SKYX Platforms Corp. dba Sky Technologies: SKYX Platforms Corp. to Host Investor Update Call on Wednesday, August 9th at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2023 / SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) (d/b/a "Sky Technologies"), a highly disruptive platform technology company with over 60 issued and pending patents globally with a mission to make homes and buildings become safe and smart as the new standard, announced today that it will host an investor update call on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time.

SKYX Participating Members Will Include:

Rani Kohen, Founder and Executive Chairman

John Campi, CEO (Former Executive Officer at Home Depot, Chrysler, and Dupont)

Steve Schmidt, President (Former President of Office Depot International and former CEO of Nielsen Data Corporation)

Marc Boisseau, CFO (Former Chief Accounting Officer at Citrix)

Call Agenda:

Company's Growing Product Sales Including Smart and Standard Plug & Play Products

Q2 2023 Financials

Continuing Building Safety Code Standardization Progress

Industry Leaders Joining the Company

General Business Development Update: including recent progress, product opportunities for builders, architects, potential licensing and global opportunities, potential for future subscriptions and monitoring opportunities for our smart platform technologies

The call will be followed by a question-and-answer session. To access the webinar, please use the following information:

SKYX Platforms Investor Update Call

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Time: 10:30 a.m. Eastern time

Webcast: https://incommconferencing.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TnT599RERgmPXUcuuDs9LQ

A replay will be available approximately three hours after the webinar and will be available for replay for a period of one year at the webcast link above.

About SKYX Platforms Corp.

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the new standard.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 60 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. The company owns 64 lighting and home décor websites For more information, please visit our website at https://skyplug.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are not based on historical facts, but are forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "can," "could," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "evaluate," "forecast," "guidance," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "objective," "ongoing," "outlook," "plan," "position," "potential," "predict," "probable," "project," "seek," "should," "target" "view," "will," or "would," or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

Such forward-looking statements include any statements regarding SKYX's sales, revenues, and SKYX's products becoming a new standard. There can be no assurance that any of the Company's current or future products or technologies will gain market acceptance or that they will be adopted by any state, country, or municipality, within any specific timeframe or at all. These statements reflect the Company's reasonable judgment with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which have outcomes difficult to predict and may be outside our control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include statements relating to the Company's ability to successfully launch, commercialize, develop additional features and achieve market acceptance of its smart products and technologies, including commencement of presales, the Company's efforts and ability to drive the adoption of Sky's Smart Platforms into homes, buildings, cruise ships and communities and adoption by hotels, builders and architects, ability to capture market share, ability to execute on any sales and licensing opportunities, ability to achieve code mandatory status for the SkyPlug, risks arising from mergers and acquisitions, and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws.

Media Relations Contacts:

Britney Ouzts/Barbara Goldberg

O'Connell & Goldberg, Inc.

(754) 204-7074/ (954) 294-4677

bouzts@oandgpr.com / bgoldberg@oandgpr.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

SKYX@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: SKYX Platforms Corp. dba Sky Technologies

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/772253/SKYX-Platforms-Corp-to-Host-Investor-Update-Call-on-Wednesday-August-9th-at-1030-am-Eastern-Time