The "2023 Mobile Plan and Pricing Dataset Ireland Q2" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This comprehensive dataset provides in-depth plan and pricing information for the second quarter of 2023, offering detailed coverage of the offerings from major mobile network operators across the country.
Within this dataset, you will find a wealth of information, including detailed plan features, pricing structures, data allowances, voice and messaging options, as well as special promotions and add-on services offered by the leading MNOs in Ireland.
With over 80% market coverage in terms of subscribers, this dataset offers an authoritative and extensive overview of the prevailing mobile plans and pricing employed by industry leaders.
Whether you are a telecommunications provider, a market analyst, or a business strategist, our dataset equips you with the essential tools and intelligence needed to navigate and succeed in the rapidly evolving telecom landscape.
Includes data from the following mobile operators in Ireland:
- Clear
- Eir
- GoMo
- Lyca Mobile
- Tesco
- Three
- Virgin
- Vodafone
- 48
Individual operator datasets may also be purchased separately.
Key Metrics in Database Include:
- Prepaid/Postpaid
- Prices
- Monthly
- Activation
- Promotional
- Validity Period (prepaid)
- Contract Term (postpaid)
- Minutes
- On-Network
- All-Network
- International
- SMS
- On-Network
- All-Network
- Data
- Core Data
- Bonus Data
- Zero-Rated Apps
- 5G/LTE
