CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apple® today announced financial results for its fiscal 2023 third quarter ended July 1, 2023. The Company posted quarterly revenue of $81.8 billion, down 1 percent year over year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.26, up 5 percent year over year.

" We are happy to report that we had an all-time revenue record in Services during the June quarter, driven by over 1 billion paid subscriptions, and we saw continued strength in emerging markets thanks to robust sales of iPhone," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. " From education to the environment, we are continuing to advance our values, while championing innovation that enriches the lives of our customers and leaves the world better than we found it."

" Our June quarter year-over-year business performance improved from the March quarter, and our installed base of active devices reached an all-time high in every geographic segment," said Luca Maestri, Apple's CFO. " During the quarter, we generated very strong operating cash flow of $26 billion, returned over $24 billion to our shareholders, and continued to invest in our long-term growth plans."

Apple's board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.24 per share of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on August 17, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 14, 2023.

Apple will provide live streaming of its Q3 2023 financial results conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT on August 3, 2023 at apple.com/investor/earnings-call. The webcast will be available for replay for approximately two weeks thereafter.

Apple periodically provides information for investors on its corporate website, apple.com, and its investor relations website, investor.apple.com. This includes press releases and other information about financial performance, reports filed or furnished with the SEC, information on corporate governance, and details related to its annual meeting of shareholders.

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Apple's five software platforms - iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS - provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and iCloud. Apple's more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.

Apple Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In millions, except number of shares which are reflected in thousands and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 1,

2023 June 25,

2022 July 1,

2023 June 25,

2022 Net sales: Products $ 60,584 $ 63,355 $ 230,901 $ 245,241 Services 21,213 19,604 62,886 58,941 Total net sales (1) 81,797 82,959 293,787 304,182 Cost of sales: Products 39,136 41,485 146,696 155,084 Services 6,248 5,589 18,370 16,411 Total cost of sales 45,384 47,074 165,066 171,495 Gross margin 36,413 35,885 128,721 132,687 Operating expenses: Research and development 7,442 6,797 22,608 19,490 Selling, general and administrative 5,973 6,012 18,781 18,654 Total operating expenses 13,415 12,809 41,389 38,144 Operating income 22,998 23,076 87,332 94,543 Other income/(expense), net (265 ) (10 ) (594 ) (97 ) Income before provision for income taxes 22,733 23,066 86,738 94,446 Provision for income taxes 2,852 3,624 12,699 15,364 Net income $ 19,881 $ 19,442 $ 74,039 $ 79,082 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.27 $ 1.20 $ 4.69 $ 4.86 Diluted $ 1.26 $ 1.20 $ 4.67 $ 4.82 Shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 15,697,614 16,162,945 15,792,497 16,277,824 Diluted 15,775,021 16,262,203 15,859,263 16,394,937 (1) Net sales by reportable segment: Americas $ 35,383 $ 37,472 $ 122,445 $ 129,850 Europe 20,205 19,287 71,831 72,323 Greater China 15,758 14,604 57,475 58,730 Japan 4,821 5,446 18,752 20,277 Rest of Asia Pacific 5,630 6,150 23,284 23,002 Total net sales $ 81,797 $ 82,959 $ 293,787 $ 304,182 (1) Net sales by category: iPhone $ 39,669 $ 40,665 $ 156,778 $ 162,863 Mac 6,840 7,382 21,743 28,669 iPad 5,791 7,224 21,857 22,118 Wearables, Home and Accessories 8,284 8,084 30,523 31,591 Services 21,213 19,604 62,886 58,941 Total net sales $ 81,797 $ 82,959 $ 293,787 $ 304,182

Apple Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In millions, except number of shares which are reflected in thousands and par value) July 1,

2023 September 24,

2022 ASSETS: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 28,408 $ 23,646 Marketable securities 34,074 24,658 Accounts receivable, net 19,549 28,184 Inventories 7,351 4,946 Vendor non-trade receivables 19,637 32,748 Other current assets 13,640 21,223 Total current assets 122,659 135,405 Non-current assets: Marketable securities 104,061 120,805 Property, plant and equipment, net 43,550 42,117 Other non-current assets 64,768 54,428 Total non-current assets 212,379 217,350 Total assets $ 335,038 $ 352,755 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 46,699 $ 64,115 Other current liabilities 58,897 60,845 Deferred revenue 8,158 7,912 Commercial paper 3,993 9,982 Term debt 7,216 11,128 Total current liabilities 124,963 153,982 Non-current liabilities: Term debt 98,071 98,959 Other non-current liabilities 51,730 49,142 Total non-current liabilities 149,801 148,101 Total liabilities 274,764 302,083 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital, $0.00001 par value: 50,400,000 shares authorized; 15,647,868 and 15,943,425 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 70,667 64,849 Retained earnings/(Accumulated deficit) 1,408 (3,068 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (11,801 ) (11,109 ) Total shareholders' equity 60,274 50,672 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 335,038 $ 352,755

Apple Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In millions) Nine Months Ended July 1,

2023 June 25,

2022 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning balances $ 24,977 $ 35,929 Operating activities: Net income 74,039 79,082 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash generated by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 8,866 8,239 Share-based compensation expense 8,208 6,760 Other (1,651 ) 2,695 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 7,609 4,561 Inventories (2,570 ) 1,049 Vendor non-trade receivables 13,111 4,789 Other current and non-current assets (4,863 ) (3,289 ) Accounts payable (16,790 ) (6,108 ) Other current and non-current liabilities 2,986 246 Cash generated by operating activities 88,945 98,024 Investing activities: Purchases of marketable securities (20,956 ) (70,178 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 27,857 24,203 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 3,959 33,609 Payments for acquisition of property, plant and equipment (8,796 ) (7,419 ) Other (753 ) (1,352 ) Cash generated by/(used in) investing activities 1,311 (21,137 ) Financing activities: Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (5,119 ) (5,915 ) Payments for dividends and dividend equivalents (11,267 ) (11,138 ) Repurchases of common stock (56,547 ) (64,974 ) Proceeds from issuance of term debt, net 5,228 - Repayments of term debt (11,151 ) (6,750 ) Proceeds from/(Repayments of) commercial paper, net (5,971 ) 4,970 Other (508 ) (148 ) Cash used in financing activities (85,335 ) (83,955 ) Increase/(Decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 4,921 (7,068 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, ending balances $ 29,898 $ 28,861 Supplemental cash flow disclosure: Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 7,020 $ 12,251 Cash paid for interest $ 2,590 $ 1,910

