Freitag, 04.08.2023
Sondermeldung 4.8.2023: Kurschance! Und warum hier heute noch rein…!?
WKN: 875054 | ISIN: CH0001430492 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
Dow Jones News
04.08.2023 | 12:46
Hardman & Co Research on Arbuthnot Banking Group (ARBB) 1H'23: steering through the interest rate wave

DJ Hardman & Co Research on Arbuthnot Banking Group (ARBB) 1H'23: steering through the interest rate wave 

Hardman & Co Research 
Hardman & Co Research on Arbuthnot Banking Group (ARBB) 1H'23: steering through the interest rate wave 
04-Aug-2023 / 11:15 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Hardman & Co Research on Arbuthnot Banking Group (ARBB) 
1H'23: steering through the interest rate wave 
 
ABG's income has been driven by the way in which it has managed its franchise - specifically, building a relationship 
bank with less price-sensitive deposits. Spreads have widened in a rising rate environment, despite ABG offering 
competitive rates to its relationship customers, and group operating income increased by 51% on 1H'22. Margins may have 
peaked now. We previously expressed the view that, if the base rate were sustained at 4%, or higher, there could be 
marketwide credit issues. The very early signs of this are now evident. However, ABG's conservative approach, with its 
low LTVs, good-quality security (primarily residential real estate) and stress testing curtailing lending, means it is 
positioned well. 
 
Please click on the link below for the full report: 
https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/1h23-steering-through-the-interest-rate-wave/ 
If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 
To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Mark Thomas 
London                        mt@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44(0)203 693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1696557 04-Aug-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1696557&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 04, 2023 06:15 ET (10:15 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
