HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nine Energy Service, Inc. ("Nine" or the "Company") (NYSE: NINE) reported second quarter 2023 revenues of $161.4 million, net loss of $(2.5) million, or $(0.08) per diluted share and $(0.08) per basic share, and adjusted EBITDA of $21.7 million. The Company had provided original second quarter 2023 revenue guidance between $158.0 and $166.0 million, with actual results coming within the provided range.

" Second quarter results were in-line with expectations and revenue came within our original guidance," said Ann Fox, President and Chief Executive Officer, Nine Energy Service.

" We continued to see activity declines in Q2. Since the peak rig-count in early December of 2022, the rig count has declined by approximately 14% through the end of Q2. These rig declines have resulted in pricing pressure affecting all service lines. Activity and pricing declines have been strongest in the natural gas-levered basins, but we are seeing some impact in the oil driven plays as well."

" Cementing operations in the Haynesville and Eagle Ford were impacted by the 27% rig count decline in the first half of 2023. However, even with the U.S. rig count decline of approximately 14% through the first half of the year, our total jobs completed in Q2 2023, only declined by approximately 2% compared to Q1 2023. Completion tool revenue increased this quarter, due in large part to a sizeable international order. North American completion tool revenue was down this quarter, impacted by lower activity levels in dissolvable-rich plays like the Haynesville. Even with a declining market, we have sold approximately 50% more StingerTM Dissolvable units in the first half of 2023, versus the first half of 2022."

" The market remains volatile, but we are cautiously optimistic that the rig count will reach a bottom during the third quarter, and we could begin to see rigs being added back into the market starting in early 2024. Due to the spot-market nature of the Nine business, our financial results move closely with U.S. rig and frac crew activity levels. Activity levels in Q3 are expected to be down, and we continue to see pricing pressure from customers. As a result of this, we expect Q3 revenue and earnings to be down sequentially to Q2."

" We have a very strong team with a long tenure together allowing us to effectively manage through this volatility. We are always focused on developing and looking for new technology, and we will continue to pursue increasing our market share both in the North American land and international markets. We have demonstrated our ability to navigate these sharp cycles, and proven we are able to capitalize very quickly on an improving market."

Operating Results

During the second quarter of 2023, the Company reported revenues of $161.4 million, gross profit of $24.2 million and adjusted gross profitC of $34.0 million. During the second quarter, the Company generated ROIC of 12.9%.

During the second quarter of 2023, the Company reported general and administrative expense of $14.2 million. Depreciation and amortization expense in the second quarter of 2023 was $10.3 million.

The Company's tax provision was approximately $0.2 million year to date through June 30, 2023. The provision for 2023 is the result of our tax position in state and non-U.S. tax jurisdictions.

Liquidity and Capital Expenditures

During the second quarter of 2023, the Company reported net cash provided by operating activities of $27.1 million. Capital expenditures totaled $7.3 million during the second quarter of 2023 and totaled $12.3 million for the first half of 2023.

As of June 30, 2023, Nine's cash and cash equivalents were $41.1 million, and the Company had $19.0 million of availability under the revolving credit facility, resulting in a total liquidity position of $60.1 million as of June 30, 2023. On June 30, 2023, the Company had $72.0 million of borrowings under the revolving credit facility.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service is an oilfield services company that offers completion solutions within North America and abroad. The Company brings years of experience with a deep commitment to serving clients with smarter, customized solutions and world-class resources that drive efficiencies. Serving the global oil and gas industry, Nine continues to differentiate itself through superior service quality, wellsite execution and cutting-edge technology. Nine is headquartered in Houston, Texas with operating facilities in the Permian, Eagle Ford, Haynesville, SCOOP/STACK, Niobrara, Barnett, Bakken, Marcellus, Utica and Canada.

Forward Looking Statements

The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are those that do not state historical facts and are, therefore, inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements also include statements that refer to or are based on projections, uncertain events or assumptions. The forward-looking statements included herein are based on current expectations and entail various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the level of capital spending and well completions by the onshore oil and natural gas industry, which may be affected by geopolitical and economic developments in the U.S. and globally, including conflicts, instability, acts of war or terrorism in oil producing countries or regions, particularly Russia, the Middle East, South America and Africa, as well as actions by members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other oil exporting nations; general economic conditions and inflation, particularly, cost inflation with labor or materials; equipment and supply chain constraints; the Company's ability to attract and retain key employees, technical personnel and other skilled and qualified workers; the Company's ability to maintain existing prices or implement price increases on our products and services; pricing pressures, reduced sales, or reduced market share as a result of intense competition in the markets for the Company's dissolvable plug products; conditions inherent in the oilfield services industry, such as equipment defects, liabilities arising from accidents or damage involving our fleet of trucks or other equipment, explosions and uncontrollable flows of gas or well fluids, and loss of well control; the Company's ability to implement and commercialize new technologies, services and tools; the Company's ability to grow its completion tool business; the adequacy of the Company's capital resources and liquidity, including the ability to meet its debt obligations; the Company's ability to manage capital expenditures; the Company's ability to accurately predict customer demand, including that of its international customers; the loss of, or interruption or delay in operations by, one or more significant customers, including certain of the Company's customers outside of the United States; the loss of or interruption in operations of one or more key suppliers; the incurrence of significant costs and liabilities resulting from litigation; changes in laws or regulations regarding issues of health, safety and protection of the environment; and other factors described in the "Risk Factors" and "Business" sections of the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update those statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements to reflect future events or developments.

NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Revenues $ 161,428 $ 163,408 Cost and expenses Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 127,442 127,118 General and administrative expenses 14,233 19,714 Depreciation 7,433 7,420 Amortization of intangibles 2,896 2,896 (Gain) loss on revaluation of contingent liability 211 (292 ) Gain on sale of property and equipment (98 ) (330 ) Income from operations 9,311 6,882 Interest expense 12,994 12,454 Interest income (299 ) (185 ) Other income (162 ) (162 ) Loss before income taxes (3,222 ) (5,225 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (685 ) 884 Net loss $ (2,537 ) $ (6,109 ) Loss per share Basic $ (0.08 ) $ (0.19 ) Diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.19 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 33,293,740 32,304,361 Diluted 33,293,740 32,304,361 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax of $0 and $0 $ (54 ) $ (168 ) Total other comprehensive loss, net of tax (54 ) (168 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (2,591 ) $ (6,277 )

NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands) (Unaudited) June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 41,122 $ 21,374 Accounts receivable, net 94,935 98,498 Income taxes receivable 1,096 - Inventories, net 63,363 67,030 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,444 9,293 Total current assets 207,960 196,195 Property and equipment, net 87,358 87,650 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 42,976 39,520 Finance lease right-of-use assets, net 106 157 Intangible assets, net 96,153 99,049 Other long-term assets 3,922 4,123 Total assets $ 438,475 $ 426,694 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 37,518 $ 37,489 Accrued expenses 35,905 25,268 Income taxes payable - 124 Current portion of long-term debt 329 1,305 Current portion of operating lease obligations 10,026 8,702 Current portion of finance lease obligations 34 82 Total current liabilities 83,812 72,970 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt 332,555 331,533 Long-term operating lease obligations 33,834 31,672 Other long-term liabilities 1,686 1,860 Total liabilities 451,887 438,035 Stockholders' equity (deficit) Common stock (120,000,000 shares authorized at $.01 par value; 35,375,614 and 34,720,752 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively) 354 347 Additional paid-in capital 793,947 793,434 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,050 ) (4,996 ) Accumulated deficit (802,663 ) (800,126 ) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) (13,412 ) (11,341 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 438,475 $ 426,694

NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31,

2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (2,537 ) $ (6,109 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation 7,433 7,420 Amortization of intangibles 2,896 2,896 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,612 2,408 Amortization of operating leases 3,157 2,596 Provision for doubtful accounts 158 175 Provision for inventory obsolescence 348 319 Stock-based compensation expense 522 489 Gain on sale of property and equipment (98 ) (330 ) (Gain) loss on revaluation of contingent liability 211 (292 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions Accounts receivable, net 3,565 6,589 Inventories, net 3,305 (5,421 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,851 1,222 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 9,298 (6,357 ) Income taxes receivable/payable (1,217 ) 867 Other assets and liabilities (3,374 ) (2,507 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 27,130 3,965 Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 151 219 Proceeds from property and equipment casualty losses - 840 Purchases of property and equipment (5,967 ) (6,343 ) Net cash used in investing activities (5,816 ) (5,284 ) Cash flows from financing activities Redemption of 2023 Notes - (307,339 ) Proceeds from units offering, net of discount - 279,750 Proceeds from ABL Credit Facility - 40,000 Payments of short-term debt (976 ) (962 ) Payments on finance leases (48 ) (124 ) Payments of contingent liability (79 ) (66 ) Cost of debt issuance (375 ) (5,915 ) Vesting of restricted stock and stock units (2 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (1,480 ) 5,344 Impact of foreign currency exchange on cash (86 ) (96 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 19,748 3,929 Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of period 21,374 17,445 End of period $ 41,122 $ 21,374

NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31,

2023 Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation: Net loss $ (2,537 ) $ (6,109 ) Interest expense 12,994 12,454 Interest income (299 ) (185 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (685 ) 884 Depreciation 7,433 7,420 Amortization of intangibles 2,896 2,896 EBITDA $ 19,802 $ 17,360 (Gain) loss on revaluation of contingent liability (1) 211 (292 ) Certain refinancing costs (2) - 6,396 Restructuring charges 483 406 Stock-based compensation and cash award expense 1,292 1,469 Gain on sale of property and equipment (98 ) (330 ) Legal fees and settlements (3) 24 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,714 $ 25,009 (1) Amounts relate to the revaluation of a contingent liability associated with a 2018 acquisition. (2) Amounts represent fees and expenses relating to our units offering and other refinancing activities, including cash incentive compensation to employees following the successful completion of the units offering, that were not capitalized. (3) Amounts represent fees, legal settlements, and/or accruals associated with legal proceedings brought pursuant to the Fair Labor Standards Act and/or similar state laws.

NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF ROIC CALCULATION (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31,

2023 Net loss $ (2,537 ) $ (6,109 ) Add back: Interest expense 12,994 12,454 Interest income (299 ) (185 ) Certain refinancing costs (1) - 6,396 Restructuring charges 483 406 After-tax net operating income $ 10,641 $ 12,962 Total capital as of prior period-end: Total stockholders' deficit $ (11,341 ) $ (23,507 ) Total debt 373,305 341,606 Less: cash and cash equivalents (21,374 ) (17,445 ) Total capital as of prior period-end: $ 340,590 $ 300,654 Total capital as of period-end: Total stockholders' deficit $ (13,412 ) $ (11,341 ) Total debt 372,329 373,305 Less: cash and cash equivalents (41,122 ) (21,374 ) Total capital as of period-end: $ 317,795 $ 340,590 Average total capital $ 329,193 $ 320,622 ROIC 12.9 % 16.2 % (1) Amounts represent fees and expenses relating to our units offering and other refinancing activities, including cash incentive compensation to employees following the successful completion of the units offering, that were not capitalized.

NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31,

2023 Calculation of gross profit: Revenues $ 161,428 $ 163,408 Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 127,442 127,118 Depreciation (related to cost of revenues) 6,912 6,901 Amortization of intangibles 2,896 2,896 Gross profit $ 24,178 $ 26,493 Adjusted gross profit reconciliation: Gross profit $ 24,178 $ 26,493 Depreciation (related to cost of revenues) 6,912 6,901 Amortization of intangibles 2,896 2,896 Adjusted gross profit $ 33,986 $ 36,290

