Fairfax India Holdings Corporation: Second Quarter Financial Results

( Note : All dollar amounts in this press release are expressed in U.S. dollars except as otherwise noted. The financial results are derived from financial statements prepared using the recognition and measurement requirements of International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS"), except as otherwise noted, and are unaudited. This press release contains certain non-GAAP and other financial measures, including book value per share and cash and marketable securities, that do not have a prescribed meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures presented by other issuers. See "Glossary of non-GAAP and other financial measures" in the company's Interim Report for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 for further details).

TORONTO, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (TSX: FIH.U) announces net earnings of $159.3 million in the second quarter of 2023 ($1.12 net earnings per diluted share), compared to a net loss of $69.7 million in the second quarter of 2022 ($0.50 net loss per diluted share).

Highlights for the second quarter of 2023 included the following:

Net change in unrealized gains on investments of $196.0 million, principally from an increase in the fair value of the company's investments in BIAL ($51.4 million), Sanmar ($50.1 million), CSB Bank ($39.8 million), Fairchem Organics ($26.9 million), IIFL Finance ($20.4 million), Seven Islands ($17.9 million) and IIFL Securities ($10.9 million), partially offset by a decrease in the fair value of the company's investment in NCML ($4.1 million). Net change in unrealized gains on investments also included reversals of prior period unrealized gains on IIFL Finance ($29.3 million) and 360 ONE ($13.5 million) as a result of sales.

Net realized gains on investments of $43.6 million related to sales of investments in IIFL Finance ($30.5 million) and 360 ONE ($13.1 million).

On June 21, 2023, the company completed the acquisition of an additional 3.0% equity interest in BIAL for cash consideration of $75.0 million.

The company continued to buy back shares under its normal course issuer bid and during the first six months of 2023 purchased for cancellation 1,571,929 subordinate voting shares at a net cost of $20.4 million ($12.96 per subordinate voting share).

The company recorded a performance fee of $35.6 million for the second quarter of 2023 and at June 30, 2023 had accrued $63.0 million to the benefit of Fairfax Financial Holdings. The performance fee, if any, will only be finally determined on December 31, 2023 at the end of the three year measurement period.

At June 30, 2023 common shareholders' equity was $2,748.1 million, or book value per share of $20.10, compared to $2,642.0 million, or book value per share of $19.11, at December 31, 2022, an increase of 5.2%, primarily attributable to net earnings, unrealized foreign currency translation gains, and the impact of share purchases for cancellation during the first six months of 2023.

Fairfax India is in strong financial health, with cash and marketable securities of approximately $287 million.

There were 137.2 million and 139.3 million weighted average common shares outstanding during the second quarters of 2023 and 2022 respectively. At June 30, 2023 there were 106,698,971 subordinate voting shares and 30,000,000 multiple voting shares outstanding.

In addition to its second quarter financial results, the company also announces that following his retirement from HDFC Limited, Mr. Deepak Parekh has resigned from the company's Board, where he has served as an independent director since the company's inception.

Prem Watsa, Chairman of Fairfax India, commented, "We would like to thank Deepak for his invaluable contribution to the growth of Fairfax India over the years. Fairfax India has benefited greatly from Deepak's in-depth knowledge of, and expertise in, Indian businesses and we wish him well in his retirement."

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is an investment holding company whose objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

