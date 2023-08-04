Care Counseling: Supporting Student Success: The Power of Therapy in Overcoming Educational Challenges

Surprisingly, recent data from Gallup has shown that a staggering 41% of students enrolled in postsecondary education programs have considered dropping out in the past six months.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2023 / Higher education is a transformative journey that opens doors to a world of opportunities and personal growth. However, the path to success is not always smooth, and many students face overwhelming challenges that lead them to contemplate dropping out. Surprisingly, recent data from Gallup has shown that a staggering 41% of students enrolled in postsecondary education programs have considered "dropping out" in the past six months. CARE Counseling, a Minnesota-based therapy practice, is aiming to bring awareness and offer support that helps to overcome these hurdles and pave the way for students' academic success.





What can students do to support themselves in their college journey?





Postsecondary education can be demanding, leaving students juggling academic responsibilities, extracurricular commitments, financial burdens, and personal challenges. It is no wonder that a significant number of students find themselves contemplating dropping out, as they grapple with these overwhelming emotions. Therapy offers a safe and confidential space for students to share their concerns, fears, and struggles without judgment.

Here are some ways in which therapy can be of immense help to students:

Emotional Well-being: Therapy equips students with coping strategies to manage stress, anxiety, and depression effectively. Learning healthy ways to process emotions and handle challenging situations can significantly improve overall well-being. Building Resilience: Therapists work with students to build resilience and develop a positive mindset. By cultivating resilience, students can bounce back from setbacks and persevere through difficult times. Academic Support: Therapy can assist students in addressing underlying academic challenges such as time management, study skills, and test anxiety. Improved academic performance can alleviate feelings of frustration and boost confidence.

The journey toward success starts with acknowledging the need for support. Rather than waiting until academic challenges become overwhelming, students are encouraged to schedule an appointment with a therapist proactively. Here's how to get started:

Reach Out: Reach out to the counseling center or health services to inquire about available resources. CARE Counseling, offers same-week availability, accepts all major Minnesota insurances, is a partner with all major Minnesota Colleges, and is a great solution for students seeking support.

In a world that demands constant growth and success, students must recognize the significance of mental well-being in their educational journey. The fact that 41% of students have considered dropping out is a wake-up call to address the mental health challenges faced during postsecondary education. Therapy provides a transformative opportunity for students to conquer obstacles, build resilience, and thrive academically and personally. Remember, it's okay to ask for help, and therapy can be the key to unlocking your path to success.

