized, 80,528,137 shares issued and 67,325,534 shares outstanding
817
805
|Additional paid-in capital
717,208
705,466
|Treasury stock, at cost: 2023 - 16,107,041 shares; 2022 - 13,202,603 shares
(377,670
)
(285,425
)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
34,287
35,442
|Retained earnings
671,459
609,122
|Total stockholders' equity
1,046,101
1,065,410
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
2,538,421
$
2,540,899
1 Balances at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 are shown net of unamortized loan discount and debt issuance costs in the amount of $14.3 million and $16.2 million, respectively. The gross amount of the debt outstanding was $1,001.7 million as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Assets Under Management
(unaudited; in millions except for percentages)
|For the Three Months Ended
|% Change from
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Beginning assets under management
$
158,621
$
152,952
$
178,098
4%
-11%
|Gross client cash inflows
5,822
6,089
9,321
-4%
-38%
|Gross client cash outflows
(8,244
)
(7,333
)
(10,005
)
12%
-18%
|Net client cash flows
(2,422
)
(1,244
)
(683
)
95%
255%
|Market appreciation (depreciation)
5,537
6,914
(21,670
)
-20%
N/A
|Realizations and distributions
(73
)
-
-
N/A
N/A
|Acquired assets / Net transfers
(41
)
-
(797
)
N/A
-95%
|Ending assets under management
161,622
158,621
154,947
2%
4%
|Average assets under management
157,372
157,817
165,703
0%
-5%
|For the Six Months Ended
% Change from
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2022
2022
|Beginning assets under management
$
152,952
$
183,654
-17%
|Gross client cash inflows
11,911
20,457
-42%
|Gross client cash outflows
(15,577
)
(18,150
)
-14%
|Net client cash flows
(3,667
)
2,307
N/A
|Market appreciation (depreciation)
12,451
(29,921
)
N/A
|Realizations and distributions
(73
)
(30
)
143%
|Acquired assets / Net transfers
(42
)
(1,064
)
-96%
|Ending assets under management
161,622
154,947
4%
|Average assets under management
157,595
171,283
-8%
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Assets Under Management by Asset Class
(unaudited; in millions)
|For the Three Months Ended
|By Asset Class
|U.S. Mid
|U.S. Small
|Fixed
|U.S. Large
Global /
Non-U.S.
|Alternative
|Total
|Money Market/
|Cap Equity
|Cap Equity
|Income
|Cap Equity
|Equity
|Solutions
|Investments
|Long-term
|Short-term
|Total
|June 30, 2023
|Beginning assets under management
$
29,035
$
15,648
$
26,535
$
11,425
$
14,868
$
54,416
$
3,317
$
155,244
$
3,377
$
158,621
|Gross client cash inflows
1,259
743
873
87
559
1,622
449
5,591
231
5,822
|Gross client cash outflows
(1,126
)
(1,128
)
(1,324
)
(290
)
(585
)
(2,834
)
(408
)
(7,697
)
(547
)
(8,244
)
|Net client cash flows
132
(386
)
(451
)
(204
)
(26
)
(1,212
)
41
(2,106
)
(316
)
(2,422
)
|Market appreciation (depreciation)
824
404
48
954
575
2,682
12
5,499
38
5,537
|Realizations and distributions
-
-
-
-
-
-
(73
)
(73
)
-
(73
)
|Acquired assets / Net transfers
16
(2
)
(34
)
(4
)
(25
)
(49
)
4
(94
)
53
(41
)
|Ending assets under management
$
30,007
$
15,664
$
26,098
$
12,170
$
15,392
$
55,836
$
3,301
$
158,469
$
3,152
$
161,622
|March 31, 2023
|Beginning assets under management
$
27,892
$
15,103
$
26,353
$
10,973
$
14,160
$
51,507
$
3,663
$
149,649
$
3,302
$
152,952
|Gross client cash inflows
1,600
986
1,187
84
378
1,217
397
5,848
241
6,089
|Gross client cash outflows
(1,092
)
(873
)
(1,571
)
(384
)
(544
)
(1,778
)
(840
)
(7,083
)
(250
)
(7,333
)
|Net client cash flows
508
113
(385
)
(300
)
(166
)
(561
)
(444
)
(1,235
)
(9
)
(1,244
)
|Market appreciation (depreciation)
637
423
615
822
920
3,366
96
6,880
34
6,914
|Realizations and distributions
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Acquired assets / Net transfers
(1
)
9
(48
)
(69
)
(46
)
104
2
(50
)
50
-
|Ending assets under management
$
29,035
$
15,648
$
26,535
$
11,425
$
14,868
$
54,416
$
3,317
$
155,244
$
3,377
$
158,621
|June 30, 2022
|Beginning assets under management
$
30,543
$
18,489
$
33,071
$
14,548
$
15,654
$
58,656
$
4,025
$
174,985
$
3,113
$
178,098
|Gross client cash inflows
1,476
701
1,455
126
1,140
2,249
2,051
9,198
123
9,321
|Gross client cash outflows
(1,649
)
(1,791
)
(2,743
)
(396
)
(1,090
)
(1,761
)
(397
)
(9,828
)
(177
)
(10,005
)
|Net client cash flows
(174
)
(1,090
)
(1,288
)
(270
)
50
488
1,654
(630
)
(53
)
(683
)
|Market appreciation (depreciation)
(4,011
)
(2,558
)
(1,575
)
(2,365
)
(2,437
)
(8,652
)
(70
)
(21,669
)
(2
)
(21,670
)
|Realizations and distributions
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Acquired assets / Net transfers
(2
)
(4
)
(809
)
(56
)
(10
)
(7
)
9
(879
)
82
(797
)
|Ending assets under management
$
26,356
$
14,837
$
29,398
$
11,857
$
13,257
$
50,485
$
5,617
$
151,807
$
3,140
$
154,947
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Assets Under Management by Asset Class
(unaudited; in millions)
|For the Six Months Ended
|By Asset Class
|U.S. Mid
|U.S. Small
|Fixed
|U.S. Large
Global /
Non-U.S.
|Alternative
|Total
|Money Market/
|Cap Equity
|Cap Equity
|Income
|Cap Equity
|Equity
|Solutions
|Investments
|Long-term
|Short-term
|Total
|June 30, 2023
|Beginning assets under management
$
27,892
$
15,103
$
26,353
$
10,973
$
14,160
$
51,507
$
3,663
$
149,649
$
3,302
$
152,952
|Gross client cash inflows
2,858
1,728
2,060
170
937
2,839
846
11,439
472
11,911
|Gross client cash outflows
(2,219
)
(2,001
)
(2,896
)
(675
)
(1,129
)
(4,612
)
(1,248
)
(14,780
)
(797
)
(15,577
)
|Net client cash flows
640
(273
)
(836
)
(504
)
(192
)
(1,774
)
(403
)
(3,341
)
(325
)
(3,667
)
|Market appreciation (depreciation)
1,461
827
663
1,775
1,495
6,048
108
12,379
72
12,451
|Realizations and distributions
-
-
-
-
(73
)
(73
)
-
(73
)
|Acquired assets / Net transfers
15
7
(82
)
(74
)
(71
)
55
6
(144
)
103
(42
)
|Ending assets under management
$
30,007
$
15,664
$
26,098
$
12,170
$
15,392
$
55,836
$
3,301
$
158,469
$
3,152
$
161,622
|June 30, 2022
|Beginning assets under management
$
30,578
$
20,094
$
35,154
$
15,766
$
16,050
$
60,364
$
2,548
$
180,554
$
3,100
$
183,654
|Gross client cash inflows
3,909
1,819
3,060
251
2,382
5,051
3,739
20,210
247
20,457
|Gross client cash outflows
(3,484
)
(3,143
)
(4,893
)
(779
)
(1,708
)
(3,236
)
(554
)
(17,797
)
(353
)
(18,150
)
|Net client cash flows
425
(1,325
)
(1,833
)
(528
)
673
1,815
3,185
2,413
(106
)
2,307
|Market appreciation (depreciation)
(4,666
)
(3,939
)
(3,116
)
(3,449
)
(3,533
)
(11,122
)
(98
)
(29,923
)
3
(29,921
)
|Realizations and distributions
-
-
-
-
-
-
(30
)
(30
)
-
(30
)
|Acquired assets / Net transfers
19
7
(806
)
68
67
(572
)
12
(1,206
)
143
(1,064
)
|Ending assets under management
$
26,356
$
14,837
$
29,398
$
11,857
$
13,257
$
50,485
$
5,617
$
151,807
$
3,140
$
154,947
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Assets Under Management by Vehicle
(unaudited; in millions)
For the Three Months Ended
|By Vehicle
|Separate
|Accounts and
|Mutual
|Other Pooled
|Funds(1)
|ETFs(2)
|Vehicles(3)
|Total
|June 30, 2023
|Beginning assets under management
$
103,246
$
5,555
$
49,819
$
158,621
|Gross client cash inflows
3,639
175
2,008
5,822
|Gross client cash outflows
(4,863
)
(421
)
(2,960
)
(8,244
)
|Net client cash flows
(1,224
)
(246
)
(952
)
(2,422
)
|Market appreciation (depreciation)
3,923
(117
)
1,731
5,537
|Realizations and distributions
-
-
(73
)
(73
)
|Acquired assets / Net transfers
(28
)
-
(13
)
(41
)
|Ending assets under management
$
105,916
$
5,193
$
50,513
$
161,622
|March 31, 2023
|Beginning assets under management
$
99,447
$
5,627
$
47,877
$
152,952
|Gross client cash inflows
4,546
218
1,325
6,089
|Gross client cash outflows
(5,406
)
(233
)
(1,694
)
(7,333
)
|Net client cash flows
(860
)
(16
)
(369
)
(1,244
)
|Market appreciation (depreciation)
4,650
(47
)
2,311
6,914
|Realizations and distributions
-
-
-
-
|Acquired assets / Net transfers
9
(9
)
-
-
|Ending assets under management
$
103,246
$
5,555
$
49,819
$
158,621
|June 30, 2022
|Beginning assets under management
$
118,119
$
5,246
$
54,733
$
178,098
|Gross client cash inflows
6,114
608
2,600
9,321
|Gross client cash outflows
(7,678
)
(130
)
(2,196
)
(10,005
)
|Net client cash flows
(1,565
)
478
404
(683
)
|Market appreciation (depreciation)
(13,457
)
(568
)
(7,645
)
(21,670
)
|Realizations and distributions
-
-
-
-
|Acquired assets / Net transfers
(800
)
-
2
(797
)
|Ending assets under management
$
102,297
$
5,155
$
47,494
$
154,947
1 Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds.
2 Represents only ETF assets held by third parties. Excludes ETF assets held by other Victory Capital products.
3 Includes collective trust funds, wrap program accounts, UMAs, UCITS, private funds and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles.
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Assets Under Management by Vehicle
(unaudited; in millions)
|For the Six Months Ended
|By Vehicle
|Separate
|Accounts
|Mutual
|and Other
|Funds(1)
|ETFs(2)
|Vehicles(3)
|Total
|June 30, 2023
|Beginning assets under management
$
99,447
$
5,627
$
47,877
$
152,952
|Gross client cash inflows
8,185
393
3,333
11,911
|Gross client cash outflows
(10,269
)
(655
)
(4,654
)
(15,577
)
|Net client cash flows
(2,084
)
(262
)
(1,321
)
(3,667
)
|Market appreciation (depreciation)
8,573
(164
)
4,042
12,451
|Realizations and distributions
-
-
(73
)
(73
)
|Acquired assets / Net transfers
(19
)
(9
)
(13
)
(42
)
|Ending assets under management
$
105,916
$
5,193
$
50,513
$
161,622
|June 30, 2022
|Beginning assets under management
$
124,142
$
4,871
$
54,641
$
183,654
|Gross client cash inflows
12,704
1,151
6,603
20,457
|Gross client cash outflows
(14,061
)
(199
)
(3,890
)
(18,150
)
|Net client cash flows
(1,357
)
952
2,712
2,307
|Market appreciation (depreciation)
(19,421
)
(667
)
(9,832
)
(29,921
)
|Realizations and distributions
-
-
(30
)
(30
)
|Acquired assets / Net transfers
(1,066
)
-
2
(1,064
)
|Ending assets under management
$
102,297
$
5,155
$
47,494
$
154,947
1 Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds.
2 Represents only ETF assets held by third parties. Excludes ETF assets held by other Victory Capital products.
3 Includes collective trust funds, wrap program accounts, UMAs, UCITS, private funds and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles.
Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Victory Capital uses non-GAAP financial measures referred to as Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income to measure the operating profitability of the Company. These measures eliminate the impact of one-time acquisition, restructuring and integration costs and demonstrate the ongoing operating earnings metrics of the Company. The Company has included these non-GAAP measures to provide investors with the same financial metrics used by management to assess the operating performance of the Company.
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjustments made to GAAP Net Income to calculate Adjusted EBITDA, as applicable, are:
- Adding back income tax expense;
- Adding back interest paid on debt and other financing costs, net of interest income;
- Adding back depreciation on property and equipment;
- Adding back other business taxes;
- Adding back amortization expense on acquisition-related intangible assets;
- Adding back stock-based compensation expense associated with equity awards issued from pools created in connection with the management-led buyout and various acquisitions and as a result of equity grants related to the IPO;
- Adding back direct incremental costs of acquisitions, including restructuring costs;
- Adding back debt issuance cost expense;
- Adjusting for earnings/losses on equity method investments.
Adjusted Net Income
Adjustments made to GAAP Net Income to calculate Adjusted Net Income, as applicable, are:
- Adding back other business taxes;
- Adding back amortization expense on acquisition-related intangible assets;
- Adding back stock-based compensation expense associated with equity awards issued from pools created in connection with the management-led buyout and various acquisitions and as a result of any equity grants related to the IPO;
- Adding back direct incremental costs of acquisitions, including restructuring costs;
- Adding back debt issuance cost expense;
- Subtracting an estimate of income tax expense applied to the sum of the adjustments above.
Tax Benefit of Goodwill and Acquired Intangible Assets
Due to Victory Capital's acquisitive nature, tax deductions allowed on acquired intangible assets and goodwill provide it with additional significant supplemental economic benefit. The tax benefit of goodwill and intangible assets represent the tax benefits associated with deductions allowed for intangible assets and goodwill generated from prior acquisitions in which the Company received a step-up in basis for tax purposes. Acquired intangible assets and goodwill may be amortized for tax purposes, generally over a 15-year period. The tax benefit from amortization on these assets is included to show the full economic benefit of deductions for all acquired intangible assets with a step-up in tax basis.
Contacts
Investors:
Matthew Dennis, CFA
Chief of Staff
Director, Investor Relations
216-898-2412
mdennis@vcm.com
Media:
Jessica Davila
Director, Global Communications
210-694-9693
jessica_davila@vcm.com