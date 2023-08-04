DJ Philcoin Announces Groundbreaking Partnership with Boxing Legend Roy Jones Jr

Philcoin Philcoin Announces Groundbreaking Partnership with Boxing Legend Roy Jones Jr 04-Aug-2023 / 16:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Philcoin Announces Groundbreaking Partnership with Boxing Legend Roy Jones Jr Philcoin proudly reveals a groundbreaking partnership with legendary boxer Roy Jones Jr. Together, they aim to bring the sports community into the blockchain world, creating exclusive NFT collections. Furthermore, the partnership will lead to the launch of a pension fund for boxers worldwide. This new move is just the latest in Philcoin's mission to promote philanthropy worldwide. The project enables users to earn tokens and engage in charitable giving through their social-powered PHILApp. The Benefits Coming with This New Partnership The renowned boxer Roy Jones Jr has teamed up with Philcoin, driving the sports community into the blockchain space. This collaboration will create exclusive NFT collections and establish a pension fund for boxers worldwide. Roy Jones Jr., born on January 16, 1969, is a celebrated American professional boxer. His impressive career spans multiple world championships in four weight classes, including middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight. Uniquely, Jones is the only boxer in history to start his professional career at light middleweight and progress to win a heavyweight title. He represented the United States at the 1988 Summer Olympics, where he won a silver medal. Widely considered one of the greatest boxers of all time, Jones was named Fighter of the Year in 1994 by The Ring magazine. Moreover, the World Boxing Hall of Fame named him Fighter of the Year in 2003. Philcoin's social-powered philanthropy app, PHILApp, will play a vital role in this partnership. The platform will connect sports enthusiasts globally, creating a place to showcase their talents while earning tokens and supporting charities. An essential aspect of this partnership is PHILStream. This is especially true considering Roy Jones Jr's role in advocating for transparency and better rights in the music industry. Listeners will collect rewards for their support, and PHILStream will boost promotion for musicians worldwide. A Rapidly Evolving Ecosystem with Philanthropy at Its Core Philcoin's blockchain-based ecosystem offers users access to educational resources, social networks, communication tools, and more. Quantum-proof encryption ensures data protection, enabling peer-to-peer interaction even in low-data connectivity. In the team's PHILApp platform, there's a wide array of features appealing to different types of users. First of all, PHILEducation enables users to develop soft skills through accredited courses, with free or paid learning options. Managers, entrepreneurs, and business owners can also earn Philcoin tokens through these courses. PHILSocial and PHILChat platforms expand social reach, allowing users to connect worldwide, post content, and create fundraising causes. PHILChat provides a feature-rich chat messenger system with audio and video calls, file downloads, and group chats. PHILGaming offers a comprehensive gaming experience where players earn tokens to enhance their PHILNation experience. PHILCast, the project's podcast platform, informs users about new blockchain developments. The philanthropic staking mechanism allows users to earn and donate a portion of their rewards, fostering a supportive community. Finally, the previously mentioned PHILStream enables users to stream podcasts and radio shows in the crypto and web3. As mentioned above, this feature extends beyond these sectors, rewarding musicians, creators, and listeners. PHL, the native cryptocurrency of Philcoin, incentivizes users to engage with the platform and its services. Users earn rewards through PHL for participating in activities, providing services, and supporting the network. The built-in give-to-earn feature of PHL encourages users to share rewards, promoting a compassionate and giving world. PHL is available on various platforms, including Pancakeswap, XT.COM, Bitforex, MEXC, and Bitmart. About Philcoin Philcoin's ecosystem offers low-bandwidth access to a wide range of services, including education, social networking, communications, e-commerce, gaming, and donations. Their proprietary mesh network technology democratizes access to Web3. This ensures user privacy through quantum-proof encryption and drives philanthropy through digital giving. Philcoin addresses the barriers of high broadband costs in developing countries, making digital services accessible to all. Their mesh network technology fosters a secure digital economy, promoting philanthropy through earning within their ecosystem. The latest partnership with Roy Jones Jr is a huge step forward for Philcoin. The team continues its mission to bring blockchain technology and philanthropy together. From NFTs to pension funds, the potential of this groundbreaking collaboration is limitless. The team looks forward to engaging with the sports community, allowing them to connect and contribute while earning rewards. It is possible to check out Philcoin's features through the project's website. Moreover, the social media pages below regularly update the public on the team's progress. 