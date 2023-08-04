Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 04.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung 4.8.2023: Kurschance! Und warum hier heute noch rein…!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DWNW | ISIN: SE0019071812 | Ticker-Symbol: P750
Frankfurt
04.08.23
08:10 Uhr
0,015 Euro
-0,002
-14,12 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PHARMACOLOG I UPPSALA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PHARMACOLOG I UPPSALA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
04.08.2023 | 10:47
158 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Pharmacolog i Uppsala TO3 B (416/23)

At the request of Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB (publ) equity rights will be traded
on First North as from 

August 7, 2023.



Security name: Pharmacolog i Uppsala TO3 B
-------------------------------------------
Short name:   PHLOG TO3 B        
-------------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0020539864        
-------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  299806           
-------------------------------------------





Terms: Each warrant of series TO3 B entitles the holder to subscribe for one  
     (1) new share in the company. Subscription will be at a subscription  
     price equal to 70 percent of the volume weighted average price paid for
     the company's shares on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market from   
     January 25, 2024, to February 7, 2024. The subscription price cannot be
     less than the quota value of the shares or higher than 0.53 SEK.    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   -                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr February 9, 2024 - February 23, 2024.                  
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  February 20, 2024.                           
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold
Fondkommission AB on +46 8-5030 1550.
Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.