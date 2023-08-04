Gibraltar, Gibraltar--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2023) - Covesting, an esteemed provider of innovative software solutions, today announces a strategic decision to voluntarily surrender its Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) license in Gibraltar.

A New Chapter: From Crypto Services to Software Solutions

In a move that reaffirms a pivot in the company's focus, Covesting has chosen to let go of its DLT license, an action that directly aligns with the company's continued evolution. This decision echoes Covesting's ongoing commitment to honing its expertise and resources into its core mission-creating advanced software solutions that provide exceptional value to its business partners.

The change in strategy was met with steadfast commitment from the Covesting team, who have tirelessly worked to deliver on their promise of advancing technology for their partners.

Covesting Remains Committed to Trust and Transparency

Covesting's transformation began in 2021, as the company began its transition away from offering cryptocurrency-related services. The shift in focus was toward delivering cutting-edge software solutions that address the evolving needs of the fintech industry. Covesting made a conscious decision to refrain from client engagement and ceased offering cryptocurrency exchange services to the public, doubling down on its technological innovation drive instead.

In line with this move, Covesting remains staunch in its commitment to uphold the values of transparency, integrity, and excellence. The firm deeply appreciates the unwavering trust and support received from its partners and stakeholders as it continues to innovate in this new phase.

About Covesting

Covesting is a renowned developer of innovative technology, known for creating the technology behind its copy-trading module. This software solution provides comprehensive risk and performance metrics to the peer-to-peer copy trading community. Covesting's commitment to providing advanced technological solutions propels the industry forward, delivering exceptional value to its business partners.

For more information, visit www.covesting.io.

Mike Karkhalev

pr@covesting.io

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/176124