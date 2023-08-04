Study by Selzy Shows Marketers Are Successfully Leveraging AI, Automation to Transform Email Marketing

50.7% find AI-powered email marketing more effective than traditional non-AI approaches.

58.3% are confident in AI's capacity to enhance email newsletters.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2023 / A new study by Selzy explores the use of AI and automation in email marketing among Selzy users, uncovering people's attitudes toward new approaches, their utilization and effectiveness. The research also investigates the email marketing automation market, showcasing the efficiency of AI and automation across various areas, from personalization to conducting A/B tests and optimizing contacts.



The role of AI and Automation in Email Marketing Success

AI in Email Marketing statistics

More and more companies and marketers are embracing AI for email marketing. Some data indicate that the use of AI in email marketing has transitioned from the "early adopters" stage to the "early majority". It means that competing with other companies without leveraging these new technologies will soon become impossible.

Selzy survey shows more than half of users (50.7%) find AI-powered email marketing more effective than traditional non-AI approaches.

Among other highlights:

87.7% of Selzy users completely or mostly trust AI-generated emails.

58.3% state AI can enhance email newsletters.

The AI feature that seems to be the most interesting to users is automatic content and image generation, as indicated by 39.7%, while 33.9% prioritize personalized content and newsletter. The remaining 26.4% were evenly divided between determining the optimal email sending time (13.2%) and filtering contacts and databases (13.2%).

Complete research results: https://selzy.com/en/benchmarks/ai-email-marketing-statistics/

Methodology

The study surveyed 1,250 business Selzy users. Additionally, over 25 research studies on the topic of email marketing and its optimization using AI and automation were examined, Including data from McKinsey, IBM, Adobe, and Harvard Business Review.

Selzy is an intelligent marketing ecosystem that optimizes and automates email campaigns, making it easier to enhance deliverability and drive sales.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/772340/Study-by-Selzy-Shows-Marketers-Are-Successfully-Leveraging-AI-Automation-to-Transform-Email-Marketing