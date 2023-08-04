Camber Energy, Inc.: Camber Energy's Licensor of Carbon-Capture Technology Expands One-of-A-Kind IP Portfolio

ESG Clean Energy's Technology Designed to make C02-Capture Economically Viable

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2023 / Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) (" Camber ") is pleased to announce that new patents were issued and a new patent application was filed with respect to ESG Clean Energy, LLC's (" ESG ") intellectual property portfolio. ESG, a developer of net zero carbon footprints and clean energy solutions for distributed power generation, has, as previously announced, licensed certain intellectual property and other rights to Camber's wholly-owned subsidiary, Viking Energy Group, Inc. (" Viking "), for exclusive use in all of Canada, and for multiple locations in the U.S.

Recently issued patents concerning ESG's Clean Energy System, which brings the total number of issued patents to eight, include United States Patent No. 11624307 titled 'Systems and Methods Associated With Bottoming Cycle Power Systems for Generating Power and Capturing Carbon Dioxide', and European Patent No EP3728891 titled 'Bottoming Cycle Power System' (validated in the United Kingdom, France and Germany).

"ESG Clean Energy's commitment to expanding and strengthening its IP portfolio further elevates our position in the power solutions and clean energy sectors. Not only can we assist commercial and industrial organizations with their power generation needs, we will also be able to help reduce their carbon footprint in a pragmatic, cost-effective manner," commented James Doris, President & CEO of Camber.

Regarding its newest patent application, on August 3, 2023 ESG issued a press release which stated, in part:

Water - The Key to Carbon Capture

ESG Clean Energy Expands IP Portfolio with Filing of New Patent / ESG's technology makes carbon capture economically viable

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - (Aug. 3, 2023) - ESG Clean Energy is pleased to announce the filing of a new patent application with the US Patent & Trademark Office covering ESG Clean Energy's unique water removal system. The new filing is in addition to 8 previously issued patents with respect to ESG's Clean Energy System.

ESG is about to demonstrate, at an existing power project in Holyoke, Massachusetts, how its revolutionary system improves carbon capture.

When capturing CO2 either from the atmosphere or from a combustion process like a gas-fired power plant, a common issue that must be dealt with is the presence of water in the system. Water is always present in relatively large quantities. In the atmosphere water can be as much as 100 times the amount of CO2. In a combustion exhaust stream the water and CO2 are in about equal amounts that make up almost 40% of the total volume.

Water interferes with the capturing of CO2, making it much more difficult to regenerate or purge the medium that is capturing the CO2. Removing water from a gas mixture like the atmosphere or exhaust can be very complicated. In fact, there is a field of engineering called Psychrometrics that studies the physical and thermodynamic properties of similar gas-vapor mixtures. Removing the water from a gas mixture can take a large amount of energy and can require large and expensive equipment.

However, if the water can be removed without requiring large amounts of cost and energy, then carbon capture would be economically feasible and relatively easy to accomplish. It also can be applied to both large and small systems such as large power facilities or individual buildings.

ESG's system consists of a unique membrane condenser coupled with a hybrid absorption/compression cooling system. The technology involves many complex features including heterogenous nucleation, transport membrane condensers, dew points, saturation level, capillary condensation, and relative humidity.

Put simply, the technology can be described as a way of getting water to separate from a gas mixture in a similar way that water from the atmosphere forms dew on grass in the morning. The gas is cooled by a rather special heat exchanger that both cools the gas and separates the water by having it pass through a ceramic membrane. The water ends up on one side of the membrane while the rest of the gases remain on the other side. The cooled and dry exhaust then flows to a carbon capture system where the CO2 is captured without the interference of the water previously in the system.

About Camber:

Camber Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented diversified energy company. Through Viking, Camber provides custom energy & power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America and owns interests in oil and natural gas assets in the United States. Also through Viking, Camber holds an exclusive license in Canada to a patented carbon-capture system, and has a majority interest in: (i) an entity with intellectual property rights to a fully developed, patented, ready-for-market proprietary Medical & Bio-Hazard Waste Treatment system using Ozone Technology; and (ii) entities with the intellectual property rights to fully developed, patent pending, ready-for-market proprietary Electric Transmission and Distribution Open Conductor Detection Systems. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.camber.energy.

