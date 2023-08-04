Pathify / Path Education Inc.: Pathify Achieves One Million Global Active Users

Partners across the world are using their Engagement Hubs to optimize digital workflows and engage their communities.

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2023 / Pathify - the only centralized user experience hub for higher ed - achieves the incredible milestone of one million global active users across all partner instances of the platform. This accomplishment marks a rapid rate of growth, with active users doubling in the last 12 months.



Pathify Logo

"This is something that means a lot to me since we've been working towards it since we started," said CEO and Co-Founder of Pathify Chase Williams. "Moments like this are important to recognize and take stock of as we continue on our journey to improve student experiences across the world."

Institutions across the United States, like Utah State University, Rutgers University, and Brigham Young University, use Pathify to fill the massive user experience void at the center of their digital ecosystems. They are delivering a personalized user experience unifying technology, content, communications and people. Pathify can also be found internationally at DIS Study Abroad and RMIT Online, offering highly personalized experiences for global users at every point in their journey. The Engagement Hub encourages system-agnostic integrations, collaborative social groups, personalized tasks and multi-channel communication with full web/mobile parity.

About Pathify

Obsessed with making great technology while developing incredible long-term relationships with customers, Pathify remains hyper-focused on creating stellar experiences across the entire student lifecycle - from prospect to alumni. Delivering cloud-based, integration-friendly software designed to drive engagement, Pathify pushes personalized information, content, and resources to the right people, at the right time - on any device. Led by former higher ed executives, entrepreneurs, and technology leaders, the team at Pathify focuses every day on the values Impact, Wit, Contrast, Technique and Care. Learn more at pathify.com.

Contact Information:

Chase Williams

CEO & Co-founder

chase@pathify.com

+61 403 571 564

Megan Kratzman

Head of Marketing

megan.kratzman@pathify.com

(602) 400-4443

SOURCE: Pathify

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/772111/Pathify-Achieves-One-Million-Global-Active-Users