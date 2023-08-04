Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Pharmacolog i Uppsala TO3 B (416/23)

At the request of Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB (publ) equity rights will be traded on First North as from August 7, 2023. Security name: Pharmacolog i Uppsala TO3 B ------------------------------------------- Short name: PHLOG TO3 B ------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0020539864 ------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 299806 ------------------------------------------- Terms: Each warrant of series TO3 B entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in the company. Subscription will be at a subscription price equal to 70 percent of the volume weighted average price paid for the company's shares on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market from January 25, 2024, to February 7, 2024. The subscription price cannot be less than the quota value of the shares or higher than 0.53 SEK. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr February 9, 2024 - February 23, 2024. iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last February 20, 2024. tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8-5030 1550.