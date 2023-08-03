Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 04.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung 4.8.2023: Kurschance! Und warum hier heute noch rein…!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 877961 | ISIN: US26875P1012 | Ticker-Symbol: EO5
Tradegate
04.08.23
09:59 Uhr
118,00 Euro
-2,35
-1,95 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
EOG RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EOG RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
118,50119,6511:03
118,40119,5511:03
PR Newswire
03.08.2023 | 22:15
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EOG Resources, Inc.: EOG Resources Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

HOUSTON, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) today reported second quarter 2023 results. The attached supplemental financial tables and schedules for the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures and related definitions, along with a related presentation, are also available on EOG's website at http://investors.eogresources.com/investors.

Key Financial Results


In millions of USD, except per-share, per-Boe and ratio data








GAAP

2Q 2023

1Q 2023

4Q 2022

3Q 2022

2Q 2022


Total Revenue

5,573

6,044

6,719

7,593

7,407


Net Income

1,553

2,023

2,277

2,854

2,238


Net Income Per Share

2.66

3.45

3.87

4.86

3.81


Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

2,277

3,255

3,444

4,773

2,048


Total Expenditures

1,664

1,717

1,535

1,410

1,521


Current and Long-Term Debt

3,814

3,820

5,078

5,084

5,091


Cash and Cash Equivalents

4,764

5,018

5,972

5,272

3,073


Debt-to-Total Capitalization

12.7 %

13.1 %

17.0 %

17.6 %

18.6 %


Cash Operating Costs ($/Boe)

10.03

10.59

10.82

10.89

10.12


General and Administrative Costs ($/Boe)

1.61

1.71

1.87

1.92

1.53






Non - GAAP




Adjusted Net Income

1,457

1,578

1,941

2,179

1,614


Adjusted Net Income Per Share

2.49

2.69

3.30

3.71

2.74


CFO before Changes in Working Capital

2,563

2,559

3,091

3,432

2,357


Capital Expenditures

1,521

1,489

1,361

1,166

1,071


Free Cash Flow

1,042

1,070

1,730

2,266

1,286


Net Debt

(950)

(1,198)

(894)

(188)

2,018


Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization

(3.8 %)

(4.9 %)

(3.7 %)

(0.8 %)

8.3 %


Cash Operating Costs ($/Boe) 1

10.03

10.59

10.82

10.70

10.12


General and Administrative Costs ($/Boe) 1

1.61

1.71

1.87

1.73

1.53


Second Quarter Highlights

  • Earned adjusted net income of $1.5 billion, or $2.49 per share
  • Generated $1.0 billion of free cash flow
  • Declared regular quarterly dividend of $0.825 per share
  • Repurchased $300 million of shares during the second quarter
  • Oil, NGL, and natural gas production above guidance midpoints
  • Capital expenditures, per-unit cash operating costs, and per-unit DD&A below guidance midpoints

Volumes and Capital Expenditures



2Q 2023






2Q 2023

Guidance
Midpoint

1Q 2023

4Q 2022

3Q 2022

2Q 2022


Wellhead Volumes








Crude Oil and Condensate (MBod)

476.6

472.6

457.7

465.6

465.1

464.1


Natural Gas Liquids (MBbld)

215.7

212.0

212.2

189.0

209.3

201.9


Natural Gas (MMcfd)

1,668

1,635

1,639

1,527

1,469

1,528


Total Crude Oil Equivalent (MBoed)

970.3

957.1

943.0

909.1

919.2

920.7






Capital Expenditures ($MM)

1,521

1,650

1,489

1,361

1,166

1,071


Regular Dividend and Second Quarter Share Repurchases
The Board of Directors today declared a dividend of $0.825 per share on EOG's common stock. The dividend will be payable October 31, 2023, to stockholders of record as of October 17, 2023 . The indicated annual rate is $3.30 per share.

During the second quarter, the company repurchased 2.8 million shares for $300 million under its share repurchase authorization, at an average purchase price of approximately $108 per share.

Year-to-date, the company repurchased 5.7 million shares for $610 million under its share repurchase authorization, at an average purchase price of approximately $107 per share. EOG has approximately $4.4 billion remaining on its current share buyback authorization.

From Ezra Yacob, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
"EOG delivered another quarter of exceptional operating performance with production volumes, capital expenditures, and cash operating costs all better than expected. Results through the first half of the year reflect consistent operating execution across our multi-basin portfolio to lower costs and generate free cash flow.

"EOG remains committed to returning cash to our shareholders. We paid our peer-leading regular dividend and repurchased shares with strong free cash flow during the quarter. To date, we have already committed to returning more than 60% of expected free cash flow in 2023 to shareholders, with the potential to return additional cash over the balance of the year.

"Along with strong performance in the Delaware Basin and Eagle Ford, we are pleased by the outstanding progress across our emerging plays. The South Texas Dorado, Southern Powder River Basin, and Ohio Utica Combo are achieving significant operational improvements, driving lower costs and supporting higher returns. EOG is performing better than ever, with the benefits of our multi-basin portfolio providing a clear runway to drive further improvements and value for our shareholders."

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Performance

Prices

  • Crude oil, NGL, and natural gas prices declined in 2Q compared with 1Q

Volumes

  • Total 2Q oil production of 476,600 Bopd was above the midpoint of the guidance range and up 4% from 1Q, reflecting a planned change in activity mix
  • NGL and natural gas production were each above the midpoint of the guidance range and up 2% from 1Q
  • Total company equivalent production increased 3% from 1Q

Per-Unit Costs

  • LOE, transportation, gathering and processing, and G&A costs decreased in 2Q compared with 1Q, while DD&A expenses increased

Hedges

  • Mark-to-market hedge gains decreased, lowering GAAP earnings per share in 2Q compared with 1Q
  • Lower cash paid to settle hedges partially offset the impact of lower commodity prices on adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share

Free Cash Flow

  • Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital was $2.56 billion
  • EOG incurred $1.52 billion of capital expenditures
  • This resulted in $1.04 billion of free cash flow

Cash Return and Working Capital

  • Paid $480 million in regular dividends
  • Repurchased $300 million of stock
  • Changes in working capital accounted for $540 million of the decrease in cash

Second Quarter 2023 Operating Performance

Lease and Well
Per-unit lease and well costs decreased in 2Q compared with 1Q and were below the guidance midpoint primarily due to decreased workovers and fuel-related expenses.

Transportation; Gathering and Processing
Per-unit transportation and G&P costs declined in 2Q and were below the guidance midpoints primarily due to oil transportation optimization, higher in-basin NGL sales, and lower fuel costs.

General and Administrative
Per-unit G&A costs declined in 2Q and were below the guidance midpoint primarily due to lower third-party service expenses.

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
Per-unit DD&A costs increased in 2Q compared with 1Q but were below the guidance midpoint due to well mix.

Second Quarter 2023 Results vs Guidance


(Unaudited)


See "Endnotes" below for related discussion and definitions.





2Q 2023








2Q 2023


Guidance

Midpoint

Variance

1Q 2023

4Q 2022

3Q 2022

2Q 2022


Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod)





United States

476.0


472.0

4.0

457.1

465.1

464.6

463.5


Trinidad

0.6


0.6

0.0

0.6

0.5

0.5

0.6


Other International

0.0


0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0


Total

476.6


472.6

4.0

457.7

465.6

465.1

464.1


Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld)





Total

215.7


212.0

3.7

212.2

189.0

209.3

201.9


Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd)





United States

1,513


1,490

23

1,475

1,378

1,306

1,324


Trinidad

155


145

10

164

149

163

204


Other International

0


0

0

0

0

0

0


Total

1,668


1,635

33

1,639

1,527

1,469

1,528







Total Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed)

970.3


957.1

13.2

943.0

909.1

919.2

920.7


Total MMBoe

88.3


87.1

1.2

84.9

83.6

84.6

83.8







Benchmark Price





Oil (WTI) ($/Bbl)

73.75




76.11

82.63

91.64

108.42


Natural Gas (HH) ($/Mcf)

2.09




3.43

6.27

8.18

7.17







Crude Oil and Condensate - above (below) WTI3 ($/Bbl)





United States

1.23


0.70

0.53

1.16

3.05

4.41

2.84


Trinidad

(8.87)


(9.50)

0.63

(7.13)

(7.42)

(6.66)

(10.13)


Natural Gas Liquids - Realizations as % of WTI





Total

28.3 %


29.0 %

(0.7 %)

33.7 %

34.6 %

39.3 %

39.0 %


Natural Gas - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub4 ($/Mcf)





United States

(0.02)


0.00

(0.02)

0.04

(0.15)

1.17

0.60


Natural Gas Realizations5 ($/Mcf)





Trinidad

3.45


3.45

0.00

3.87

3.97

7.45

3.42







Total Expenditures (GAAP) ($MM)

1,664




1,717

1,535

1,410

1,521


Capital Expenditures (non-GAAP) ($MM)

1,521


1,650

(129)

1,489

1,361

1,166

1,071







Operating Unit Costs ($/Boe)





Lease and Well

3.94


4.20

(0.26)

4.23

4.23

3.96

3.87


Transportation Costs

2.67


2.85

(0.18)

2.78

2.83

3.04

2.91


Gathering and Processing

1.81


1.90

(0.09)

1.87

1.89

1.97

1.81


General and Administrative (GAAP)

1.61


1.70

(0.09)

1.71

1.87

1.92

1.53


General and Administrative (non-GAAP)1

1.61


1.70

(0.09)

1.71

1.87

1.73

1.53


Cash Operating Costs (GAAP)

10.03


10.65

(0.62)

10.59

10.82

10.89

10.12


Cash Operating Costs (non-GAAP)

10.03


10.65

(0.62)

10.59

10.82

10.70

10.12


Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

9.81


10.00

(0.19)

9.40

10.50

10.71

10.87







Expenses ($MM)





Exploration and Dry Hole

47


65

(18)

51

48

53

55


Impairment (GAAP)

35




34

142

94

91


Impairment (excluding certain impairments (non-GAAP))6

35


100

(65)

34

111

48

55


Capitalized Interest

8


9

(1)

8

11

11

7


Net Interest

35


34

1

42

42

41

48







TOTI (% of Wellhead Revenue) (GAAP)

7.8 %


8.5 %

(0.7 %)

7.8 %

7.8 %

5.5 %

7.3 %


TOTI (% of Wellhead Revenue) (non-GAAP)1

7.8 %


8.5 %

(0.7 %)

7.8 %

7.8 %

7.4 %

7.3 %


Income Taxes





Effective Rate

21.9 %


21.5 %

0.4 %

22.0 %

20.4 %

22.1 %

22.3 %


Current Tax (Benefit) / Expense ($MM)

241


365

(124)

338

409

481

745


Third Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Guidance7



(Unaudited)



See "Endnotes" below for related discussion and definitions.




3Q 2023

Guidance Range

3Q 2023

Midpoint

FY 2023

Guidance Range

FY 2023

Midpoint

2022

Actual

2021

Actual

2020

Actual



Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod)














United States

467.0

-

478.0

472.5

471.0

-

476.0

473.5

460.7

443.4

408.1



Trinidad

0.2

-

0.6

0.4

0.3

-

0.5

0.4

0.6

1.5

1.0



Other International

0.0

-

0.0

0.0

0.0

-

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

0.1



Total

467.2

-

478.6

472.9

471.3

-

476.5

473.9

461.3

445.0

409.2



Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld)














Total

218.0

-

228.0

223.0

219.0

-

225.0

222.0

197.7

144.5

136.0



Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd)














United States

1,500

-

1,560

1,530

1,510

-

1,570

1,540

1,315

1,210

1,040



Trinidad

115

-

145

130

140

-

170

155

180

217

180



Other International

0

-

0

0

0

-

0

0

0

9

32



Total

1,615

-

1,705

1,660

1,650

-

1,740

1,695

1,495

1,436

1,252



Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed)














United States

935.0

-

966.0

950.5

941.7

-

962.7

952.2

877.5

789.6

717.5



Trinidad

19.4

-

24.8

22.1

23.6

-

28.8

26.2

30.7

37.7

30.9



Other International

0.0

-

0.0

0.0

0.0

-

0.0

0.0

0.0

1.6

5.4



Total

954.4

-

990.8

972.6

965.3

-

991.5

978.4

908.2

828.9

753.8

















Benchmark Price














Oil (WTI) ($/Bbl)









94.23

67.96

39.40



Natural Gas (HH) ($/Mcf)









6.64

3.85

2.08

















Crude Oil and Condensate - above (below) WTI 3 ($/Bbl)














United States

0.50

-

1.50

1.00

0.50

-

1.50

1.00

2.99

0.58

(0.75)



Trinidad

(11.00)

-

(9.00)

(10.00)

(9.50)

-

(8.50)

(9.00)

(8.07)

(11.70)

(9.20)



Natural Gas Liquids - Realizations as % of WTI














Total

23.0 %

-

33.0 %

28.0 %

27.0 %

-

33.0 %

30.0 %

39.0 %

50.5 %

34.0 %



Natural Gas - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub 4 ($/Mcf)














United States

(0.30)

-

0.20

(0.05)

(0.50)

-

0.50

0.00

0.63

1.03

(0.47)



Natural Gas Realizations 5 ($/Mcf)














Trinidad

3.00

-

3.70

3.35

3.30

-

3.80

3.55

4.43

3.40

2.57

















Total Expenditures (GAAP) ($MM)









5,610

4,255

4,113



Capital Expenditures 8 (non-GAAP) ($MM)

1,560

-

1,760

1,660

5,800

-

6,200

6,000

4,607

3,755

3,344

















Operating Unit Costs ($/Boe)














Lease and Well

3.90

-

4.50

4.20

4.00

-

4.30

4.15

4.02

3.75

3.85



Transportation Costs

2.55

-

2.85

2.70

2.70

-

2.80

2.75

2.91

2.85

2.66



Gathering and Processing

1.80

-

2.00

1.90

1.85

-

1.95

1.90

1.87

1.85

1.66



General and Administrative (GAAP)

1.75

-

2.05

1.90

1.65

-

1.80

1.73

1.72

1.69

1.75



General and Administrative (non-GAAP) 1









1.67

1.69

1.75



Cash Operating Costs (GAAP)

10.00

-

11.40

10.70

10.20

-

10.85

10.53

10.52

10.14

9.92



Cash Operating Costs (non-GAAP)









10.47

10.14

9.92



Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

9.40

-

10.40

9.90

9.60

-

10.20

9.90

10.69

12.07

12.32

















Expenses ($MM)














Exploration and Dry Hole

45

-

85

65

170

-

230

200

204

225

159



Impairment (GAAP)









382

376

2,100



Impairment (excluding certain impairments (non GAAP)) 6

65

-

135

100

200

-

340

270

269

361

232



Capitalized Interest

8

-

12

10

32

-

36

34

36

33

31



Net Interest

32

-

36

34

142

-

146

144

179

178

205

















TOTI (% of Wellhead Revenue) (GAAP)

7.5 %

-

9.5 %

8.5 %

7.0 %

-

9.0 %

8.0 %

7.0 %

6.8 %

6.6 %



TOTI (% of Wellhead Revenue) (non-GAAP) 1









7.5 %

6.8 %

6.6 %



Income Taxes














Effective Rate

19.0 %

-

24.0 %

21.5 %

19.0 %

-

24.0 %

21.5 %

21.7 %

21.4 %

18.2 %



Current Tax (Benefit) / Expense ($MM)

295

-

395

345

1,130

-

1,330

1,230

2,208

1,393

(61)



Second Quarter 2023 Results Webcast
 Friday, August 4, 2023, 9:00 a.m. Central time ( 10:00 a.m. Eastern time )
Webcast will be available on EOG's website for one year.
http://investors.eogresources.com/Investors

About EOG
EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States and Trinidad . To learn more visit www.eogresources.com.

Investor Contacts
 David Streit 713-571-4902
Neel Panchal 713-571-4884
Shelby O'Connor 713-571-4560

Media Contact
 Kimberly Ehmer 713-571-4676

Endnotes





1)

Third quarter 2022 TOTI (% of Wellhead Revenue) (non-GAAP) and General and Administrative Costs (non-GAAP) exclude a state severance tax refund and related consulting fees, respectively, as reflected in the accompanying Adjusted Net Income (Loss) reconciliation schedule.


2)

Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, gains (losses) on asset dispositions, other revenue, exploration, dry hole, impairments and marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense and the impact of changes in the effective income tax rate.


3)

EOG bases United States and Trinidad crude oil and condensate price differentials upon the West Texas Intermediate crude oil price at Cushing, Oklahoma, using the simple average of the NYMEX settlement prices for each trading day within the applicable calendar month.


4)

EOG bases United States natural gas price differentials upon the natural gas price at Henry Hub, Louisiana, using the NYMEX Last Day Settle price for each of the applicable months.


5)

The third quarter and full-year 2022 realized natural gas price for Trinidad includes a one-time pricing adjustment of $3.37/Mcf and $0.76/Mcf, respectively, for prior-period production following a contract amendment with the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Limited (NGC).


6)

In general, EOG excludes impairments which are (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets). EOG believes excluding these impairments from total impairment costs is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as such impairments were caused by factors outside of EOG's control (versus, for example, impairments that are due to EOG's proved oil and gas properties not being as productive as it originally estimated).


7)

The forecast items for the third quarter and full year 2023 set forth above for EOG are based on currently available information and expectations as of the date of this press release. EOG undertakes no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise this forecast, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise. This forecast, which should be read in conjunction with this press release and EOG's related Current Report on Form 8-K filing, replaces and supersedes any previously issued guidance or forecast.


8)

The forecast includes expenditures for Exploration and Development Drilling, Facilities, Leasehold Acquisitions, Capitalized Interest, Dry Hole Costs and Other Property, Plant and Equipment. The forecast excludes Property Acquisitions, Asset Retirement Costs, Non-Cash Exchanges and Transactions and exploration costs incurred as operating expenses.


Glossary



Acq

Acquisitions


ATROR

After-tax rate of return


Bbl

Barrel


Bn

Billion


Boe

Barrels of oil equivalent


Bopd

Barrels of oil per day


CAGR

Compound annual growth rate


Capex

Capital expenditures


CFO

Cash flow provided by operating activities before changes in working capital


CO2e

Carbon dioxide equivalent


DD&A

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization


Disc

Discoveries


Divest

Divestitures


EPS

Earnings per share


Ext

Extensions


G&A

General and administrative expense


G&P

Gathering and processing expense


GHG

Greenhouse gas


HH

Henry Hub


LOE

Lease operating expense, or lease and well expense


MBbld

Thousand barrels of liquids per day


MBod

Thousand barrels of oil per day


MBoe

Thousand barrels of oil equivalent


MBoed

Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day


Mcf

Thousand cubic feet of natural gas


MMBoe

Million barrels of oil equivalent


MMcfd

Million cubic feet of natural gas per day


NGLs

Natural gas liquids


NYMEX

U.S. New York Mercantile Exchange


OTP

Other than price


QoQ

Quarter over quarter


TOTI

Taxes other than income


Trans

Transportation expense


USD

United States dollar


WTI

West Texas Intermediate


YoY

Year over year


$MM

Million United States dollars


$/Bbl

U.S. Dollars per barrel


$/Boe

U.S. Dollars per barrel of oil equivalent


$/Mcf

U.S. Dollars per thousand cubic feet


This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including, among others, statements and projections regarding EOG's future financial position, operations, performance, business strategy, goals, returns and rates of return, budgets, reserves, levels of production, capital expenditures, costs and asset sales, statements regarding future commodity prices and statements regarding the plans and objectives of EOG's management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. EOG typically uses words such as "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "strategy," "intend," "plan," "target," "aims," "ambition," "initiative," "goal," "may," "will," "focused on," "should" and "believe" or the negative of those terms or other variations or comparable terminology to identify its forward-looking statements. In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning EOG's future financial or operating results and returns or EOG's ability to replace or increase reserves, increase production, generate returns and rates of return, replace or increase drilling locations, reduce or otherwise control drilling, completion and operating costs and capital expenditures, generate cash flows, pay down or refinance indebtedness, achieve, reach or otherwise meet initiatives, plans, goals, ambitions or targets with respect to emissions, other environmental matters, safety matters or other ESG (environmental/social/governance) matters, or pay and/or increase dividends are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. Although EOG believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable and are based on reasonable assumptions, no assurance can be given that such assumptions are accurate or will prove to have been correct or that any of such expectations will be achieved (in full or at all) or will be achieved on the expected or anticipated timelines. Moreover, EOG's forward-looking statements may be affected by known, unknown or currently unforeseen risks, events or circumstances that may be outside EOG's control. Furthermore, this press release and any accompanying disclosures may include or reference certain forward-looking, non-GAAP financial measures, such as free cash flow and cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, and certain related estimates regarding future performance, results and financial position. Because we provide these measures on a forward-looking basis, we cannot reliably or reasonably predict certain of the necessary components of the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measures, such as future changes in working capital. Accordingly, we are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of such forward-looking, non-GAAP financial measures to the respective most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures. Management believes these forward-looking, non-GAAP measures may be a useful tool for the investment community in comparing EOG's forecasted financial performance to the forecasted financial performance of other companies in the industry. Any such forward-looking measures and estimates are intended to be illustrative only and are not intended to reflect the results that EOG will necessarily achieve for the period(s) presented; EOG's actual results may differ materially from such measures and estimates. Important factors that could cause EOG's actual results to differ materially from the expectations reflected in EOG's forward-looking statements include, among others:

  • the timing, extent and duration of changes in prices for, supplies of, and demand for, crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), natural gas and related commodities;
  • the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to acquire or discover additional reserves;
  • the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to (i) economically develop its acreage in, (ii) produce reserves and achieve anticipated production levels and rates of return from, (iii) decrease or otherwise control its drilling, completion and operating costs and capital expenditures related to, and (iv) maximize reserve recovery from, its existing and future crude oil and natural gas exploration and development projects and associated potential and existing drilling locations;
  • the success of EOG's cost-mitigation initiatives and actions in offsetting the impact of inflationary pressures on EOG's operating costs and capital expenditures;
  • the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to market its production of crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas;
  • security threats, including cybersecurity threats and disruptions to our business and operations from breaches of our information technology systems, physical breaches of our facilities and other infrastructure or breaches of the information technology systems, facilities and infrastructure of third parties with which we transact business;
  • the availability, proximity and capacity of, and costs associated with, appropriate gathering, processing, compression, storage, transportation, refining, and export facilities;
  • the availability, cost, terms and timing of issuance or execution of mineral licenses and leases and governmental and other permits and rights-of- way, and EOG's ability to retain mineral licenses and leases;
  • the impact of, and changes in, government policies, laws and regulations, including climate change-related regulations, policies and initiatives (for example, with respect to air emissions); tax laws and regulations (including, but not limited to, carbon tax and emissions-related legislation); environmental, health and safety laws and regulations relating to disposal of produced water, drilling fluids and other wastes, hydraulic fracturing and access to and use of water; laws and regulations affecting the leasing of acreage and permitting for oil and gas drilling and the calculation of royalty payments in respect of oil and gas production; laws and regulations imposing additional permitting and disclosure requirements, additional operating restrictions and conditions or restrictions on drilling and completion operations and on the transportation of crude oil, NGLs and natural gas; laws and regulations with respect to financial derivatives and hedging activities; and laws and regulations with respect to the import and export of crude oil, natural gas and related commodities;
  • the impact of climate change-related policies and initiatives at the corporate and/or investor community levels and other potential developments related to climate change, such as (but not limited to) changes in consumer and industrial/commercial behavior, preferences and attitudes with respect to the generation and consumption of energy; increased availability of, and increased consumer and industrial/commercial demand for, competing energy sources (including alternative energy sources); technological advances with respect to the generation, transmission, storage and consumption of energy; alternative fuel requirements; energy conservation measures and emissions-related legislation; decreased demand for, and availability of, services and facilities related to the exploration for, and production of, crude oil, NGLs and natural gas; and negative perceptions of the oil and gas industry and, in turn, reputational risks associated with the exploration for, and production of, crude oil, NGLs and natural gas;
  • continuing political and social concerns relating to climate change and the greater potential for shareholder activism, governmental inquiries and enforcement actions and litigation and the resulting expenses and potential disruption to EOG's day-to-day operations;
  • the extent to which EOG is able to successfully and economically develop, implement and carry out its emissions and other ESG-related initiatives and achieve its related targets and initiatives;
  • EOG's ability to effectively integrate acquired crude oil and natural gas properties into its operations, identify and resolve existing and potential issues with respect to such properties and accurately estimate reserves, production, drilling, completion and operating costs and capital expenditures with respect to such properties;
  • the extent to which EOG's third-party-operated crude oil and natural gas properties are operated successfully, economically and in compliance with applicable laws and regulations;
  • competition in the oil and gas exploration and production industry for the acquisition of licenses, leases and properties;
  • the availability and cost of, and competition in the oil and gas exploration and production industry for, employees, labor and other personnel, facilities, equipment, materials (such as water, sand, fuel and tubulars) and services;
  • the accuracy of reserve estimates, which by their nature involve the exercise of professional judgment and may therefore be imprecise;
  • weather, including its impact on crude oil and natural gas demand, and weather-related delays in drilling and in the installation and operation (by EOG or third parties) of production, gathering, processing, refining, compression, storage, transportation, and export facilities;
  • the ability of EOG's customers and other contractual counterparties to satisfy their obligations to EOG and, related thereto, to access the credit and capital markets to obtain financing needed to satisfy their obligations to EOG;
  • EOG's ability to access the commercial paper market and other credit and capital markets to obtain financing on terms it deems acceptable, if at all, and to otherwise satisfy its capital expenditure requirements;
  • the extent to which EOG is successful in its completion of planned asset dispositions;
  • the extent and effect of any hedging activities engaged in by EOG;
  • the timing and extent of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates, inflation rates, global and domestic financial market conditions and global and domestic general economic conditions;
  • the duration and economic and financial impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health issues;
  • geopolitical factors and political conditions and developments around the world (such as the imposition of tariffs or trade or other economic sanctions, political instability and armed conflict), including in the areas in which EOG operates;
  • the extent to which EOG incurs uninsured losses and liabilities or losses and liabilities in excess of its insurance coverage;
  • acts of war and terrorism and responses to these acts; and
  • the other factors described under ITEM 1A, Risk Factors of EOG's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and any updates to those factors set forth in EOG's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K.

In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the events anticipated by EOG's forward-looking statements may not occur, and, if any of such events do, we may not have anticipated the timing of their occurrence or the duration or extent of their impact on our actual results. Accordingly, you should not place any undue reliance on any of EOG's forward-looking statements. EOG's forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and EOG undertakes no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise.

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose not only "proved" reserves (i.e., quantities of oil and gas that are estimated to be recoverable with a high degree of confidence), but also "probable" reserves (i.e., quantities of oil and gas that are as likely as not to be recovered) as well as "possible" reserves (i.e., additional quantities of oil and gas that might be recovered, but with a lower probability than probable reserves). Statements of reserves are only estimates and may not correspond to the ultimate quantities of oil and gas recovered. Any reserve or resource estimates provided in this press release that are not specifically designated as being estimates of proved reserves may include "potential" reserves, "resource potential" and/or other estimated reserves or estimated resources not necessarily calculated in accordance with, or contemplated by, the SEC's latest reserve reporting guidelines. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in EOG's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, available from EOG at P.O. Box 4362, Houston, Texas 77210-4362 (Attn: Investor Relations). You can also obtain this report from the SEC by calling 1-800-SEC-0330 or from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In addition, reconciliation schedules and definitions for non-GAAP financial measures can be found on the EOG website at www.eogresources.com.

Income Statements


In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)





2022


2023



1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

Year


1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

YTD


Operating Revenues and Other













Crude Oil and Condensate

3,889

4,699

4,109

3,670

16,367


3,182

3,252



6,434


Natural Gas Liquids

681

777

693

497

2,648


490

409



899


Natural Gas

716

1,000

1,235

830

3,781


517

334



851


Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market
Financial Commodity Derivative
Contracts, Net

(2,820)

(1,377)

(18)

233

(3,982)


376

101



477


Gathering, Processing and Marketing

1,469

2,169

1,561

1,497

6,696


1,390

1,465



2,855


Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions,
Net

25

97

(21)

(27)

74


69

(9)



60


Other, Net

23

42

34

19

118


20

21



41


Total

3,983

7,407

7,593

6,719

25,702


6,044

5,573



11,617








Operating Expenses






Lease and Well

318

324

335

354

1,331


359

348



707


Transportation Costs

228

244

257

237

966


236

236



472


Gathering and Processing Costs

144

152

167

158

621


159

160



319


Exploration Costs

45

35

35

44

159


50

47



97


Dry Hole Costs

3

20

18

4

45


1

-



1


Impairments

55

91

94

142

382


34

35



69


Marketing Costs

1,283

2,127

1,621

1,504

6,535


1,361

1,456



2,817


Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

847

911

906

878

3,542


798

866



1,664


General and Administrative

124

128

162

156

570


145

142



287


Taxes Other Than Income

390

472

334

389

1,585


329

313



642


Total

3,437

4,504

3,929

3,866

15,736


3,472

3,603



7,075








Operating Income

546

2,903

3,664

2,853

9,966


2,572

1,970



4,542


Other Income (Expense), Net

(1)

27

40

48

114


65

51



116


Income Before Interest Expense and
Income Taxes

545

2,930

3,704

2,901

10,080


2,637

2,021



4,658


Interest Expense, Net

48

48

41

42

179


42

35



77


Income Before Income Taxes

497

2,882

3,663

2,859

9,901


2,595

1,986



4,581


Income Tax Provision

107

644

809

582

2,142


572

433



1,005


Net Income

390

2,238

2,854

2,277

7,759


2,023

1,553



3,576








Dividends Declared per Common Share

1.7500

2.5500

2.2500

2.3250

8.8750


1.8250

0.8250



2.6500


Net Income Per Share






Basic

0.67

3.84

4.90

3.90

13.31


3.46

2.68



6.14


Diluted

0.67

3.81

4.86

3.87

13.22


3.45

2.66



6.10


Average Number of Common Shares






Basic

582

583

583

584

583


584

580



582


Diluted

586

588

587

588

587


587

584



586


Wellhead Volumes and Prices


(Unaudited)





2022


2023



1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

Year


1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

YTD


Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBbld)(A)













United States

449.4

463.5

464.6

465.1

460.7


457.1

476.0



466.6


Trinidad

0.7

0.6

0.5

0.5

0.6


0.6

0.6



0.6


Total

450.1

464.1

465.1

465.6

461.3


457.7

476.6



467.2








Average Crude Oil and Condensate Prices ($/ Bbl) (B)













United States

$ 96.02

$ 111.26

$ 96.05

$ 85.68

$ 97.22


$ 77.27

$ 74.98



$ 76.10


Trinidad

83.82

98.29

84.98

75.21

86.16


68.98

64.88



66.92


Composite

96.00

111.25

96.04

85.67

97.21


77.26

74.97



76.09








Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld) (A)













United States

190.3

201.9

209.3

189.0

197.7


212.2

215.7



213.9


Total

190.3

201.9

209.3

189.0

197.7


212.2

215.7



213.9








Average Natural Gas Liquids Prices ($/Bbl) (B)













United States

$ 39.77

$ 42.28

$ 36.02

$ 28.55

$ 36.70


$ 25.67

$ 20.85



$ 23.23


Composite

39.77

42.28

36.02

28.55

36.70


25.67

20.85



23.23








Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd) (A)













United States

1,249

1,324

1,306

1,378

1,315


1,475

1,513



1,494


Trinidad

209

204

163

149

180


164

155



160


Total

1,458

1,528

1,469

1,527

1,495


1,639

1,668



1,654








Average Natural Gas Prices ($/Mcf) (B)













United States

$ 5.81

$ 7.77

$ 9.35

$ 6.12

$ 7.27


$ 3.47

$ 2.07



$ 2.76


Trinidad (D)

3.36

3.42

7.45

3.97

4.43


3.87

3.45



3.67


Composite

5.46

7.19

9.14

5.91

6.93


3.51

2.20



2.84








Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed) (C)













United States

847.8

886.1

891.6

883.8

877.5


915.0

943.8



929.5


Trinidad

35.5

34.6

27.6

25.3

30.7


28.0

26.5



27.2


Total

883.3

920.7

919.2

909.1

908.2


943.0

970.3



956.7








Total MMBoe (C)

79.5

83.8

84.6

83.6

331.5


84.9

88.3



173.2





(A)

Thousand barrels per day or million cubic feet per day, as applicable.


(B)

Dollars per barrel or per thousand cubic feet, as applicable. Excludes the impact of financial commodity derivative instruments (see Note 12 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in EOG's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2023).


(C)

Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day or million barrels of oil equivalent, as applicable; includes crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas. Crude oil equivalent volumes are determined using a ratio of 1.0 barrel of crude oil and condensate or NGLs to 6.0 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. MMBoe is calculated by multiplying the MBoed amount by the number of days in the period and then dividing that amount by one thousand.


(D)

Includes positive revenue adjustment of $3.37 per Mcf and $0.76 per Mcf ($0.37 per Mcf and $0.09 per Mcf of EOG's composite wellhead natural gas price) for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, respectively, related to a price adjustment per a provision of the natural gas sales contract with the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Limited and its subsidiary amended in July 2022 for natural gas sales during the period from September 2020 through June 2022.


Balance Sheets


In millions of USD (Unaudited)





2022


2023



MAR

JUN

SEP

DEC


MAR

JUN

SEP

DEC


Current Assets











Cash and Cash Equivalents

4,009

3,073

5,272

5,972


5,018

4,764




Accounts Receivable, Net

3,213

3,735

3,343

2,774


2,455

2,263




Inventories

586

739

872

1,058


1,131

1,355




Assets from Price Risk Management Activities

-

1

-

-


-

-




Income Taxes Receivable

-

-

93

97


-

1




Other

671

605

621

574


580

523




Total

8,479

8,153

10,201

10,475


9,184

8,906









Property, Plant and Equipment





Oil and Gas Properties (Successful Efforts Method)

65,408

66,098

67,065

67,322


67,907

69,178




Other Property, Plant and Equipment

4,801

4,862

4,659

4,786


5,101

5,282




Total Property, Plant and Equipment

70,209

70,960

71,724

72,108


73,008

74,460




Less: Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

(41,747)

(42,113)

(42,623)

(42,679)


(42,785)

(43,550)




Total Property, Plant and Equipment, Net

28,462

28,847

29,101

29,429


30,223

30,910




Deferred Income Taxes

13

12

18

33


31

33




Other Assets

1,143

1,127

1,167

1,434


1,587

1,638




Total Assets

38,097

38,139

40,487

41,371


41,025

41,487









Current Liabilities





Accounts Payable

2,660

2,896

2,718

2,532


2,438

2,205




Accrued Taxes Payable

1,130

594

542

405


637

425




Dividends Payable

436

437

437

482


482

478




Liabilities from Price Risk Management Activities

260

79

243

169


31

22




Current Portion of Long-Term Debt

1,283

1,282

1,282

1,283


33

34




Current Portion of Operating Lease Liabilities

223

216

235

296


354

335




Other

272

264

289

346


253

232




Total

6,264

5,768

5,746

5,513


4,228

3,731









Long-Term Debt

3,816

3,809

3,802

3,795


3,787

3,780




Other Liabilities

2,191

2,067

2,573

2,574


2,620

2,581




Deferred Income Taxes

4,286

4,183

4,517

4,710


4,943

5,138




Commitments and Contingencies










Stockholders' Equity





Common Stock, $0.01 Par

206

206

206

206


206

206




Additional Paid in Capital

6,095

6,128

6,155

6,187


6,219

6,257




Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

(13)

(12)

(6)

(8)


(8)

(9)




Retained Earnings

15,283

16,028

17,563

18,472


19,423

20,497




Common Stock Held in Treasury

(31)

(38)

(69)

(78)


(393)

(694)




Total Stockholders' Equity

21,540

22,312

23,849

24,779


25,447

26,257




Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

38,097

38,139

40,487

41,371


41,025

41,487




Cash Flows Statements


In millions of USD (Unaudited)



2022


2023



1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

Year


1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

YTD


Cash Flows from Operating Activities













Reconciliation of Net Income to Net Cash
Provided by Operating Activities:













Net Income

390

2,238

2,854

2,277

7,759


2,023

1,553



3,576


Items Not Requiring (Providing) Cash













Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

847

911

906

878

3,542


798

866



1,664


Impairments

55

91

94

142

382


34

35



69


Stock-Based Compensation Expenses

35

30

34

34

133


34

35



69


Deferred Income Taxes

(465)

(102)

327

179

(61)


234

194



428


(Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net

(25)

(97)

21

27

(74)


(69)

9



(60)


Other, Net

6

(16)

(5)

15

-


4

2



6


Dry Hole Costs

3

20

18

4

45


1

-



1


Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative
Contracts (Gains) Losses, Net

2,820

1,377

18

(233)

3,982


(376)

(101)



(477)


Net Cash Payments for Settlements of
Financial Commodity Derivative
Contracts

(296)

(2,114)

(847)

(244)

(3,501)


(123)

(30)



(153)


Other, Net

2

19

12

12

45


(1)

-



(1)


Changes in Components of Working Capital and
Other Assets and Liabilities













Accounts Receivable

(878)

(522)

392

661

(347)


338

137



475


Inventories

(14)

(157)

(140)

(223)

(534)


(77)

(226)



(303)


Accounts Payable

130

259

(88)

(211)

90


(77)

(231)



(308)


Accrued Taxes Payable

613

(536)

(53)

(137)

(113)


232

(212)



20


Other Assets

(213)

71

(129)

(93)

(364)


52

43



95


Other Liabilities

(2,250)

433

1,269

282

(266)


193

(47)



146


Changes in Components of Working Capital
Associated with Investing Activities

68

143

90

74

375


35

250



285


Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

828

2,048

4,773

3,444

11,093


3,255

2,277



5,532


Investing Cash Flows













Additions to Oil and Gas Properties

(939)

(1,349)

(1,102)

(1,229)

(4,619)


(1,305)

(1,341)



(2,646)


Additions to Other Property, Plant and Equipment

(70)

(75)

(103)

(133)

(381)


(319)

(180)



(499)


Proceeds from Sales of Assets

121

110

79

39

349


92

29



121


Other Investing Activities

-

(30)

-

-

(30)


-

-



-


Changes in Components of Working Capital
Associated with Investing Activities

(68)

(143)

(90)

(74)

(375)


(35)

(250)



(285)


Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

(956)

(1,487)

(1,216)

(1,397)

(5,056)


(1,567)

(1,742)



(3,309)


Financing Cash Flows













Long-Term Debt Repayments

-

-

-

-

-


(1,250)

-



(1,250)


Dividends Paid

(1,023)

(1,486)

(1,312)

(1,327)

(5,148)


(1,067)

(480)



(1,547)


Treasury Stock Purchased

(43)

(15)

(37)

(23)

(118)


(317)

(302)



(619)


Proceeds from Stock Options Exercised and
Employee Stock Purchase Plan

4

13

-

11

28


-

9



9


Debt Issuance Costs

-

-

-

-

-


-

(8)



(8)


Repayment of Finance Lease Liabilities

(10)

(9)

(8)

(8)

(35)


(8)

(8)



(16)


Net Cash Used in Financing Activities

(1,072)

(1,497)

(1,357)

(1,347)

(5,273)


(2,642)

(789)



(3,431)


Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash

-

-

(1)

-

(1)


-

-



-


Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents

(1,200)

(936)

2,199

700

763


(954)

(254)



(1,208)


Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period

5,209

4,009

3,073

5,272

5,209


5,972

5,018



5,972


Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period

4,009

3,073

5,272

5,972

5,972


5,018

4,764



4,764


Non-GAAP Financial Measure




To supplement the presentation of its financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), EOG's quarterly earnings releases and related conference calls, accompanying investor presentation slides and presentation slides for investor conferences contain certain financial measures that are not prepared or presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may include, but are not limited to, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt and related statistics.




A reconciliation of each of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and related discussion is included in the tables on the following pages and can also be found in the "Reconciliations & Guidance" section of the "Investors" page of the EOG website at www.eogresources.com.




As further discussed in the tables on the following pages, EOG believes these measures may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who make certain adjustments to GAAP measures (for example, to exclude non- recurring items) to facilitate comparisons to others in EOG's industry, and who utilize non-GAAP measures in their calculations of certain statistics (for example, return on capital employed and return on equity) used to evaluate EOG's performance.




EOG believes that the non-GAAP measures presented, when viewed in combination with its financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the company's performance. As is discussed in the tables on the following pages, EOG uses these non-GAAP measures for purposes of (i) comparing EOG's financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry and (ii) analyzing EOG's financial performance across periods.




The non-GAAP measures presented should not be considered in isolation, and should not be considered as a substitute for, or as an alternative to, EOG's reported Net Income (Loss), Long-Term Debt (including Current Portion of Long-Term Debt), Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and other financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures presented should be read in conjunction with EOG's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.




In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, EOG's presentation of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to, and may be calculated differently from, similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies, including its peer companies. EOG may also change the calculation of one or more of its non-GAAP measures from time to time - for example, to account for changes in its business and operations or to more closely conform to peer company or industry analysts' practices.




Direct ATROR




The calculation of EOG's direct after-tax rate of return (ATROR) is based on EOG's net estimated recoverable reserves for a particular well(s) or play, the estimated net present value of the future net cash flows from such reserves (for which EOG utilizes certain assumptions regarding future commodity prices and operating costs) and EOG's direct net costs incurred in drilling or acquiring such well(s). As such, EOG's direct ATROR for a particular well(s) or play cannot be calculated from EOG's consolidated financial statements.








Adjusted Net Income (Loss)


In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)




The following tables adjust reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to reflect actual net cash received from (payments for) settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts by eliminating the unrealized mark-to-market (gains) losses from these transactions, to eliminate the net (gains) losses on asset dispositions, to add back impairment charges related to certain of EOG's assets (which are generally (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets)), and to make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items as further described below. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust reported company earnings to match hedge realizations to production settlement months and make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.





2Q 2023



Before
Tax

Income Tax
Impact

After
Tax

Diluted Earnings per
Share








Reported Net Income (GAAP)

1,986

(433)

1,553

2.66


Adjustments:






Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts,
Net

(101)

22

(79)

(0.14)


Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity
Derivative Contracts (1)

(30)

6

(24)

(0.04)


Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net

9

(2)

7

0.01


Adjustments to Net Income

(122)

26

(96)

(0.17)








Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

1,864

(407)

1,457

2.49








Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)






Basic




580


Diluted




584




(1)

Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, such amount was $30 million.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)


(Continued)


In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)





1Q 2023



Before
Tax

Income Tax
Impact

After
Tax

Diluted Earnings per
Share








Reported Net Income (GAAP)

2,595

(572)

2,023

3.45


Adjustments:






Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts,
Net

(376)

81

(295)

(0.51)


Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity
Derivative Contracts (1)

(123)

27

(96)

(0.16)


Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net

(69)

15

(54)

(0.09)


Adjustments to Net Income

(568)

123

(445)

(0.76)








Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

2,027

(449)

1,578

2.69








Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)






Basic




584


Diluted




587




(1)

Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, such amount was $123 million.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
(Continued)


In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)









4Q 2022



Before
Tax

Income Tax
Impact

After
Tax

Diluted Earnings per
Share








Reported Net Income (GAAP)

2,859

(582)

2,277

3.87


Adjustments:






Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts,
Net

(233)

57

(176)

(0.31)


Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity
Derivative Contracts (1)

(244)

48

(196)

(0.33)


Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net

27

(6)

21

0.04


Add: Certain Impairments

31

(16)

15

0.03


Adjustments to Net Income

(419)

83

(336)

(0.57)








Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

2,440

(499)

1,941

3.30








Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)






Basic




584


Diluted




588




(1)

Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, such amount was $244 million.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)


(Continued)


In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)









3Q 2022



Before
Tax

Income Tax
Impact

After
Tax

Diluted Earnings per
Share








Reported Net Income (GAAP)

3,663

(809)

2,854

4.86


Adjustments:






Losses on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts,
Net

18

(4)

14

0.03


Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity
Derivative Contracts (1)

(847)

184

(663)

(1.13)


Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net

21

(3)

18

0.03


Add: Certain Impairments

46

(8)

38

0.06


Less: Severance Tax Refund

(115)

25

(90)

(0.15)


Add: Severance Tax Consulting Fees

16

(3)

13

0.02


Less: Interest on Severance Tax Refund

(7)

2

(5)

(0.01)


Adjustments to Net Income

(868)

193

(675)

(1.15)








Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

2,795

(616)

2,179

3.71








Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)






Basic




583


Diluted




587




(1)

Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended September 30, 2022, such amount was $847 million, of which $63 million was related to the early termination of certain contracts.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)


(Continued)


In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)





2Q 2022



Before
Tax

Income Tax
Impact

After
Tax

Diluted Earnings per
Share








Reported Net Income (GAAP)

2,882

(644)

2,238

3.81


Adjustments:






Losses on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts, Net

1,377

(299)

1,078

1.82


Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (1)

(2,114)

459

(1,655)

(2.81)


Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net

(97)

21

(76)

(0.13)


Add: Certain Impairments

36

(7)

29

0.05


Adjustments to Net Income

(798)

174

(624)

(1.07)








Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

2,084

(470)

1,614

2.74








Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)






Basic




583


Diluted




588




(1)

Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, such amount was $2,114 million, of which $1,328 million was related to the early termination of certain contracts.

Net Income per Share


In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)








1Q 2023 Net Income per Share (GAAP)


3.45






Realized Price




2Q 2023 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe

45.24



Less: 1Q 2023 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe

(49.37)



Subtotal

(4.13)



Multiplied by: 2Q 2023 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)

88.3



Total Change in Revenue

(365)



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%)

80



Change in Net Income

(285)



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share


(0.49)






Wellhead Volumes




2Q 2023 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)

88.3



Less: 1Q 2023 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)

(84.9)



Subtotal

3.4



Multiplied by: 2Q 2023 Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP)
(Including Total Exploration Costs)(refer to "Revenues Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil
Equivalent" schedule)

20.53



Change in Margin

70



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%)

(15)



Change in Net Income

55



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share


0.09






Certain Operating Costs per Boe




1Q 2023 Total Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe (refer to "Revenues,
Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" schedule)

19.99



Less: 2Q 2023 Total Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe (refer to "Revenues,
Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" schedule)

(19.84)



Subtotal

0.15



Multiplied by: 2Q 2023 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)

88.3



Change in Before-Tax Net Income

13



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%)

(3)



Change in Net Income

10



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share


0.02


Net Income Per Share




(Continued)




In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)








Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts, Net




2Q 2023 Net Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts

101



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision)

(22)



After Tax - (a)

79



Less: 1Q 2023 Net Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts

376



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision)

(81)



After Tax - (b)

295



Change in Net Income - (a) - (b)

(216)



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share


(0.37)






Other (1)


(0.04)






2Q 2023 Net Income per Share (GAAP)


2.66






2Q 2023 Average Number of Common Shares (GAAP) - Diluted

584





(1)

Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, gains (losses) on asset dispositions, other revenue, exploration, dry hole, impairments and marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense and the impact of changes in the effective income tax rate.

Adjusted Net Income Per Share




In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)




1Q 2023 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP)


2.69






Realized Price




2Q 2023 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe

45.24



Less: 1Q 2023 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe

(49.37)



Subtotal

(4.13)



Multiplied by: 2Q 2023 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)

88.3



Total Change in Revenue

(365)



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%)

80



Change in Net Income

(285)



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share


(0.49)


Wellhead Volumes




2Q 2023 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)

88.3



Less: 1Q 2023 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)

(84.9)



Subtotal

3.4



Multiplied by: 2Q 2023 Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP) (Including Total
Exploration Costs) (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent"
schedule)

20.53



Change in Margin

70



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%)

(15)



Change in Net Income

55



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share


0.09






Certain Operating Costs per Boe




1Q 2023 Total Cash Operating Costs (Non-GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe
(refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" schedule)

19.99



Less: 2Q 2023 Total Cash Operating Costs (Non-GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe
(refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" schedule)

(19.84)



Subtotal

0.15



Multiplied by: 2Q 2023 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)

88.3



Change in Before-Tax Net Income

13



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%)

(3)



Change in Net Income

10



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share


0.02


Adjusted Net Income Per Share




(Continued)




In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)








Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts




2Q 2023 Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlement of Financial Commodity Derivative
Contracts

(30)



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision)

6



After Tax - (a)

(24)



1Q 2023 Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlement of Financial Commodity Derivative
Contracts

(123)



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision)

27



After Tax - (b)

(96)



Change in Net Income - (a) - (b)

72



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share


0.12






Other (1)


0.06






2Q 2023 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP)


2.49






2Q 2023 Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP) - Diluted

584





(1)

Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, other revenue, exploration, dry hole, impairments and marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense and the impact of changes in the effective income tax rate.

Cash Flow from Operations and Free Cash Flow



In millions of USD (Unaudited)






The following tables reconcile Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital (Non-GAAP). EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities for Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities, Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing and Financing Activities and certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items as further described below. EOG defines Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) for a given period as Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital (Non-GAAP) (see below reconciliation) for such period less the total capital expenditures (Non-GAAP) during such period, as is illustrated below. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry.







2022


2023




1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

Year


1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

YTD


Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP)

828

2,048

4,773

3,444

11,093


3,255

2,277



5,532








Adjustments:






Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities













Accounts Receivable

878

522

(392)

(661)

347


(338)

(137)



(475)


Inventories

14

157

140

223

534


77

226



303


Accounts Payable

(130)

(259)

88

211

(90)


77

231



308


Accrued Taxes Payable

(613)

536

53

137

113


(232)

212



(20)


Other Assets

213

(71)

129

93

364


(52)

(43)



(95)


Other Liabilities

2,250

(433)

(1,269)

(282)

266


(193)

47



(146)


Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing Activities

(68)

(143)

(90)

(74)

(375)


(35)

(250)



(285)


Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital (Non-GAAP)

3,372

2,357

3,432

3,091

12,252


2,559

2,563



5,122








Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital (Non-GAAP)

3,372

2,357

3,432

3,091

12,252


2,559

2,563



5,122


Less:






Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) (a)

(1,009)

(1,071)

(1,166)

(1,361)

(4,607)


(1,489)

(1,521)



(3,010)


Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)

2,363

1,286

2,266

1,730

7,645


1,070

1,042



2,112





(a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP):


















2022


2023




1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

Year


1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

YTD


Total Expenditures (GAAP)

1,144

1,521

1,410

1,535

5,610


1,717

1,664



3,381


Less:






Asset Retirement Costs

(27)

(43)

(139)

(89)

(298)


(10)

(26)



(36)


Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties

(58)

(21)

(28)

(20)

(127)


(31)

(28)



(59)


Non-Cash Development Drilling

-

-

-

-

-


-

(35)



(35)


Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties

(5)

(351)

(42)

(21)

(419)


(4)

(6)



(10)


Acquisition Costs of Other Property, Plant and Equipment

-

-

-

-

-


(133)

(1)



(134)


Exploration Costs

(45)

(35)

(35)

(44)

(159)


(50)

(47)



(97)


Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP)

1,009

1,071

1,166

1,361

4,607


1,489

1,521



3,010


Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio


In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)




The following tables reconcile Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) to Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), as used in the Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation. A portion of the cash is associated with international subsidiaries; tax considerations may impact debt paydown. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry.





June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022









Total Stockholders' Equity - (a)

26,257

25,447

24,779

23,849

22,312









Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b)

3,814

3,820

5,078

5,084

5,091


Less: Cash

(4,764)

(5,018)

(5,972)

(5,272)

(3,073)


Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c)

(950)

(1,198)

(894)

(188)

2,018









Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b)

30,071

29,267

29,857

28,933

27,403









Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c)

25,307

24,249

23,885

23,661

24,330









Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)]

12.7 %

13.1 %

17.0 %

17.6 %

18.6 %









Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) /
[(a) + (c)]

-3.8 %

-4.9 %

-3.7 %

-0.8 %

8.3 %


SOURCE EOG Resources, Inc.

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.