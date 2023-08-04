MURFREESBORO, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE American: NHC), the nation's oldest publicly traded senior health care company, announced today net operating revenues and grant income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 totaled $282,582,000 compared to $271,359,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, an increase of 4.1%. Excluding the government stimulus income and the seven skilled nursing facilities in Massachusetts and New Hampshire in which we ceased operations in September 2022, same-facility net operating revenues increased 11.5% during the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period a year ago.
For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the reported GAAP net income attributable to NHC was $16,281,000 compared to $3,203,000 for the same period in 2022. Excluding the unrealized gains or losses in our marketable equity securities portfolio and other non-GAAP adjustments, adjusted net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was $13,658,000 compared to $7,172,000 for the same period in 2022 (*). The increase in non-GAAP earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to the continued occupancy increase in our skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, skilled nursing per diem increases from some of our government payors, and the continued reduction of nurse agency staffing expense within our operations. The GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.06 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared to $0.21 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.89 and $0.46 for the quarters ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively (*).
(*) - See the tables below that provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP items.
About NHC
NHC affiliates operate for themselves and third parties 68 skilled nursing facilities with 8,732 beds. NHC affiliates also operate 23 assisted living communities with 1,181 units, five independent living communities with 475 units, three behavioral health hospitals, 35 homecare agencies, and 30 hospice agencies. NHC's other services include Alzheimer's and memory care units, pharmacy services, a rehabilitation services company, and providing management and accounting services to third party post-acute operators. Other information about the company can be found on our web site at www.nhccare.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Presentation
The Company is providing certain non-GAAP financial measures as the Company believes that these figures are helpful in allowing investors to more accurately assess the ongoing nature of the Company's operations and measure the Company's performance more consistently across periods. Therefore, the Company believes this information is meaningful in addition to the information contained in the GAAP presentation of financial information. The presentation of this additional non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. NHC cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made involve risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. The risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in reports filed by NHC with the S.E.C., including Forms 8-K, 10-Q, and 10-K. All forward-looking statements represent NHC's best judgment as of the date of this release.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30
June 30
2023
2022
2023
2022
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Revenues and grant income:
|Net patient revenues
$
269,605
$
260,077
$
527,612
$
516,414
|Other revenues
12,977
10,962
24,533
22,988
|Government stimulus income
-
320
-
10,940
|Net operating revenues and grant income
282,582
271,359
552,145
550,342
|Costs and expenses:
|Salaries, wages and benefits
175,294
174,936
343,118
345,630
|Other operating
73,234
71,311
144,723
145,396
|Facility rent
9,901
10,411
19,993
20,476
|Depreciation and amortization
10,083
10,001
20,131
19,758
|Interest
93
149
191
314
|Total costs and expenses
268,605
266,808
528,156
531,574
|Income from operations
13,977
4,551
23,989
18,768
|Non-operating income
3,696
2,521
8,019
5,720
|Unrealized gains/(losses) on marketable equity securities
4,650
(3,549
)
6,036
(423
)
|Income before income taxes
22,323
3,523
38,044
24,065
|Income tax provision
(6,406
)
(1,362
)
(10,842
)
(6,555
)
|Net income
15,917
2,161
27,202
17,510
|Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
364
1,042
802
1,011
|Net income attributable to National HealthCare Corporation
$
16,281
$
3,203
$
28,004
$
18,521
|Net income per common share
|Basic
$
1.06
$
0.21
$
1.83
$
1.20
|Diluted
$
1.06
$
0.21
$
1.83
$
1.20
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|Basic
15,297,435
15,452,402
15,317,319
15,434,718
|Diluted
15,322,344
15,487,123
15,339,240
15,475,553
|Dividends declared per common share
$
0.59
$
0.57
$
1.16
$
1.12
|Balance Sheet Data
June 30
|December 31
|(in thousands)
2023
2022
|(unaudited)
|Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities
$
193,444
$
182,589
|Restricted cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities
167,683
158,067
|Current assets
368,734
353,932
|Property and equipment, net
501,890
506,532
|Total assets
1,280,684
1,275,450
|Current liabilities
197,798
197,887
|Stockholders' equity
886,358
877,514
|Selected Operating Statistics
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30
June 30
2023
2022
2023
2022
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Skilled Nursing Per Diems:
|Medicare
$
548.74
$
540.15
$
552.38
$
542.48
|Managed Care
445.00
413.58
444.97
423.56
|Medicaid
253.22
226.40
245.12
227.45
|Private Pay and Other
275.11
268.70
276.79
269.42
|Average Skilled Nursing Per Diem
$
318.92
$
297.63
(1)
$
317.38
$
301.66
(1)
|Skilled Nursing Patient Days:
|Medicare
79,981
85,438
164,013
177,021
|Managed Care
59,567
55,230
118,013
110,867
|Medicaid
284,681
313,171
561,187
617,431
|Private Pay and Other
164,000
166,454
321,422
320,409
|Total Skilled Nursing Patient Days
588,229
620,293
(1)
1,164,635
1,225,728
(1)
|(1) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, the skilled nursing per diems and patient days listed above include the seven skilled nursing facilities that were located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. NHC exited these seven skilled nursing facilities on September 1, 2022. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, the exited Massachusetts and New Hampshire skilled nursing facilities had an average skilled nursing per diem of $297.02 and 52,320 total patient days. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the exited Massachusetts and New Hampshire skilled nursing facilities had an average skilled nursing per diem of $294.20 and 104,486 total patient days.
|The tables below provide reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP items (in thousands, except per share amounts):
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30
June 30
2023
2022
2023
2022
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Net income attributable to National Healthcare Corporation
$
16,281
$
3,203
$
28,004
$
18,521
|Non-GAAP adjustments
|Unrealized (gains)/losses on marketable equity securities
(4,650
)
3,549
(6,036
)
423
|Operating results for newly opened operations not at full capacity (2)
333
1,185
1,550
1,928
|Stock-based compensation expense
772
629
1,411
1,341
|Income tax (benefit)/provision on non-GAAP adjustments
922
(1,394
)
800
(960
)
|Non-GAAP Net income
$
13,658
$
7,172
$
25,729
$
21,253
|GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
1.06
$
0.21
$
1.83
$
1.20
|Non-GAAP adjustments
|Unrealized (gains)/losses on marketable equity securities
(0.23
)
0.16
(0.29
)
0.02
|Operating results for newly opened operations not at full capacity (2)
0.02
0.06
0.07
0.09
|Stock-based compensation expense
0.04
0.03
0.07
0.06
|Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
0.89
$
0.46
$
1.68
$
1.37
|(2) The newly opened operations not at full capacity for the 2023 periods presented consisted of operations opened from 2021 through 2023. This consisted of two behavioral health hospitals, two homecare agencies, and two hospice agencies. The newly opened operations for the 2022 periods presented consisted of operations opened from 2020 through 2022. This consisted of two behavioral health hospitals, one homecare agency, and one hospice agency.
