ARMA International Announces Jeff Lanza, the #1 FBI Agent Keynote Speaker, to Give the Opening Address at InfoCon Conference

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2023 / ARMA International's InfoCon 2023 keynote presentation will be delivered by Jeff Lanza, an FBI Special Agent for over 20 years, during which he investigated cybercrime, organized crime, human trafficking, and terrorism. Jeff will offer insights drawing from his years of experience during the Welcome and Keynote Session taking place at the trade show and conference on Monday, October 9 at 9:00 am at Huntington Place in Detroit, MI. For more information, and to register click here.

"We are thrilled to be welcoming Jeff, a respected author of two highly review books and lecturer at Harvard and Princeton Universities to InfoCon 2023, the premiere event for Information Professionals to connect, learn, and shape the profession. We look forward to hearing from Jeff who will provide our audience with stories from his exciting career which includes a Netflix documentary about the FBI," Nathan Hughes, CEO, ARMA International. "The keynote presentation will kick off InfoCon 2023, where records management, information management, and information governance professionals will gather, to learn and share best practices from global industry titans, earn certification CEUs, and have access to unparalleled networking opportunities."

Jeff Lanza was head of operations security for the Kansas City FBI and a graduate of the world-renowned John E. Reid School of Interviewing and Interrogation. He is a certified FBI instructor and has trained numerous government agencies and corporate clients on how to interpret and project body language for more effective interpersonal communication. In addition to his latest book on the topic of cyber security, Jeff authored speeches for FBI executives and has been published in The Kansas City Star, Ingram's Magazine and on the FBI National Web site.

Jeff consulted academy award winning director Ang Lee during the production of "Ride with the Devil", and he has provided regular consulting services for television and movie production in Hollywood at Steele Films and Granfalloon Productions. Jeff was a major contributor and appeared on camera in a recent episode of The History Channel's, "America's Book of Secrets". He was featured in the companion documentary to the major theatrical release "Runner - Runner", which stars Ben Affleck and Justin Timberlake. Jeff has been featured in television commercials on the topic of fraud prevention. Jeff was recruited by the FBI from Xerox Corporation, where he was a Computer Systems Analyst. He has an undergraduate degree in Criminal Justice from the University of New Haven (Connecticut) and a Masters Degree in Business Administration from the University of Texas.



At ARMA InfoCon, records and information management professionals around the globe will find a wide range of professional development opportunities. From specialized panels and presentations led by top experts in the field, to interactive workshops that hone skills. This event has something for everyone. Whether just starting out in RIM/IG or already have 10+ years of experience, attending ARMA InfoCon will provide the tools and insights needed to succeed.

Explore the diverse line-up of educational sessions, including topics focused on Advanced Information Concepts, Creating Structure and Improving Process, DEI, Ethics, Information Forward (Advanced Technology), Information Fundamentals, Legal and E-Discovery, Professional Advancement, and Reducing Organizational Information Risk. Expert presenters will provide up-to-date strategies, best practices, and actionable insights to take back to an organization.

InfoCon 2023 offers three ways to register. Full Conference registration, grants access to all conference education sessions, three keynote presentations, entry to the Experience Hall, breakfast and lunch, access to networking events and pre-approval for CRA, CRM and IGP credits. The second option is the Keynote and Connect registration which provides access to all keynote session, non-ticketed networking events and the Experience Hall; and the Evening Networking Pass provide access to the Sunday night Welcome Reception, Experience Hall Pub Crawl and VRC Welcome Party on Monday night and event at Henry Ford Museum on Tuesday night. To register for InfoCon 2023, click here.

ARMA International (www.arma.org), is a not-for-profit professional association and the authority on records and information management (RIM). RIM is broadly recognized as the foundation of effective information governance, which makes ARMA International a leader in information governance as well as RIM. The association was established in 1955. Its members include records and information managers, information governance professionals, archivists, corporate librarians, imaging specialists, legal professionals, IT managers, consultants, and educators, all of whom work in a wide variety of sectors, including government, legal, healthcare, financial services, and petroleum in the United States, Canada, and more than 30 other countries around the globe.

