" We delivered solid second-quarter results with Wholesale and GDSO performing above our expectations," said Eric Slifka, the Partnership's President and Chief Executive Officer. " In June, we began operating the 64 Houston-area convenience and fueling facilities acquired in our previously disclosed joint venture with ExxonMobil, expanding our presence into Texas. The expansion of our retail footprint reflects the continued execution of our overall growth strategy: to acquire, invest and optimize."

Financial Highlights

Net income was $41.4 million, or $1.05 per diluted common limited partner unit, for the second quarter of 2023, compared with net income of $162.8 million, or $4.61 per diluted common limited partner unit, in the same period of 2022.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was $90.7 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared with $211.8 million in the same period of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA was $91.6 million in the second quarter of 2023 versus $134.9 million in the same period of 2022.

Distributable cash flow (DCF) was $54.8 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared with $178.2 million in the same period of 2022.

Net income, EBITDA and DCF for the second quarter of 2022 included a net gain on sale and disposition of assets of $76.8 million, primarily related to the sale of the Partnership's terminal in Revere, Massachusetts in June 2022.

Gross profit in the second quarter of 2023 was $242.7 million compared with $281.5 million in the same period of 2022.

Combined product margin, which is gross profit adjusted for depreciation allocated to cost of sales, was $265.6 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared with $301.9 million in the same period of 2022.

Combined product margin, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and DCF are non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures, which are explained in greater detail below under "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures." Please refer to Financial Reconciliations included in this news release for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures for the three months ended June 30, 2023, and 2022.

Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) segment product margin was $199.1 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared with $198.9 million in the same period of 2022. Product margin from gasoline distribution decreased to $127.9 million from $129.9 million in the year-earlier period, reflecting a slight decrease in volume sold. Product margin from station operations increased to $71.2 million from $69.0 million in the second quarter of 2022, in part due to the acquisition of Tidewater Convenience in the third quarter of 2022.

Wholesale segment product margin was $59.7 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared with $90.5 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to less favorable market conditions in distillates and residual oil.

Commercial segment product margin was $6.8 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared with $12.5 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to less favorable market conditions in bunkering.

Total sales were $3.8 billion in the second quarter of 2023 compared with $5.3 billion in the same period of 2022. Wholesale segment sales were $2.1 billion in the second quarter of 2023 compared with $3.0 billion in the same period of 2022. GDSO segment sales were $1.5 billion in the second quarter of 2023 versus $1.9 billion in the same period of 2022. Commercial segment sales were $226.5 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared with $363.4 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Total volume was 1.3 billion gallons in the second quarter of 2023 and 2022. Wholesale segment volume was 809.6 million gallons in the second quarter of 2023 compared with 792.6 million gallons in the same period of 2022. GDSO volume was 417.4 million gallons in the second quarter of 2023 compared with 422.3 million gallons in the same period of 2022. Commercial segment volume was 102.5 million gallons in the second quarter of 2023 compared with 95.4 million gallons in the same period of 2022.

Recent Developments

In June, a joint venture owned by subsidiaries of Global and ExxonMobil Corporation completed its previously disclosed acquisition of 64 Houston-area convenience and fueling facilities. Global manages and operates the facilities.

Global announced a quarterly cash distribution of $0.6750 ($2.70 on an annualized basis) on all of its outstanding common units for the period from April 1 to June 30, 2023. The distribution will be paid on August 14, 2023 to unitholders of record as of the close of business on August 8, 2023.

Business Outlook

" We have a healthy and well-capitalized balance sheet that continues to position us positively for long-term growth," Slifka said. " Looking ahead, we remain focused on executing our strategic priorities to maintain our competitive position and drive value for our unitholders."

About Global Partners LP

With approximately 1,700 locations primarily in the Northeast, Global Partners is one of the region's largest independent owners, suppliers and operators of gasoline stations and convenience stores. Global also owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks in New England and New York, through which it distributes gasoline, distillates, residual oil and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers. In addition, Global engages in the transportation of petroleum products and renewable fuels by rail from the mid-continental U.S. and Canada. Global, a master limited partnership, trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "GLP." For additional information, visit www.globalp.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Product Margin

Global Partners views product margin as an important performance measure of the core profitability of its operations. The Partnership reviews product margin monthly for consistency and trend analysis. Global Partners defines product margin as product sales minus product costs. Product sales primarily include sales of unbranded and branded gasoline, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels and crude oil, as well as convenience store and prepared food sales, gasoline station rental income and revenue generated from logistics activities when the Partnership engages in the storage, transloading and shipment of products owned by others. Product costs include the cost of acquiring products and all associated costs including shipping and handling costs to bring such products to the point of sale as well as product costs related to convenience store items and costs associated with logistics activities. The Partnership also looks at product margin on a per unit basis (product margin divided by volume). Product margin is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management and external users of the Partnership's consolidated financial statements to assess its business. Product margin should not be considered an alternative to net income, operating income, cash flow from operations, or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, product margin may not be comparable to product margin or a similarly titled measure of other companies.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures used as supplemental financial measures by management and may be used by external users of Global Partners' consolidated financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks and research analysts, to assess the Partnership's:

compliance with certain financial covenants included in its debt agreements;

financial performance without regard to financing methods, capital structure, income taxes or historical cost basis;

ability to generate cash sufficient to pay interest on its indebtedness and to make distributions to its partners;

operating performance and return on invested capital as compared to those of other companies in the wholesale, marketing, storing and distribution of refined petroleum products, gasoline blendstocks, renewable fuels, crude oil and propane, and in the gasoline stations and convenience stores business, without regard to financing methods and capital structure; and

viability of acquisitions and capital expenditure projects and the overall rates of return of alternative investment opportunities.

Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA further adjusted for gains or losses on the sale and disposition of assets and goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charges. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net income, operating income, cash flow from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income, and these measures may vary among other companies. Therefore, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Distributable Cash Flow

Distributable cash flow is an important non-GAAP financial measure for the Partnership's limited partners since it serves as an indicator of success in providing a cash return on their investment. Distributable cash flow as defined by the Partnership's partnership agreement is net income plus depreciation and amortization minus maintenance capital expenditures, as well as adjustments to eliminate items approved by the audit committee of the board of directors of the Partnership's general partner that are extraordinary or non-recurring in nature and that would otherwise increase distributable cash flow.

Distributable cash flow as used in our partnership agreement also determines our ability to make cash distributions on our incentive distribution rights. The investment community also uses a distributable cash flow metric similar to the metric used in our partnership agreement with respect to publicly traded partnerships to indicate whether or not such partnerships have generated sufficient earnings on a current or historical level that can sustain distributions on preferred or common units or support an increase in quarterly cash distributions on common units. Our partnership agreement does not permit adjustments for certain non-cash items, such as net losses on the sale and disposition of assets and goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charges.

Distributable cash flow should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income, cash flow from operations, or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, distributable cash flow may not be comparable to distributable cash flow or similarly titled measures of other companies.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements and information in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "foresee," "should," "would," "could" or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on Global's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on the Partnership. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Partnership will be those that it anticipates. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Partnership's control) including, without limitation, uncertainty around the timing of an economic recovery in the United States which will impact the demand for the products we sell and the services that we provide, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Partnership's historical experience and present expectations or projections. We believe these assumptions are reasonable given currently available information. Our assumptions and future performance are subject to a wide range of business risks, uncertainties and factors, which are described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from the Partnership's projected results, please see Global's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Global undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

GLOBAL PARTNERS LP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per unit data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Sales $ 3,831,690 $ 5,323,650 $ 7,862,017 $ 9,824,188 Cost of sales 3,589,031 5,042,174 7,397,294 9,336,474 Gross profit 242,659 281,476 464,723 487,714 Costs and operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 66,696 60,870 128,952 117,151 Operating expenses 110,379 108,525 218,732 207,758 Amortization expense 2,018 2,117 4,102 4,616 Net loss (gain) on sale and disposition of assets 884 (76,849 ) (1,244 ) (81,760 ) Total costs and operating expenses 179,977 94,663 350,542 247,765 Operating income 62,682 186,813 114,181 239,949 Other income (expense): Income from equity method investment 1,204 - 1,204 - Interest expense (21,806 ) (21,056 ) (43,874 ) (42,530 ) Income before income tax expense 42,080 165,757 71,511 197,419 Income tax expense (691 ) (2,950 ) (1,091 ) (4,127 ) Net income 41,389 162,807 70,420 193,292 Less: General partner's interest in net income, including incentive distribution rights 2,339 2,166 4,121 3,343 Less: Preferred limited partner interest in net income 3,463 3,463 6,926 6,926 Net income attributable to common limited partners $ 35,587 $ 157,178 $ 59,373 $ 183,023 Basic net income per common limited partner unit (1) $ 1.05 $ 4.63 $ 1.75 $ 5.39 Diluted net income per common limited partner unit (1) $ 1.05 $ 4.61 $ 1.75 $ 5.37 Basic weighted average common limited partner units outstanding 33,986 33,928 33,986 33,940 Diluted weighted average common limited partner units outstanding 34,006 34,066 34,008 34,074

(1) Under the Partnership's partnership agreement, for any quarterly period, the incentive distribution rights ("IDRs") participate in net income only to the extent of the amount of cash distributions actually declared, thereby excluding the IDRs from participating in the Partnership's undistributed net income or losses. Accordingly, the Partnership's undistributed net income or losses is assumed to be allocated to the common unitholders and to the General Partner's general partner interest. Net income attributable to common limited partners is divided by the weighted average common units outstanding in computing the net income per limited partner unit.

GLOBAL PARTNERS LP CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,044 $ 4,040 Accounts receivable, net 430,792 478,837 Accounts receivable - affiliates 10,745 2,380 Inventories 343,866 566,731 Brokerage margin deposits 15,647 23,431 Derivative assets 16,539 19,848 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 72,354 73,992 Total current assets 900,987 1,169,259 Property and equipment, net 1,199,986 1,218,171 Right of use assets, net 271,051 288,142 Intangible assets, net 22,753 26,854 Goodwill 427,715 427,780 Equity method investment 70,686 - Other assets 43,732 30,679 Total assets $ 2,936,910 $ 3,160,885 Liabilities and partners' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 398,648 $ 530,940 Working capital revolving credit facility - current portion 89,400 153,400 Lease liability - current portion 60,102 64,919 Environmental liabilities - current portion 4,941 4,606 Trustee taxes payable 55,992 42,972 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 140,236 156,964 Derivative liabilities 5,027 17,680 Total current liabilities 754,346 971,481 Working capital revolving credit facility - less current portion - - Revolving credit facility 119,000 99,000 Senior notes 741,867 741,015 Long-term lease liability - less current portion 218,879 231,427 Environmental liabilities - less current portion 62,419 64,029 Financing obligations 140,235 141,784 Deferred tax liabilities 66,159 66,400 Other long-term liabilities 58,473 57,305 Total liabilities 2,161,378 2,372,441 Partners' equity 775,532 788,444 Total liabilities and partners' equity $ 2,936,910 $ 3,160,885

GLOBAL PARTNERS LP FINANCIAL RECONCILIATIONS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of gross profit to product margin Wholesale segment: Gasoline and gasoline blendstocks $ 39,023 $ 41,034 $ 59,409 $ 38,749 Distillates and other oils (1) 20,699 49,541 53,446 98,914 Total 59,722 90,575 112,855 137,663 Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations segment: Gasoline distribution 127,883 129,852 248,699 244,738 Station operations 71,196 69,008 133,926 127,105 Total 199,079 198,860 382,625 371,843 Commercial segment 6,757 12,512 14,884 20,653 Combined product margin 265,558 301,947 510,364 530,159 Depreciation allocated to cost of sales (22,899 ) (20,471 ) (45,641 ) (42,445 ) Gross profit $ 242,659 $ 281,476 $ 464,723 $ 487,714 Reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Net income 41,389 $ 162,807 $ 70,420 $ 193,292 Depreciation and amortization 26,797 24,951 53,445 51,652 Interest expense 21,806 21,056 43,874 42,530 Income tax expense 691 2,950 1,091 4,127 EBITDA 90,683 211,764 168,830 291,601 Net loss (gain) on sale and disposition of assets 884 (76,849 ) (1,244 ) (81,760 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 91,567 $ 134,915 $ 167,586 $ 209,841 Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Net cash provided by operating activities $ 265,262 $ 362,565 $ 245,937 $ 385,193 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities and certain non-cash items (197,076 ) (174,807 ) (122,072 ) (140,249 ) Interest expense 21,806 21,056 43,874 42,530 Income tax expense 691 2,950 1,091 4,127 EBITDA 90,683 211,764 168,830 291,601 Net loss (gain) on sale and disposition of assets 884 (76,849 ) (1,244 ) (81,760 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 91,567 $ 134,915 $ 167,586 $ 209,841 Reconciliation of net income to distributable cash flow Net income $ 41,389 $ 162,807 $ 70,420 $ 193,292 Depreciation and amortization 26,797 24,951 53,445 51,652 Amortization of deferred financing fees 1,364 1,347 2,711 2,737 Amortization of routine bank refinancing fees (1,155 ) (1,138 ) (2,293 ) (2,319 ) Maintenance capital expenditures (13,595 ) (9,778 ) (23,155 ) (17,296 ) Distributable cash flow (2)(3)(4) 54,800 178,189 101,128 228,066 Distributions to preferred unitholders (5) (3,463 ) (3,463 ) (6,926 ) (6,926 ) Distributable cash flow after distributions to preferred unitholders $ 51,337 $ 174,726 $ 94,202 $ 221,140 Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to distributable cash flow Net cash provided by operating activities $ 265,262 $ 362,565 $ 245,937 $ 385,193 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities and certain non-cash items (197,076 ) (174,807 ) (122,072 ) (140,249 ) Amortization of deferred financing fees 1,364 1,347 2,711 2,737 Amortization of routine bank refinancing fees (1,155 ) (1,138 ) (2,293 ) (2,319 ) Maintenance capital expenditures (13,595 ) (9,778 ) (23,155 ) (17,296 ) Distributable cash flow (2)(3)(4) 54,800 178,189 101,128 228,066 Distributions to preferred unitholders (5) (3,463 ) (3,463 ) (6,926 ) (6,926 ) Distributable cash flow after distributions to preferred unitholders $ 51,337 $ 174,726 $ 94,202 $ 221,140

(1) Segment reporting results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 have been reclassified within the Wholesale segment to conform to the Partnership's current presentation. Specifically, results from crude oil previously shown separately are included in distillates and other oils as results from crude oil are immaterial.

(2) As defined by the Partnership's partnership agreement, distributable cash flow is not adjusted for certain non-cash items, such as net losses on the sale and disposition of assets and goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charges.

(3) Distributable cash flow for each of the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 includes $1.2 million of income from the equity method investment related to the Partnership's 49.99% interest in its Spring Partners Retail LLC joint venture.

(4) Distributable cash flow for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 includes a net gain on sale and disposition of assets of $76.8 million and $81.7 million, respectively, primarily related to the sale of the Partnership's terminal in Revere, Massachusetts in June 2022.

(5) Distributions to preferred unitholders represent the distributions payable to the Series A preferred unitholders and the Series B preferred unitholders earned during the period. Distributions on the Series A preferred units and the Series B preferred units are cumulative and payable quarterly in arrears on February 15, May 15, August 15 and November 15 of each year.

