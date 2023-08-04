Enel Green Power has switched on the 398 MW Guanchoi solar plant in Chile's Atacama region.From pv magazine LatAm Enel Chile, operating through its Enel Green Power Chile subsidiary, has secured authorization from the National Electricity Coordinator, Chile's grid operator, to start commercial operations at its 398 MW Guanchoi solar plant. The facility is now the largest PV plant in Chile. It features approximately 900,000 bifacial monocrystalline solar panels from an undisclosed supplier. The array is situated in the Atacama region and is expected to generate more than 1,100 GWh of electricity ...

