The "Managed SD-WAN Services in Europe, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report delves into the managed SD-WAN services market, analyzing multiple companies to identify leaders and standout performers.

Through meticulous evaluation, we have selected companies based on their leadership qualities and unique distinctions, subjecting them to benchmarking across 10 Growth and Innovation criteria.

The result reveals their precise position in the industry, shedding light on their strengths and the corresponding opportunities that align with those strengths. With competitive profiles for each company, this publication offers valuable insights into their capabilities and potential for growth and innovation in the dynamic managed SD-WAN services landscape.

European ranks second in use of managed software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) services, just behind North America. Market growth is driven mainly by an acceleration in customers' digital transformation, more complex network environments, and massive amounts of traffic generated from the cloud. SD-WAN technologies placed at customer edge locations enable networks and security to begin merging to address rapidly changing business needs without compromise.

SD-WAN gives telcos an opportunity to transform from connectivity-only providers to technology-centric service providers. Winning in the SD-WAN platform space positions a provider to win on underlay, security, local area network (LAN), unified communications as a service (UCaaS), and voice services, as well as an opportunity to transition into telecom expense management.

The nine companies mapped in the report are leading telco providers that offer well-rounded managed SD-WAN solutions, features, and functionalities that have generally been available for at least two years.

The publisher primarily evaluated them based on their portfolios, which include but are not limited to the choice of SD-WAN vendor solutions; underlay choices; managed service support before, during, and after deployment; self-service portals and network management capabilities; and the ability to deliver on value-added services to create customer stickiness (security, routing, VoIP, UCaaS).

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

AT&T

Colt Technology (Colt)

Lumen

NTT

Orange Business Services (OBS)

Telefonica

Telia Carrier

Verizon

Vodafone

