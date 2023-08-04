Anzeige
Freitag, 04.08.2023
Sondermeldung 4.8.2023: Kurschance! Und warum hier heute noch rein…!?
WKN: A2JDGJ | ISIN: GB00BF1GH114 | Ticker-Symbol: M8H
Xetra
03.08.23
17:35 Uhr
0,038 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Dow Jones News
04.08.2023 | 09:22
MBH Corporation Plc: Share Consolidation Update

04-Aug-2023 / 07:49 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
4 August 2023 
MBH Corporation plc (MBH), a diversified investment holding company, announces that following shareholders' approval of 
Resolution 13 (as detailed in the Notice of the AGM Circular dated 26 May 2023) at the AGM held on 28 June 2023, every 
30 ordinary shares of EUR0.01 each (the "Existing Ordinary Shares") will be consolidated into 1 new ordinary share of 
 EUR0.30 each (the "New Ordinary Shares" and the "Consolidation"). Other than the change in nominal value, the New 
Ordinary Shares arising on implementation of the Consolidation will have the same rights as the Existing Ordinary 
Shares, including voting and dividend rights. 
Application has been made for the admission to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange ("AQSE") of the New Ordinary Shares 
("Admission"). Admission to trading of the New Ordinary Shares is expected to become effective and dealings commence 
on AQSE at 8:00 am (BST) on or around 7 August 2023 with ISIN number GB00BPNYZL95 and SEDOL code BM9B115. Admission to 
trading of the New Ordinary Shares is expected to become effective and dealings commence on Frankfurt Stock Exchange 
and Dusseldorf Stock Exchange at 9:00 am (CEST) on or around 7 August 2023 with ISIN number GB00BPNYZL95 and SEDOL code 
BPNYZL9. 
Total Voting Rights 
The number of total voting rights in the Company's issued ordinary share capital will decrease as a result of the 
Consolidation. Accordingly, following Admission, the Company's enlarged issued voting share capital will comprise 
4,135,428 New Ordinary Shares. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. This ?gure of 4,135,428 New Ordinary 
Shares may be used by the Company's shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine 
if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company 
under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. 
 
For IR and media enquiries: 
MBH Corporation 
Charlotte Fordham 
charlotte.fordham@mbhcorporation.com 
+44 (0) 770 396 3953 
 
Aquis Exchange Corporate Adviser: 
First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited 
Brian Stockbridge 
brian@first-sentinel.com 
+44 (0) 7876 888 011 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News: 
About MBH Corporation 
MBH Corporation plc is a diversified investment holding company, listed on the Frankfurt and Dusseldorf Stock Exchanges 
(M8H:GR) and the Aquis Stock Exchange (M8H) in London. The company acquires small to medium enterprises across multiple 
geographies and sectors that are well established, profitable and looking to scale. By leveraging the Agglomeration 
strategy, MBH Corporation plc is able to create substantial shareholder value through the consistent and accretive 
acquisition of excellent companies. 
mbhcorporation.com 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BF1GH114 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     M8H 
LEI Code:   213800NXJ8SAXU8GBY43 
Sequence No.: 262309 
EQS News ID:  1695957 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1695957&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 04, 2023 02:49 ET (06:49 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
