Waterman Corporate Enterprises Ltd: The Black British Business Awards Reveal 2023 Finalist: Gail Waterman of Watermans Hair Growth Brand Nominated for

ROTHERHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2023 / The Black British Business Awards (BBBAwards) proudly announce the finalists for the 2023 ceremony, celebrating a decade of excellence in recognizing Black professionals and entrepreneurs in the United Kingdom. Among the distinguished nominees is Gail Waterman the founder of the renowned hair growth brand Watermans, shortlisted for the prestigious "Entrepreneur, Senior Leader of the Year" award.

The BBBAwards have long been acknowledged as the premier UK awards ceremony, honouring the exceptional contributions and achievements of Black talents across various industries. This year marks their 10th Anniversary, and the awards ceremony will take place at the InterContinental London, Park Lane, on 13th October.

Since its inception, the BBBAwards have spotlighted over 370 individuals and 80 organizations that epitomize Black excellence in business. The 2023 edition celebrates both rising stars and seasoned leaders across six categories, representing influential companies such as Netflix, Accenture, Sky, Farfetch, ASOS, LinkedIn, KPMG, and outstanding startups spanning diverse sectors, including publishing and healthcare.

Under the theme of WeAre, the BBBAwards this year highlight the collective power of the Black community and their Allies, working together to drive racial equity within British companies. The event serves as a testament to the remarkable journey of Black Britain, reflecting on their progress and envisioning a future of individual and collective growth.

Gail Waterman's nomination as a finalist in the "Entrepreneur Senior Leader of the Year" category is a testament to her tenacity and entrepreneurial spirit. Coming from humble beginnings in a UK south Yorkshire pit village called Elsecar, Gail encountered racism and narrow-mindedness as the community's only young girl of colour. Despite the challenges, Gail persisted, overcoming obstacles to rise as a successful entrepreneur.

As the visionary behind the globally acclaimed hair growth product Grow Me shampoo, Gail's dedication and hard work have transformed Watermans into a multimillion-dollar international brand. With sales occurring every 30 seconds worldwide, Watermans Hair Growth brand has become a symbol of triumph over adversity and a beacon of hope for aspiring entrepreneurs of colour.

Gail's inspiring journey exemplifies the resilience and determination of Black business leaders, breaking barriers and challenging stereotypes. She recalls her experiences in business meetings, where she faces astonishment when people discover her position as the owner of an international brand. Despite these encounters, Gail remains steadfast in her commitment to driving change and proving that success knows no boundaries.

The BBBAwards ceremony in 2023 promises to be a grand celebration of achievements, marked by its significance as a cornerstone of Black History Month in the UK. The event will be attended by esteemed business leaders, government officials, and influential figures of all races from across the nation.

Join us on 13th October at the InterContinental London, Park Lane, as we celebrate the outstanding contributions of Black professionals and entrepreneurs and honour Gail Waterman's remarkable journey as a finalist for the "Entrepreneur Senior Leader of the Year" award.



Learn more about how Gail started and see the good Watermans do for others. Click Here

