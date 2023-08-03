CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Olympic Steel, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZEUS), a leading national metals service center, today announced financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Net income for the second quarter totaled $15.0 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, compared with net income of $37.6 million, or $3.26 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022. The results include $1.0 million of LIFO pre-tax income in the second quarter of 2023, compared to no LIFO adjustment in the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2023 was $31.2 million, compared with $58.8 million in the second quarter of 2022.

The Company reported sales of $569 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared with $709 million in the second quarter of 2022. Distribution shipping volumes increased 2.4% year-over-year, while average selling prices decreased.

"Olympic Steel continued to deliver strong performance in the second quarter," said Richard T. Marabito, Chief Executive Officer. "The consistency of our results, despite lower metals prices and challenges in the overall economy, is directly attributable to our efforts to diversify our product offerings and invest capital in higher-return opportunities. Our Carbon and Tubular and Pipe segments led the way, while our Specialty Metals business remained steady in the face of industry-wide white metals headwinds."

Marabito said, "Our Carbon segment earned $18.4 million of Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter, while our Tubular and Pipe Products segment posted its fourth-strongest quarter of profitability ever with $10.1 million of Adjusted EBITDA by capitalizing on growing demand for our enhanced value-added processing capabilities."

Marabito continued, "Our second-quarter results include the full earnings effect of Metal-Fab, our second largest acquisition in Company history, which was added to our family of companies in January 2023. Metal-Fab was a strong contributor to our second-quarter earnings and we will further benefit from Olympic Steel's supply chain synergies during the second half of 2023. Several of our fabrication and automation projects also became operational during the quarter, including our new specialty metals and carbon fabricating facility in the Chicago market, further enhancing our capabilities and production efficiency. With a strong balance sheet and more than $340 million of borrowing availability, we are actively evaluating acquisitions and capital investments to advance our diversification strategy and foster additional profitable growth."

Marabito concluded, "As we move into the third quarter, we expect overall demand to remain steady while reflecting normal seasonal trends. While the near-term economic outlook is somewhat unsettled, we remain optimistic about the long-term outlook for the steel market and we are confident that the steps we have taken position Olympic Steel to deliver more consistent results in all environments."

The Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share, which is payable on September 15, 2023, to shareholders of record on September 1, 2023. The Company has paid a regular quarterly dividend since March 2006.

The table that follows provides a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additional reconciliations can be found in the Segment Financial Information table which also follows.

Olympic Steel, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income Per Diluted Share to Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share (Figures may not foot due to rounding.) The following table reconciles adjusted net income per diluted share to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure: Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income per diluted share $ 1.30 $ 3.26 $ 2.15 $ 6.49 Excluding the following items LIFO income (0.06 ) - (0.06 ) - Metal-Fab inventory fair market value adjustment - - 0.13 - Acquisition related expenses - - 0.16 - Gain on sale of Milan, IA warehouse - - - (0.13 ) Adjusted net income per diluted share (non-GAAP) $ 1.24 $ 3.26 $ 2.38 $ 6.36 Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 Net income (GAAP): $ 15,019 $ 37,624 $ 24,891 $ 74,926 Excluding the following items: Foreign exchange loss included in net income 28 15 39 21 Interest and other expense on debt 4,203 2,271 8,426 4,269 Income tax provision 6,522 13,955 10,139 27,771 Depreciation and amortization 6,473 4,946 12,674 9,928 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) 32,245 58,811 56,169 116,915 LIFO income (1,000 ) - (1,000 ) - Metal-Fab inventory fair market value adjustment - - 2,079 - Acquisition related expenses - - 2,556 - Gain on sale of Milan, IA warehouse - - - (2,083 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 31,245 $ 58,811 $ 59,804 $ 114,832

Conference Call and Webcast

A simulcast of Olympic Steel's 2023 second-quarter earnings conference call can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.olysteel.com. The live simulcast will begin at 10 a.m. ET on August 4, 2023, and a replay will be available for approximately 14 days thereafter.

Forward-Looking Statements

It is the Company's policy not to endorse any analyst's sales or earnings estimates. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "should," "intend," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "project," "plan," "potential," and "continue," as well as the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks of falling metals prices and inventory devaluation; supply disruptions and inflationary pressures, including the availability and rising costs of transportation, energy, logistical services and labor; risks associated with shortages of skilled labor, increased labor costs and our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; rising interest rates and their impacts on our variable interest rate debt; risks associated with supply chain disruption resulting from the imbalance of metal supply and end-user demands, including additional shutdowns as a result of infectious disease outbreaks in large markets, such as China, and other factors; risks associated with the invasion of Ukraine, including economic sanctions, or additional war or military conflict, could adversely affect global metals supply and pricing; general and global business, economic, financial and political conditions, including, but not limited to, recessionary conditions and legislation passed under the current administration; supplier consolidation or addition of new capacity; risks associated with infectious disease outbreaks, including, but not limited to customer closures, reduced sales and profit levels, slower payment of accounts receivable and potential increases in uncollectible accounts receivable, falling metals prices that could lead to lower of cost or net realizable value inventory adjustments and the impairment of intangible and long-lived assets, negative impacts on our liquidity position, inability to access our traditional financing sources and increased costs associated with and less ability to access funds under our asset-based credit facility, or ABL Credit Facility, and the capital markets; our ability to successfully integrate recent acquisitions into our business and risks inherent with the acquisitions in the achievement of expected results, including whether the acquisition will be accretive and within the expected timeframe; the adequacy of our existing information technology and business system software, including duplication and security processes; the levels of imported steel in the United States and the tariffs initiated by the U.S. government in 2018 under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 and imposed tariffs and duties on exported steel or other products, U.S. trade policy and its impact on the U.S. manufacturing industry; the inflation or deflation existing within the metals industry, as well as product mix and inventory levels on hand, which can impact our cost of materials sold as a result of the fluctuations in the last-in, first-out, or LIFO, inventory valuation; increased customer demand without corresponding increase in metal supply could lead to an inability to meet customer demand and result in lower sales and profits; competitive factors such as the availability, and global pricing of metals and production levels, industry shipping and inventory levels and rapid fluctuations in customer demand and metals pricing; customer, supplier and competitor consolidation, bankruptcy or insolvency; the timing and outcomes of inventory lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments and LIFO income or expense; reduced production schedules, layoffs or work stoppages by our own, our suppliers' or customers' personnel; cyclicality and volatility within the metals industry; reduced availability and productivity of our employees, increased operational risks as a result of remote work arrangements, including the potential effects on internal controls, as well as cybersecurity risks and increased vulnerability to security breaches, information technology disruptions and other similar events; fluctuations in the value of the U.S. dollar and the related impact on foreign steel pricing, U.S. exports, and foreign imports to the United States; the successes of our efforts and initiatives to improve working capital turnover and cash flows, and achieve cost savings; our ability to generate free cash flow through operations and repay debt; the amounts, successes and our ability to continue our capital investments and strategic growth initiatives, including acquisitions and our business information system implementations; events or circumstances that could adversely impact the successful operation of our processing equipment and operations; the impacts of union organizing activities and the success of union contract renewals; changes in laws or regulations or the manner of their interpretation or enforcement could impact our financial performance and restrict our ability to operate our business or execute our strategies; events or circumstances that could impair or adversely impact the carrying value of any of our assets; risks and uncertainties associated with intangible assets, including impairment charges related to indefinite lived intangible assets; our ability to pay regular quarterly cash dividends and the amounts and timing of any future dividends; our ability to repurchase shares of our common stock and the amounts and timing of repurchases, if any; our ability to sell shares of our common stock under the at-the-market equity program; and unanticipated developments that could occur with respect to contingencies such as litigation, arbitration and environmental matters, including any developments that would require any increase in our costs for such contingencies.

In addition to financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, this document also contains adjusted earnings per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA and segment adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Management's view of the Company's performance includes adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA and segment adjusted EBITDA, and management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally for planning and forecasting purposes and to measure the performance of the Company. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful and meaningful information to us and investors because they enhance investors' understanding of the continuing operating performance of our business and facilitate the comparison of performance between past and future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, the presentation of these measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided above.

About Olympic Steel

Founded in 1954, Olympic Steel is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel, aluminum, tin plate, and metal-intensive branded products. The Company's CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricator of value-added parts and components. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Olympic Steel operates from 44 facilities in North America.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.olysteel.com.

Olympic Steel, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Net Income (in thousands, except per-share data) Three months ended Six months ended June 30 June 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 569,268 $ 709,176 $ 1,142,344 $ 1,405,509 Costs and expenses Cost of materials sold (excludes items shown separately below) 441,872 560,546 894,508 1,115,653 Warehouse and processing 31,522 27,624 62,171 51,672 Administrative and general 31,681 31,969 64,866 61,591 Distribution 17,448 16,441 35,189 31,482 Selling 10,389 10,494 20,786 21,316 Occupancy 4,111 3,291 8,655 6,880 Depreciation 5,245 4,354 10,322 8,704 Amortization 1,228 592 2,352 1,224 Total costs and expenses 543,496 655,311 1,098,849 1,298,522 Operating income 25,772 53,865 43,495 106,987 Other loss, net 28 15 39 21 Income before interest and income taxes 25,744 53,850 43,456 106,966 Interest and other expense on debt 4,203 2,271 8,426 4,269 Income before income taxes 21,541 51,579 35,030 102,697 Income tax provision 6,522 13,955 10,139 27,771 Net income $ 15,019 $ 37,624 $ 24,891 $ 74,926 Earnings per share: Net income per share - basic $ 1.30 $ 3.26 $ 2.15 $ 6.49 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 11,569 11,538 11,570 11,536 Net income per share - diluted $ 1.30 $ 3.26 $ 2.15 $ 6.49 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 11,572 11,545 11,572 11,540

Olympic Steel, Inc. Balance Sheets (in thousands) As of June 30, 2023 As of December 31, 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,170 $ 12,189 Accounts receivable, net 227,992 219,789 Inventories, net (includes LIFO reserves of $19,301 and $20,301 as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) 405,944 416,931 Prepaid expenses and other 11,510 9,197 Total current assets 660,616 658,106 Property and equipment, at cost 463,291 429,810 Accumulated depreciation (288,300 ) (281,478 ) Net property and equipment 174,991 148,332 Goodwill 43,690 10,496 Intangible assets, net 84,944 32,035 Other long-term assets 15,958 14,434 Right of use asset, net 33,783 28,224 Total assets $ 1,013,982 $ 891,627 Liabilities Accounts payable $ 124,087 $ 101,446 Accrued payroll 25,180 40,334 Other accrued liabilities 22,647 16,824 Current portion of lease liabilities 6,878 6,098 Total current liabilities 178,792 164,702 Credit facility revolver 238,240 165,658 Other long-term liabilities 17,334 12,619 Deferred income taxes 13,611 10,025 Lease liabilities 27,542 22,655 Total liabilities 475,519 375,659 Shareholders' Equity Preferred stock - - Common stock 135,566 134,724 Accumulated other comprehensive income 856 1,311 Retained earnings 402,041 379,933 Total shareholders' equity 538,463 515,968 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,013,982 $ 891,627

Olympic Steel, Inc. Segment Financial Information (In thousands, except tonnage and per-ton data. Figures may not foot to consolidated totals due to Corporate expenses.) Three months ended June 30, Carbon Flat Products Specialty Metals Flat Products Tubular and Pipe Products 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Tons sold 1 226,275 210,604 28,711 38,386 N/A N/A Net sales $ 326,629 $ 370,665 $ 147,000 $ 226,964 $ 95,639 $ 111,547 Average selling price per ton 1,444 1,760 5,120 5,913 N/A N/A Cost of materials sold 253,072 310,633 122,600 164,441 66,200 85,472 Gross profit 73,557 60,032 24,400 62,523 29,439 26,075 Operating expenses 58,862 44,414 17,721 26,050 20,068 18,775 Operating income 14,695 15,618 6,679 36,473 9,371 7,300 Depreciation and amortization 3,716 2,698 1,023 1,008 1,716 1,222 LIFO income - - - - (1,000 ) - Adjusted EBITDA 18,411 18,316 7,702 37,481 10,087 8,522 Six months ended June 30, Carbon Flat Products Specialty Metals Flat Products Tubular and Pipe Products 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Tons sold 1 444,613 416,687 61,227 76,830 N/A N/A Net sales $ 636,447 $ 750,214 $ 313,564 $ 426,443 $ 192,333 $ 228,852 Average selling price per ton 1,431 1,800 5,121 5,550 N/A N/A Cost of materials sold 501,508 638,346 260,313 305,431 132,687 171,876 Gross profit 134,939 111,868 53,251 121,012 59,646 56,976 Operating expenses 114,298 86,375 37,313 50,455 40,534 35,094 Operating income 20,641 25,493 15,938 70,557 19,112 21,882 Depreciation and amortization 7,323 5,372 2,007 2,013 3,309 2,508 LIFO income - - - - (1,000 ) - Metal-Fab inventory fair market value adjustment 2,079 - - - - - Gain on sale of Milan, IA warehouse - - - - - (2,083 ) Adjusted EBITDA 30,043 30,865 17,945 72,570 21,421 22,307 1 The Company does not report tons sold for McCullough Industries, EZ Dumper, or Metal-Fab in the Carbon Flat Products Segment, Shaw Stainless in the Specialty Metals Flat Products Segment or the Tubular and Pipe Products Segment.

Other Information (in thousands, except per-share and ratio data) As of

June 30,

2023 As of

December 31,

2022 Assets Flat-products $ 737,819 $ 631,607 Tubular and pipe products 274,562 258,412 Corporate 1,601 1,608 Total assets $ 1,013,982 $ 891,627 Other information As of

June 30,

2023 As of

December 31,

2022 Shareholders' equity per share $ 48.37 $ 46.36 Debt to equity ratio 0.44 to 1 0.32 to 1 Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Net cash from operating activities $ 79,196 $ 47,687 Cash dividends per share $ 0.25 $ 0.18

