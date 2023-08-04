Rock Edge Resources Ltd.: Rock Edge Joint Venture Partner Medaro Mobilizes Ombabika Group for Drilling Superb Lake

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2023 / Rock Edge Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rock Edge") (CSE:REDG) is pleased to announce Medaro Mining Corp. has contracted Ombabika Group Inc. (100% First Nations owned) to drill 4 holes along strike of Dyke #1 (discovery outcrop) at Superb Lake Property, situated in northwestern Ontario, where Rock Edge has an option to earn a 70% interest in the Superb Lake lithium project from Medaro Mining Corp. (see PR dated Nov. 29, 2022).

The company plans to test the orientation and thickness of Dyke #1. Due to slight alteration and deformation of the dyke, seen in the 2022 exploration program, it is difficult to estimate the true strike and dip on the surface. The 4 holes will provide the company with enough detail to develop a 3D orientation of the dyke and any parallel zones. This will be used to develop a full-scale drill program and provide compliant intersections of lithium mineralization, capturing both contacts, which was not achieved in 2022. Due to permitting constraints, the contractor is using a lightweight ATV portable JKS-15 drill to produce IAW size core 26mm. The drill size and core size has allowed the company to conduct exploration and the first-ever drill holes targeting lithium on the project, which has seen diamond drilling for gold, copper, and zinc since 1959.

The Superb Lake Property encompasses approximately 2,378 hectares in the O' Sullivan Lake / Maun Lake Area of the Thunder Bay Mining District of Northwestern Ontario, Canada. Geologically, the property is situated in the eastern part of Wabigoon Subprovince of the Superior Geological Province. The Superb Lake area has historical exploration carried out since the 1950s with the discovery of lithium along the shores of Superb Lake. The discovery outcrop is reported to have a minimum outcrop exposed length of 16 m, while its exposed width varies from 2.5 m to a maximum of 3.7 m. In 2020, four samples collected from a spodumene rich part of the dyke returned 1.77 % to 4.03% Li2O.

About Rock Edge Resources Ltd.

Rock Edge Resources Ltd. is focused on acquiring and exploring mineral property assets, with a specific emphasis on the Northwestern Ontario Lithium belt and the province of Quebec. Its objective is to locate, develop and bring to market economically viable properties that contain critical minerals, base metals and precious metals. With the support of the Ontario government's Critical Minerals Strategy, Rock Edge is poised to take advantage of the growing demand for these essential minerals and contribute to the region's economic growth.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward looking information" (as defined under applicable securities laws), based on management's best estimates, assumptions, and current expectations. Such statements include but are not limited to, statements with respect to the plans for future exploration and development of the Company's properties and the acquisition of additional exploration projects. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "expected", "budgeted", "forecasts", "anticipates" "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: risks related to the receipt of all necessary regulatory and third party approvals for the proposed operations of the Company's business and exploration activities, risks related to the Company's exploration properties; risks related to international operations; risks related to general economic conditions, actual results of current exploration activities, unanticipated reclamation expenses; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; fluctuations in prices of commodities including lithium and gold; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, increases in market prices of mining consumables, possible variations in reserves; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry; delays in the completion of exploration, development or construction activities, changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, tax rules and regulations, and political and economic developments in jurisdictions in which the Company operates. . Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are made as of the date hereof and are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as require by law. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. Please refer to the Company's most recent filings under its profile at www.sedar.com for further information respecting the risks affecting the Company and its business.

