" Vector Group performed well in the first half of 2023 as we continued to benefit from the gradual transition of our Montego brand strategy," said Howard M. Lorber, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vector Group Ltd. " In the second half of 2023, we remain focused on optimizing long-term profit by effectively managing our volume, pricing and market share to generate long-term value for our stockholders."

GAAP Financial Results

Three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022. Second quarter 2023 revenues were $365.7 million, compared to revenues of $387.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. The Company recorded operating income of $71.6 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to operating income of $90.7 million in the second quarter of 2022. Net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $38.1 million, or $0.24 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $39.2 million, or $0.25 per diluted common share, in the second quarter of 2022.

Six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, revenues were $699.8 million, compared to revenues of $699.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The Company recorded operating income of $145.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to operating income of $165.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $72.8 million, or $0.46 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $71.7 million, or $0.45 per diluted common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022

Adjusted EBITDA (as described in Table 2 attached hereto) were $94.1 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $95.1 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Adjusted Net Income (as described in Table 3 attached hereto) was $50.8 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $40.2 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022.

Adjusted Operating Income (as described in Table 4 attached hereto) was $89.7 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $90.8 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022

Adjusted EBITDA (as described in Table 2 attached hereto) were $172.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $172.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Adjusted Net Income (as described in Table 3 attached hereto) was $84.8 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $66.8 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Adjusted Operating Income (as described in Table 4 attached hereto) was $164.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $163.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Vector Group maintained significant liquidity at June 30, 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $330.3 million, including $102.9 million of cash at its Tobacco segment, investment securities of $116.1 million and long-term investments of $44.8 million.

Vector Group continued its longstanding history of paying a quarterly cash dividend in the second quarter of 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, Vector Group returned a total of $64 million to stockholders at a quarterly rate of $0.20 per common share.

Tobacco Segment Financial Results

For the second quarter of 2023, the Tobacco segment had revenues of $365.7 million, compared to $374.3 million for the second quarter of 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Tobacco segment had revenues of $699.8 million, compared to $683.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Operating Income from the Tobacco segment was $75.1 million and $153.7 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively, compared to $88.3 million and $166.0 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Tobacco Adjusted Operating Income (as described in Table 5 attached hereto) for the second quarter of 2023 was $93.2 million compared to $88.4 million for the second quarter of 2022. Tobacco Adjusted Operating Income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $171.8 million, compared to $164.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Operational Metrics

For the second quarter of 2023, the Tobacco segment had conventional cigarette (wholesale) shipments of approximately 2.52 billion units, compared to 2.74 billion units for the second quarter of 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Tobacco segment had conventional cigarette (wholesale) shipments of approximately 4.87 billion units, compared to 5.04 billion units for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

According to data from Management Science Associates, Inc., for the second quarter of 2023, the Tobacco segment's wholesale market share increased to 5.4%, up from to 5.3% for the second quarter of 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Tobacco segment's wholesale market share increased to 5.5%, up from 5.3% for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The Tobacco segment's wholesale shipments in the second quarter of 2023 declined by 7.9% compared to the second quarter of 2022, while the overall industry's wholesale shipments declined by 8.9%. The Tobacco segment's wholesale shipments for the six months ended June 30, 2023 declined by 3.2% compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022, while the overall industry's wholesale shipments declined by 7.6%.

According to data from Management Science Associates, Inc., for the second quarter of 2023, the Tobacco segment's retail market share increased to 5.8%, up from 5.5% for the second quarter of 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Tobacco segment's retail market share increased to 5.8%, up from 5.3% for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The Tobacco segment's retail shipments in the second quarter of 2023 declined by 1.8% compared to the second quarter of 2022, while the overall industry's retail shipments declined by 7.1%. The Tobacco segment's retail shipments for the six months ended June 30, 2023 declined by 0.2% compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022, while the overall industry's retail shipments declined by 8.0%.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Operating Income, Tobacco Adjusted Operating Income, and Tobacco Adjusted EBITDA (the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures") are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company believes that the Non-GAAP Financial Measures are important measures that supplement discussions and analysis of its results of operations and enhance an understanding of its operating performance. The Company believes the Non-GAAP Financial Measures provide investors and analysts with a useful measure of operating results unaffected by differences in capital structures and ages of related assets among otherwise comparable companies.

Management uses the Non-GAAP Financial Measures as measures to review and assess operating performance of the Company's business, and management does and investors should review both the overall performance (GAAP net income) and the operating performance (the Non-GAAP Financial Measures) of the Company's business. While management considers the Non-GAAP Financial Measures to be important, they should be considered in addition to, but not as substitutes for or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as operating income, net income and cash flows from operations. In addition, the Non-GAAP Financial Measures are susceptible to varying calculations and the Company's measurement of the Non-GAAP Financial Measures may not be comparable to those of other companies.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the comparable GAAP financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 are included in Tables 2 through 5.

Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2023 Results

[Financial Tables Follow]

TABLE 1

VECTOR GROUP LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Tobacco* $ 365,662 $ 374,312 $ 699,807 $ 683,360 Real estate - 12,890 - 15,884 Total revenues 365,662 387,202 699,807 699,244 Expenses: Cost of sales: Tobacco* 248,984 265,189 481,270 476,726 Real estate - 6,049 - 7,327 Total cost of sales 248,984 271,238 481,270 484,053 Operating, selling, administrative and general expenses 26,930 25,196 54,222 49,225 Litigation settlement and judgment expense 18,105 57 18,375 129 Operating income 71,643 90,711 145,940 165,837 Other income (expenses): Interest expense (27,124 ) (30,724 ) (54,598 ) (55,822 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (40 ) - (181 ) - Equity in earnings (losses) from investments 959 (2,311 ) 800 (4,553 ) Equity in earnings (losses) from real estate ventures 2,954 (460 ) 1,061 (2,337 ) Other, net 4,791 (3,094 ) 8,411 (4,239 ) Income before provision for income taxes 53,183 54,122 101,433 98,886 Income tax expense 15,094 14,969 28,603 27,191 Net income $ 38,089 $ 39,153 $ 72,830 $ 71,695 Per basic common share: Net income applicable to common shares $ 0.24 $ 0.25 $ 0.46 $ 0.46 Per diluted common share: Net income applicable to common shares $ 0.24 $ 0.25 $ 0.46 $ 0.45

* Revenues and cost of sales include federal excise taxes of $126,750, $137,884, $244,568 and $253,963 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

TABLE 2

VECTOR GROUP LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands) LTM Year Ended Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, December 31, June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 159,836 $ 158,701 $ 38,089 $ 39,153 $ 72,830 $ 71,695 Interest expense 109,441 110,665 27,124 30,724 54,598 55,822 Income tax expense 63,273 61,861 15,094 14,969 28,603 27,191 Depreciation and amortization 6,998 7,218 1,731 1,793 3,423 3,643 EBITDA $ 339,548 $ 338,445 $ 82,038 $ 86,639 $ 159,454 $ 158,351 Equity in (earnings) losses from investments (a) (358 ) 4,995 (959 ) 2,311 (800 ) 4,553 Equity in losses (earnings) from real estate ventures (b) 2,548 5,946 (2,954 ) 460 (1,061 ) 2,337 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt (231 ) (412 ) 40 - 181 - Stock-based compensation expense (c) 7,881 7,848 2,644 2,570 4,750 4,717 Litigation settlement and judgment expense (d) 18,485 239 18,105 57 18,375 129 Impact of MSA settlement (e) (311 ) (2,123 ) - - (311 ) (2,123 ) Other, net (15,396 ) (2,746 ) (4,791 ) 3,094 (8,411 ) 4,239 Adjusted EBITDA $ 352,166 $ 352,192 $ 94,123 $ 95,131 $ 172,177 $ 172,203 Adjusted EBITDA by Segment Tobacco $ 358,821 $ 351,131 $ 94,687 $ 89,883 $ 174,649 $ 166,959 Real Estate 384 8,082 148 6,873 210 7,908 Corporate and Other (7,039 ) (7,021 ) (712 ) (1,625 ) (2,682 ) (2,664 ) Total $ 352,166 $ 352,192 $ 94,123 $ 95,131 $ 172,177 $ 172,203

Represents equity in (earnings) losses recognized from investments that the Company accounts for under the equity method. Represents equity in losses (earnings) recognized from the Company's investment in certain real estate ventures that are accounted for under the equity method and are not consolidated in the Company's financial results. Represents amortization of stock-based compensation. Represents accruals for litigation in the Tobacco segment. Represents the Tobacco segment's settlement of long-standing disputes related to the Master Settlement Agreement.

TABLE 3

VECTOR GROUP LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 38,089 $ 39,153 $ 72,830 $ 71,695 Loss on extinguishment of debt 40 - 181 - Litigation settlement and judgment expense (a) 18,105 57 18,375 129 Impact of MSA settlement (b) - - (311 ) (2,123 ) Impact of net interest expense capitalized to real estate ventures (1,072 ) 1,685 (2,113 ) (2,011 ) Expense related to Tax Disaffiliation indemnification (c) - 553 - 553 Adjustment for derivative associated with guarantee - (783 ) - (2,464 ) Total adjustments 17,073 1,512 16,132 (5,916 ) Tax (benefit) expense related to adjustments (4,407 ) (449 ) (4,164 ) 1,034 Adjusted Net Income $ 50,755 $ 40,216 $ 84,798 $ 66,813 Per diluted common share: Adjusted Net Income applicable to common shares $ 0.32 $ 0.25 $ 0.54 $ 0.42

Represents accruals for litigation in the Tobacco segment. Represents the Tobacco segment's settlement of long-standing disputes related to the Master Settlement Agreement. Represents amounts accrued under the Company's Tax Disaffiliation Agreement related to certain tax liabilities of Douglas Elliman Inc. prior to its distribution on December 29, 2021.

TABLE 4

VECTOR GROUP LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands) LTM Year Ended Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, December 31, June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating income $ 319,113 $ 339,010 $ 71,643 $ 90,711 $ 145,940 $ 165,837 Litigation settlement and judgment expense (a) 18,485 239 18,105 57 18,375 129 Impact of MSA settlement (b) (311 ) (2,123 ) - - (311 ) (2,123 ) Total adjustments 18,174 (1,884 ) 18,105 57 18,064 (1,994 ) Adjusted Operating Income $ 337,287 $ 337,126 $ 89,748 $ 90,768 $ 164,004 $ 163,843

Represents accruals for litigation in the Tobacco segment. Represents the Tobacco segment's settlement of long-standing disputes related to the Master Settlement Agreement.

TABLE 5

VECTOR GROUP LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF TOBACCO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME

AND TOBACCO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands) LTM Year Ended Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, December 31, June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Tobacco Adjusted Operating Income: Operating income from Tobacco segment $ 334,794 $ 347,044 $ 75,122 $ 88,332 $ 153,721 $ 165,971 Litigation settlement and judgment expense (a) 18,485 239 18,105 57 18,375 129 Impact of MSA settlement (b) (311 ) (2,123 ) - - (311 ) (2,123 ) Total adjustments 18,174 (1,884 ) 18,105 57 18,064 (1,994 ) Tobacco Adjusted Operating Income $ 352,968 $ 345,160 $ 93,227 $ 88,389 $ 171,785 $ 163,977

LTM Year Ended Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, December 31, June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Tobacco Adjusted EBITDA: Operating income from Tobacco segment $ 334,794 $ 347,044 $ 75,122 $ 88,332 $ 153,721 $ 165,971 Litigation settlement and judgment expense (a) 18,485 239 18,105 57 18,375 129 Impact of MSA settlement (b) (311 ) (2,123 ) - - (311 ) (2,123 ) Total adjustments 18,174 (1,884 ) 18,105 57 18,064 (1,994 ) Tobacco Adjusted Operating Income 352,968 345,160 93,227 88,389 171,785 163,977 Depreciation and amortization 5,745 5,901 1,419 1,475 2,796 2,952 Stock-based compensation expense 108 70 41 19 68 30 Total adjustments 5,853 5,971 1,460 1,494 2,864 2,982 Tobacco Adjusted EBITDA $ 358,821 $ 351,131 $ 94,687 $ 89,883 $ 174,649 $ 166,959

Represents accruals for litigation in the Tobacco segment. Represents the Tobacco segment's settlement of long-standing disputes related to the Master Settlement Agreement.

TABLE 6

VECTOR GROUP LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF REVENUES

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands) LTM Year Ended Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, December 31, June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Tobacco (a) $ 1,441,572 $ 1,425,125 $ 365,662 $ 374,312 $ 699,807 $ 683,360 Real estate - 15,884 - 12,890 - 15,884 Total revenues $ 1,441,572 $ 1,441,009 $ 365,662 $ 387,202 $ 699,807 $ 699,244

Tobacco segment revenues include federal excise taxes of $511,365 for the last twelve months ended June 30, 2023, $520,760 for the year ended December 31, 2022, and $126,750, $244,568, $137,884 and $253,963 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

