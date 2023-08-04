Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 04.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung 4.8.2023: Kurschance! Und warum hier heute noch rein…!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PGZM | ISIN: US48138M1053 | Ticker-Symbol: 4JMA
Tradegate
04.08.23
11:08 Uhr
4,080 Euro
+0,130
+3,29 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
JUMIA TECHNOLOGIES AG ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JUMIA TECHNOLOGIES AG ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,9904,06013:10
3,9904,06013:10
ACCESSWIRE
04.08.2023 | 13:02
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jumia Technologies AG: Jumia to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Results on August 15, 2023

LAGOS, NIGERIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2023 / Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA), ("Jumia"), today announced that it will release its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 before the U.S. market opens on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

Management will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. US Eastern Time on the same day.

Details of the conference call are as follows:

US Dial-in (Toll Free): 877-545-0523
International Dial-in: 973-528-0016
United Kingdom Toll Free: 0800 520 0845
Entry Code: 650734

A live webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed on the Jumia Investor Relations website: https://investor.jumia.com/

An archived webcast will be available following the call.

Please visit the Investor Relations website to view the press release and accompanying slides ahead of the conference call.

About Jumia

Jumia is the leading pan-African e-commerce platform, present across 11 countries in Africa. Its mission is to improve the quality of everyday life in Africa by leveraging technology to deliver innovative, convenient and affordable online services to consumers, while helping businesses grow as they use Jumia's platform to better reach and serve consumers.

The Jumia platform consists of a marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers, a logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and a payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on the Jumia platform in selected markets.

On the marketplace, more than 100,000 sellers offer a broad range of goods and services.

Jumia Logistics facilitates the delivery of goods in a convenient and reliable way, leveraging an extensive network of third-party logistics service providers, seamlessly integrated through the Jumia proprietary technology platform.

JumiaPay offers a safe and easy solution to facilitate online payment transactions on the Jumia platform, with the intention of integrating additional financial services in the future.

Contacts

Safae Damir
Head of Investor Relations
investor-relations@jumia.com

Abdesslam Benzitouni
Head of PR and Communications
press@jumia.com

SOURCE: Jumia Technologies AG

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/772095/Jumia-to-Announce-Second-Quarter-2023-Results-on-August-15-2023

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.