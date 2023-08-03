BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RLJ Lodging Trust (the "Company") (NYSE: RLJ) today reported results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.
Second Quarter Highlights
- Portfolio Comparable RevPAR of $152.89; an increase of 4.5% from last year
- Total revenue of $357.0 million
- Net income of $41.7 million
- Net income per diluted share attributable to common shareholders of $0.22
- Comparable Hotel EBITDA of $122.8 million
- Adjusted EBITDA of $113.8 million
- Adjusted FFO per diluted common share and unit of $0.56
- Recast $600.0 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility, extending maturity to May 2027
- Entered into a new $225.0 million senior unsecured term loan, maturing May 2026
- Repurchased 2.5 million common shares for approximately $25.5 million at an average price per share of $10.23
"We were pleased with our second quarter results as our portfolio once again achieved RevPAR growth ahead of the industry. Our results continued to benefit from our urban-centric portfolio which saw ongoing improvement in corporate demand, strength in urban leisure travel, continued strong production in group, and rising inbound international demand, all of which provided the momentum that drove our RevPAR growth," commented Leslie D. Hale, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are successfully executing on our strategy to unlock significant incremental value embedded within our portfolio with our Nashville hotel joining the Tapestry Collection by Hilton, in addition to the ramping of our recently completed conversions. We are also demonstrating our ability to execute on the optionality of our strong balance sheet by repurchasing our shares, increasing our quarterly dividend by 25% and deploying capital towards our current year conversions."
The prefix "comparable" as defined by the Company, denotes operating results which include results for periods prior to its ownership and excludes sold hotels. Explanations of EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA Margin, FFO, and Adjusted FFO, as well as reconciliations of those measures to net income or loss, if applicable, are included within this release.
Financial and Operating Highlights
($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
For the three months ended June 30,
For the six months ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Operational Overview: (1)
Comparable ADR
$203.53
$196.09
$201.41
$187.03
Comparable Occupancy
75.1%
74.6%
71.9%
67.9%
Comparable RevPAR
$152.89
$146.37
$144.72
$127.01
Financial Overview:
Total Revenues
$356,960
$330,501
$671,463
$573,400
Comparable Hotel Revenue
$356,904
$333,491
$671,392
$576,001
Net Income
$41,720
$33,202
$52,234
$17,732
Comparable Hotel EBITDA (2)
$122,797
$119,152
$213,723
$182,403
Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin
34.4%
35.7%
31.8%
31.7%
Adjusted EBITDA
$113,829
$110,978
$196,513
$165,570
Adjusted FFO
$87,836
$80,999
$143,916
$104,892
Adjusted FFO Per Diluted Common Share and Unit
$0.56
$0.49
$0.90
$0.64
Note:
(1) Comparable statistics reflect the Company's 96 hotel portfolio owned as of June 30, 2023.
(2) Comparable Hotel EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 excludes $0.2 million and $0.1 million net income, respectively, from sold hotels. Comparable Hotel EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 excludes $0.4 million and $0.3 million net income, respectively, from sold hotels. Comparable Hotel EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2022 includes $0.6 million net income from acquired hotels. Comparable Hotel EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2022 includes $0.7 million net income from acquired hotels.
Operational Update
During the second quarter, the Company's portfolio generated Comparable RevPAR of $152.89, an increase of 4.5% from the comparable period in 2022 and achieved 96.4% of the comparable period in 2019. ADR during the second quarter of 2023 increased by 3.8% compared to the comparable period in 2022, achieving 106.5% of the comparable period in 2019. The Company's performance during the second quarter was positively impacted by continued strength in ADR across the portfolio and sustained improvement in urban markets.
Conversions
As previously announced, the Company's Nashville property joined the Tapestry Collection by Hilton. This marks the Company's third conversion in 2023, joining previously announced conversions in New Orleans and Houston, and building on its three successful 2022 completed conversions. The affiliation with the Tapestry Collection allows this outstanding lifestyle boutique hotel to fully unlock its potential by immediately leveraging Hilton's extensive Hilton Honors system. The 124-room property will undergo a comprehensive renovation next year and relaunch as a rebranded lifestyle boutique hotel within the Tapestry Collection by Hilton.
Share Repurchases
During the second quarter the Company repurchased 2.5 million common shares for approximately $25.5 million at an average price per share of $10.23. Additionally, year-to-date through June 30, 2023, the Company has repurchased approximately 5.2 million common shares for approximately $52.9 million, at an average price per share of $10.23. As of August 3, 2023, the 2023 Share Repurchase Program had a remaining capacity of $235.0 million.
Balance Sheet
As of June 30, 2023, the Company had approximately $1.1 billion of total liquidity, comprising approximately $476.9 million of unrestricted cash and $600.0 million available under its revolving credit facility ("Revolver"), and $2.2 billion of debt outstanding, 93.0% of which is currently either fixed or hedged.
During the second quarter, the Company amended its $600.0 million Revolver, extending the maturity of the Revolver to May 2027 with the option to extend up to one additional year. Additionally, the Company entered into a new $225.0 million senior unsecured term loan maturing May 2026, with two, one-year extension options to May 2028. The proceeds from the new term loan were used to repay two term loans maturing in January 2024. In addition, all of the Company's unsecured credit agreements were amended to modify the calculation of certain financial covenants, creating more flexibility.
The Company remained active in managing interest rate risk and executed $250.0 million in interest rate swaps in May, with a weighted average rate of 2.88%.
Dividends
The Company's Board of Trustees declared a second quarter cash dividend of $0.08 per common share of beneficial interest of the Company. The dividend was paid on July 17, 2023 to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023. The Company's Board of Trustees also declared an increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.10 per common share of beneficial interest of the Company for the third quarter of 2023, which represents a 25% increase from the prior quarter dividend. The dividend will be paid on October 17, 2023 to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2023.
The Company's Board of Trustees declared a second quarter cash dividend of $0.4875 on the Company's Series A Preferred Shares. The dividend was paid on July 31, 2023 to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023. The Company's Board of Trustees recently declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4875 on the Company's Series A Preferred Shares. The dividend will be paid on October 31, 2023 to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2023.
Q3 2023 Outlook
Based on current trends and assuming no material disruptions to travel caused by pandemics or worsening macro-economic conditions, the Company's third quarter 2023 outlook is as follows:
Q3 2023
Comparable RevPAR
$137.00 to $143.00
Comparable Hotel EBITDA
$94.0M to $104.0M
Adjusted EBITDA
$85.0M to $95.0M
Adjusted FFO per diluted share
$0.37 to $0.44
No future acquisitions, dispositions, financings, or share repurchases are incorporated into the Company's outlook and could result in a material change to the Company's outlook.
RLJ Lodging Trust
Non-GAAP and Accounting Commentary
Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("Non-GAAP") Financial Measures
The Company considers the following non-GAAP financial measures useful to investors as key supplemental measures of its performance: (1) FFO, (2) Adjusted FFO, (3) EBITDA, (4) EBITDAre, (5) Adjusted EBITDA, (6) Hotel EBITDA, and (7) Hotel EBITDA Margin. These Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with, but not as alternatives to, net income or loss as a measure of its operating performance. FFO, Adjusted FFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, and Hotel EBITDA Margin, as calculated by the Company, may not be comparable to other companies that do not define such terms exactly as the Company defines such terms.
Funds From Operations ("FFO")
The Company calculates Funds from Operations ("FFO") in accordance with standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT, which defines FFO as net income or loss (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains or losses from sales of real estate, impairment, the cumulative effect of changes in accounting principles, plus depreciation and amortization, and adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values have instead historically risen or fallen with market conditions, most real estate industry investors consider FFO to be helpful in evaluating a real estate company's operations. The Company believes that the presentation of FFO provides useful information to investors regarding the Company's operating performance and can facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and between real estate investment trusts ("REITs"), even though FFO does not represent an amount that accrues directly to common shareholders.
The Company's calculation of FFO may not be comparable to measures calculated by other companies who do not use the NAREIT definition of FFO or do not calculate FFO per diluted share in accordance with NAREIT guidance. Additionally, FFO may not be helpful when comparing the Company to non-REITs. The Company presents FFO attributable to common shareholders, which includes unitholders of limited partnership interest ("OP units") in RLJ Lodging Trust, L.P., the Company's operating partnership, because the OP units may be redeemed for common shares of the Company. The Company believes it is meaningful for the investor to understand FFO attributable to all common shares and OP units.
EBITDA and EBITDAre
Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization ("EBITDA") is defined as net income or loss excluding: (1) interest expense; (2) income tax expense; and (3) depreciation and amortization expense. The Company considers EBITDA useful to an investor in evaluating and facilitating comparisons of its operating performance between periods and between REITs by removing the impact of its capital structure (primarily interest expense) and asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization expense) from its operating results. In addition, EBITDA is used as one measure in determining the value of hotel acquisitions and dispositions.
In addition to EBITDA, the Company presents EBITDAre in accordance with NAREIT guidelines, which defines EBITDAre as net income or loss (calculated in accordance with GAAP) excluding interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, gains or losses from sales of real estate, impairment, and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures. The Company believes that the presentation of EBITDAre provides useful information to investors regarding the Company's operating performance and can facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and between REITs.
Adjustments to FFO and EBITDA
The Company adjusts FFO, EBITDA, and EBITDAre for certain items that the Company considers outside the normal course of operations. The Company believes that Adjusted FFO, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDAre provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding its ongoing operating performance that, when considered with net income or loss, FFO, EBITDA, and EBITDAre, are beneficial to an investor's understanding of the Company's operating performance. The Company adjusts FFO, EBITDA, and EBITDAre for the following items:
- Transaction Costs: The Company excludes transaction costs expensed during the period
- Pre-Opening Costs: The Company excludes certain costs related to pre-opening of hotels
- Non-Cash Expenses: The Company excludes the effect of certain non-cash items such as the amortization of share-based compensation, non-cash income tax expense or benefit, and non-cash interest expense related to discontinued interest rate hedges
- Other Non-Operational Expenses: The Company excludes the effect of certain non-operational expenses representing income and expenses outside the normal course of operations
Hotel EBITDA and Hotel EBITDA Margin
With respect to Consolidated Hotel EBITDA, the Company believes that excluding the effect of corporate-level expenses and certain non-cash items provides a more complete understanding of the operating results over which individual hotels and operators have direct control. The Company believes property-level results provide investors with supplemental information about the ongoing operational performance of the Company's hotels and the effectiveness of third-party management companies.
Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA margin include prior ownership information provided by the sellers of the hotels for periods prior to our acquisition of the hotels and excludes results from sold hotels as applicable. The following is a summary of Comparable hotel adjustments:
Comparable adjustments: Acquired hotels
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2023, Comparable adjustments included the following acquired hotel:
- 21c Hotel Nashville acquired in July 2022
Comparable adjustments: Sold hotels
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2023, comparable adjustments included the following sold hotels:
- Marriott Denver Airport at Gateway Park sold in March 2022
- SpringHill Suites Denver North Westminster sold in April 2022
RLJ Lodging Trust
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Assets
Investment in hotel properties, net
$
4,150,176
$
4,180,328
Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures
7,480
6,979
Cash and cash equivalents
476,936
481,316
Restricted cash reserves
34,396
55,070
Hotel and other receivables, net of allowance of $291 and $319, respectively
41,748
38,528
Lease right-of-use assets
139,163
136,915
Prepaid expense and other assets
82,601
79,089
Total assets
$
4,932,500
$
4,978,225
Liabilities and Equity
Debt, net
$
2,218,737
$
2,217,555
Accounts payable and other liabilities
126,901
155,916
Advance deposits and deferred revenue
25,042
23,769
Lease liabilities
120,376
117,010
Accrued interest
22,067
20,707
Distributions payable
19,292
14,622
Total liabilities
2,532,415
2,549,579
Equity
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized
Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares, $0.01 par value, 12,950,000 shares authorized; 12,879,475 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation value of $328,266, at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022
366,936
366,936
Common shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value, 450,000,000 shares authorized; 157,686,191 and 162,003,533 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
1,577
1,620
Additional paid-in capital
3,011,350
3,054,958
Distributions in excess of net earnings
(1,035,566
)
(1,049,441
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
41,733
40,591
Total shareholders' equity
2,386,030
2,414,664
Noncontrolling interests:
Noncontrolling interest in the Operating Partnership
6,380
6,313
Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures
7,675
7,669
Total noncontrolling interest
14,055
13,982
Total equity
2,400,085
2,428,646
Total liabilities and equity
$
4,932,500
$
4,978,225
Note: The corresponding notes to the consolidated financial statements can be found in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.
RLJ Lodging Trust
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
For the three months ended June 30,
For the six months ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenues
Operating revenues
Room revenue
$
295,496
$
280,676
$
556,328
$
486,455
Food and beverage revenue
38,132
31,154
71,420
52,055
Other revenue
23,332
18,671
43,715
34,890
Total revenues
356,960
330,501
671,463
573,400
Expenses
Operating expenses
Room expense
70,333
65,793
136,384
119,621
Food and beverage expense
28,037
21,770
54,174
37,939
Management and franchise fee expense
29,277
26,067
55,459
46,456
Other operating expenses
84,207
76,888
166,831
145,542
Total property operating expenses
211,854
190,518
412,848
349,558
Depreciation and amortization
44,925
46,922
89,921
93,787
Property tax, insurance and other
24,684
22,949
49,332
45,462
General and administrative
14,627
13,348
28,283
27,482
Transaction costs
4
136
24
198
Total operating expenses
296,094
273,873
580,408
516,487
Other income, net
736
721
1,585
8,006
Interest income
5,011
347
8,675
519
Interest expense
(24,543
)
(23,855
)
(48,673
)
(48,416
)
(Loss) gain on sale of hotel properties, net
(44
)
(364
)
(44
)
1,053
Loss on extinguishment of indebtedness, net
(169
)
-
(169
)
-
Income before equity in income from unconsolidated joint ventures
41,857
33,477
|
52,429
18,075
Equity in income from unconsolidated joint ventures
220
283
501
405
Income before income tax expense
42,077
33,760
52,930
18,480
Income tax expense
(357
)
(558
)
(696
)
(748
)
Net income
41,720
33,202
52,234
17,732
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests:
Noncontrolling interest in the Operating Partnership
(171
)
(125
)
(188
)
(21
)
Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures
(154
)
(111
)
(6
)
7
Net income attributable to RLJ
41,395
32,966
52,040
17,718
Preferred dividends
(6,279
)
(6,279
)
(12,557
)
(12,557
)
Net income attributable to common shareholders
$
35,116
$
26,687
$
39,483
$
5,161
Basic per common share data:
Net income per share attributable to common shareholders - basic
$
0.22
$
0.16
$
0.25
$
0.03
Weighted-average number of common shares
156,424,444
163,539,446
157,945,406
163,857,785
Diluted per common share data:
Net income per share attributable to common shareholders - diluted
$
0.22
$
0.16
$
0.25
$
0.03
Weighted-average number of common shares
156,741,187
163,784,573
158,381,380
164,217,150
Note: The Statements of Comprehensive Income and corresponding notes to the consolidated financial statements can be found in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.
RLJ Lodging Trust
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Funds from Operations (FFO) Attributable to Common Shareholders and Unitholders
For the three months ended June 30,
For the six months ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net income
$
41,720
$
33,202
$
52,234
$
17,732
Preferred dividends
(6,279
)
(6,279
)
(12,557
)
(12,557
)
Depreciation and amortization
44,925
46,922
89,921
93,787
Loss (gain) on sale of hotel properties, net
44
364
44
(1,053
)
Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures
(154
)
(111
)
(6
)
7
Adjustments related to consolidated joint venture (1)
(44
)
(49
)
(87
)
(98
)
Adjustments related to unconsolidated joint venture (2)
236
295
473
590
FFO
80,448
74,344
130,022
98,408
Transaction costs
4
136
24
198
Pre-opening costs (3)
639
378
860
612
Loss on extinguishment of indebtedness, net
169
-
169
-
Amortization of share-based compensation
6,089
5,470
11,781
10,654
Non-cash income tax expense
-
135
-
-
Non-cash interest expense related to discontinued interest rate hedges
482
285
964
241
Derivative gains in accumulated other comprehensive income reclassified to earnings (4)
-
-
-
(5,866
)
Other expenses (5)
5
251
96
645
Adjusted FFO
$
87,836
$
80,999
$
143,916
$
104,892
Adjusted FFO per common share and unit-basic
$
0.56
$
0.49
$
0.91
$
0.64
Adjusted FFO per common share and unit-diluted
$
0.56
$
0.49
$
0.90
$
0.64
Basic weighted-average common shares and units outstanding (6)
157,196
164,311
158,717
164,630
Diluted weighted-average common shares and units outstanding (6)
157,513
164,556
159,153
164,989
Notes:
(1)
Includes depreciation and amortization expense allocated to the noncontrolling interest in the consolidated joint venture.
(2)
Includes our ownership interest in the depreciation and amortization expense of the unconsolidated joint venture.
(3)
Represents expenses related to the brand conversions of certain hotel properties prior to opening.
(4)
Reclassification of interest rate swap gains from accumulated other comprehensive income to earnings for discontinued interest rate hedges.
(5)
Represents expenses and income outside of the normal course of operations.
(6)
Includes 0.8 million weighted-average operating partnership units for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022.
RLJ Lodging Trust
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Amounts in thousands)
(unaudited)
Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA)
For the three months ended June 30,
For the six months ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net income
$
41,720
$
33,202
$
52,234
$
17,732
Depreciation and amortization
44,925
46,922
89,921
93,787
Interest expense, net of interest income
19,532
23,508
39,998
47,897
Income tax expense
357
558
696
748
Adjustments related to unconsolidated joint venture (1)
345
408
690
815
EBITDA
106,879
104,598
183,539
160,979
Loss (gain) on sale of hotel properties, net
44
364
44
(1,053
)
EBITDAre
106,923
104,962
183,583
159,926
Transaction costs
4
136
24
198
Pre-opening costs (2)
639
378
860
612
Loss on extinguishment of indebtedness, net
169
-
169
-
Amortization of share-based compensation
6,089
5,470
11,781
10,654
Derivative gains in accumulated other comprehensive income reclassified to earnings (3)
-
-
-
(5,866
)
Other expenses (4)
5
32
96
46
Adjusted EBITDA
113,829
110,978
196,513
165,570
General and administrative
8,538
7,878
16,502
16,828
Other corporate adjustments
666
(194
)
1,137
(359
)
Consolidated Hotel EBITDA
123,033
118,662
214,152
182,039
Comparable adjustments - income from sold hotels
(236
)
(106
)
(429
)
(297
)
Comparable adjustments - income from acquired hotels
-
596
-
661
Comparable Hotel EBITDA
$
122,797
$
119,152
$
213,723
$
182,403
Notes: Comparable statistics reflect the Company's 96 hotel portfolio owned as of June 30, 2023.
(1)
Includes our ownership interest in the interest, depreciation, and amortization expense of the unconsolidated joint venture.
(2)
Represents expenses related to the brand conversions of certain hotel properties prior to opening.
(3)
Reclassification of interest rate swap gains from accumulated other comprehensive income to earnings for discontinued interest rate hedges.
(4)
Represents expenses and income outside of the normal course of operations.
RLJ Lodging Trust
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Amounts in thousands except %)
(unaudited)
Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin
For the three months ended June 30,
For the six months ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Total revenue
$
356,960
$
330,501
$
671,463
$
573,400
Comparable adjustments - revenue from sold hotels
(35
)
(117
)
(35
)
(2,337
)
Comparable adjustments - revenue from prior ownership of acquired hotels
-
3,124
-
4,970
Other corporate adjustments / non-hotel revenue
(21
)
(17
)
(36
)
(32
)
Comparable Hotel Revenue
$
356,904
$
333,491
$
671,392
$
576,001
Comparable Hotel EBITDA
$
122,797
$
119,152
$
213,723
$
182,403
Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin
34.4
%
35.7
%
31.8
%
31.7
%
RLJ Lodging Trust
Consolidated Debt Summary
(Amounts in thousands except %)
(unaudited)
Loan
Base Term (Years)
Maturity
(incl. extensions)
Floating / Fixed (1)
Interest Rate (2)
Balance as of
June 30, 2023 (3)
Mortgage Debt
Mortgage loan - 1 hotel
10
Jan 2029
Fixed
5.06
%
$
25,000
Mortgage loan - 7 hotels (4)
3
Apr 2024
Floating
5.94
%
200,000
Mortgage loan - 3 hotels
5
Apr 2026
Floating
4.95
%
96,000
Mortgage loan - 4 hotels
5
Apr 2026
Floating
5.51
%
85,000
Weighted Average / Mortgage Total
5.56
%
$
406,000
Corporate Debt
Revolver (5)
4
May 2028
Floating
-
$
-
$225 Million Term Loan Maturing 2026
3
May 2028
Floating
3.02
%
225,000
$200 Million Term Loan Maturing 2026
3
January 2028
Floating
3.50
%
200,000
$400 Million Term Loan Maturing 2025
5
May 2025
Floating
3.43
%
400,000
$500 Million Senior Notes due 2026
5
July 2026
Fixed
3.75
%
500,000
$500 Million Senior Notes due 2029
8
September 2029
Fixed
4.00
%
500,000
Weighted Average / Corporate Total
3.63
%
$
1,825,000
Weighted Average / Total
3.98
%
$
2,231,000
Notes:
(1)
The floating interest rate is hedged with an interest rate swap.
(2)
Interest rates as of June 30, 2023, inclusive of the impact of interest rate hedges.
(3)
Excludes the impact of fair value adjustments and deferred financing costs.
(4)
In April 2023 the Company exercised the right to a one-year extension on this loan.
(5)
As of June 30, 2023, there was $600.0 million of borrowing capacity on the Revolver, which is charged an unused commitment fee of 0.25% annually.
